Tucked between a beauty supply store and a resale boutique, a newly renovated storefront at Northgate Shopping Center is about to become a paint-and-sip studio, a comedy club, an event hall and more.
“It's kind of like a blank canvas,” said Connee Hayes, co-owner of event venue Hayes Place, as she stood in the new space, mid-makeover, in May. Partially assembled bar chairs, still covered in plastic, sat at the brand new bar. The white and gray marbled floors, which Hayes picked for their versatility, gleamed, ready for whatever event might come next.
“I want the ambiance to be very laid back and elegant,” Hayes said. “So if people want to host milestone birthday parties or baby showers, things like that, they can come in and make it their own space.”
Hayes Place, located at 1145 N. Sherman Ave., opened its doors to the public on June 3 with a pop-up shop featuring 10 vendors selling everything from clothes and purses to dessert and hair oil.
Hayes, 43, who works as an accountant, started the business with her husband Dwight Hayes, 47, a facilities director. He has his own small business pressure washing underground parking ramps but says that at Hayes Place, his wife is the boss.
“This is actually my wife's baby,” said Dwight Hayes. “Wherever I'm told to go and whatever I'm told to do is what I do.”
Events will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings. They’ll keep a calendar posted on their website, but for now they’re planning for paint-and-sips, poetry nights, comedy shows and networking events. Eventually, they’d like to host a firemen’s ball, a father-daughter dance and an adult prom. The bar will serve wine and mixed drinks. There’s no kitchen, but an adjoining room will offer space for caterers.
When the Hayes aren’t hosting their own events, they’ll rent the space for private parties. Connee Hayes and a hired designer will organize events and deck out the space to clients’ specifications. “My friends always ask me to decorate for their birthday parties or baby showers … so I can also use my skills here for that.”
The target audience is married couples and the 40-and-up crowd, two groups the Hayes say don’t have enough good options in town. It’s a problem they’ve encountered themselves: As parents of a recent University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, they’d rather not fight their way through crowds of his classmates to enjoy an evening out.
They plan to keep a strict dress code, requiring button ups and barring gym shoes and sports apparel. “The vibe is going to be positive,” Hayes said of the new spot. “You don't have to worry about the young kids and fights and things like that.”
A business to grow other businesses
The inspiration for Hayes Place came in part from Connee Hayes’ father Bernard Jones, an inveterate entrepreneur who sold cookies, cars and photos before he passed away six years ago.
“My dad used to always encourage me to use my skills to become an entrepreneur,” she said. A few years after his death, she started Creative Design Jewelry and More, selling handmade jewelry and gifts at pop-up shops around town.
At those pop-up shops, she loved seeing other entrepreneurs who looked like her. Soon, she was dreaming of hosting those kinds of events herself.
“I wanted to have a space where I can promote and support local entrepreneurs and give them a platform to showcase their businesses and their skills,” she said.
She envisions a place where entrepreneurs not only meet new customers but also get to know each other. One person might be looking to bounce ideas off others, she said, while another might need to hire someone to build a website. “I just want different entrepreneurs to be in the same room and network together.”
But it wasn’t easy to find the right place for that dream. Two years ago, she signed a lease on a space on the east side only to discover she’d have to spend tens of thousands of dollars installing fire sprinklers. At the next spot she tried, the landlords thought her business model wouldn’t be profitable.
Eventually, she found a place with supportive landlords, just steps from one of the city’s entrepreneurial hotspots. FEED Kitchens, located across the parking lot, is the home base for a slew of food businesses that don’t have their own kitchens, and many food trucks spend their off hours parked right outside. The Hayes want to invite some of those entrepreneurs to find new customers by serving at their events.
“This just gives them a platform and an opportunity for people to taste their food and to use their services,” Dwight Hayes said. “A true networking opportunity for Madison as a whole.”
They’ve also talked about partnering with another new neighbor. Keep Calm Sensory Zone, a play gym designed for kids with special needs, opened earlier this year in another part of the building. In the future, parents could attend events at Hayes Place while their children are in supervised play time next door.
Already, Connee Hayes is thinking about one day moving to a place that has a kitchen and additional rooms that people could rent out for podcasting or smaller gatherings. “We hope to outgrow this space in the next couple years and move on to something a little bit bigger to be able to offer more things,” she said. “That’s something I aspire to have.”
“Oh, you’ll have it,” Dwight Hayes said. “We’ll get it done.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Dwight Hayes: To leave a legacy and set the bar for our children and family members and friends.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Dwight Hayes: Coming here, you notice the population of homelessness. We would like to at least give back in that area. This is not, per se, our community. We live on the east side. But my mother actually lives in the second building, so if I can do something to help clean up the community or give back to those that don't have, it’ll make a better environment, not just for my mother but for the other elderly people.
Connee Hayes: Also, this space is providing something positive for the community.
Dwight Hayes: It also opens eyes up to the businesses that are around here. I didn’t know there was an Anytime Fitness right here. If people frequent our business, they'll also notice, “Hey, we can come over here and workout as well.”
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Connee Hayes: Don't give up.
Dwight Hayes: Get started. Everybody has great ideas, but those ideas will sit on the shelf if you don't put the footwork in.
Connee Hayes: And sometimes it's not easy. You go through obstacles and doors get closed. There were plenty of times where it was like, ‘Maybe I'm not supposed to do this.’
Dwight Hayes: I think having a great partner helps as well. My wife has been very frustrated at certain points, and for me, everything is about business. Keeping it black and white about business will help you not navigate into the gray on how you feel.
Are you hiring?
Connee Hayes: Yes. We need experienced bartenders.