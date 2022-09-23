The only employee of the Monona East Side Business Alliance says he’s still trying to figure out why he was suddenly fired earlier this month.
During his two years as executive director of the nonprofit MESBA, formerly known as the Monona Chamber of Commerce, Devin Renner gained attention for his unconventional approach, which included creating the braggadocious memes that fill the Discover Monona Facebook page, organizing a Halloween class to teach locals to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and commissioning an app that lets Monona residents order pizza and pay their light bill in one place.
On Sept. 2, Renner was called to a meeting where he was fired. His termination letter, signed by board president Leah Hernandez, cited Renner’s “underperformance” in “billing and collection, excessive accounts receivable, lack of traditional networking events (and) follow-up with board members.”
Renner told the Cap Times that he’d received no prior notice that the board was unsatisfied with his performance.
“Typically in any organization, even small ones, you'll have some kind of an HR procedure in place: ‘Hey, we've noticed some concerns. We need to sit down with you. We need to put in an improvement plan in place. We need to do a write-up,’ whatever,” Renner said. “None of that happened. No conversations, no warning, no anything.”
Hernandez did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Renner argues that the board’s allegations are baseless. He provided screenshots from the organization’s checking account showing a balance of around $40,000 in early September. Renner said he’d added about $20,000 to the organization’s books in August through a combination of collecting membership dues and reassessing the organization’s debts.
He also provided screenshots showing some of the recent events he organized, which he says included a happy hour and three ribbon cuttings at local businesses during the month of August. He’d also scheduled events for the coming months, including the annual cookoff event Chili Fest, scheduled for Oct. 16, and repeat of last year’s successful Halloween dance class. Renner is not sure whether the upcoming events would proceed in his absence.
Renner said that it was board members who didn’t follow up when he requested meetings, not the opposite, as the letter suggests. He provided screenshots of text messages in which, on separate occasions, he requested meetings with Hernandez and board vice president Loren Fisher. None of the meetings he requested took place, he said.
In the weeks after being fired, Renner has been applying for unemployment insurance and other jobs. He’s also filed a complaint with the state Department of Workforce Development seeking payment for the five weeks of vacation he says he’s owed.
Renner does not plan to bring other legal action against MESBA because Wisconsin is an at-will employment state in which employers don’t need a good reason to fire employees as long as the reason is not itself illegal, like because of their race, religion, gender or age.