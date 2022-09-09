From nurses and housekeepers to theater workers and cooks, workers around Wisconsin are making their voices heard in a new surge of labor organizing.
In Milwaukee, entertainment workers at Pabst Theater Group won a union election in June, joining the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). Hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum, also organized through MASH, successfully negotiated with their employer to increase their pay mid-contract.
In Madison, nurses at UW Health hospitals and clinics announced plans last month for a three-day strike, set to begin next Tuesday, if hospital management doesn’t agree to recognize their union. The move marks an escalation in their years-long push to negotiate with management.
Meanwhile, workers at a hotel and screen printing company in Madison have organized and achieved wins despite not having a union. Workers at Clarion Suites at the Alliant Energy Center negotiated new working standards and paid holidays, while laid-off screen printers and seamstresses at Crushin’ It Apparel were reinstated Friday after three days of picketing.
Workers from each of these groups spoke Wednesday in a virtual panel discussion hosted Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Havens Wright Center for Social Justice and campus think tank COWS.
Evelia, a seamstress at Crushin’ It Apparel who asked to use only her first name, said she and her coworkers were ready to quit their jobs after some of their paychecks bounced and their boss allegedly refused to buy more fans or run the air conditioning in their production facility during the summer. But when they consulted organizers at nonprofit worker advocacy group Worker Justice Wisconsin, they decided to try to improve their workplace rather than leave.
“They told us, ‘You don’t have to quit. You have rights,’” Evelia said. “Now we know that we have rights.”
Connor Erickson, an event lead at Pabst Theater Group, said he and his coworkers at times felt intimidated about running a union campaign against one of the biggest names in Wisconsin entertainment, but when the vote came, more than 90% of ballots were in favor of the union.
Part of what motivated workers to organize was their passion for their local entertainment scene, Erickson said, explaining that the idea of leaving their jobs for another line of work never “fully crossed our minds.”
“It's easy to say that a place you work is not working for you and therefore you need to move on. It's hard to do that when what you do for a living is something you care about so deeply.”
Now, as union members, Erickson believes they’re helping to “create a culture in Milwaukee that cares about its entertainment workers,” among other things.
“It's something we're very proud to be a part of, and we feel like we're making a big change in the entertainment industry, not just in Milwaukee but in Wisconsin and the greater Midwest.”
The growing labor movement has also swept in workers who spent decades in their industry without union representation.
“Unions were never a part of what I do,” said Troy Brewer, a cook at the Fiserv Forum who’s worked in food service and hospitality for 35 years.
Now, as chief steward and treasurer for MASH, he’s tasked with getting coworkers to sign union cards. It’s an easy sell, he said, noting that 92% of his coworkers are dues-paying union members.
“It's not hard to convince them that they should be treated fairly and have good-paying jobs, no matter what their race or creed or sexual orientation,” Brewer said.
In Madison, nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital say they’re using their decades-old union to push for better conditions for patients and nurses. Meanwhile, the public sector nurses at UW Health’s hospitals and clinics are still trying to get their union recognized years after Act 10, the 2011 law that effectively eliminated collective bargaining rights for public employees, blocked them from negotiating a contract under their former union.
“We've had deteriorating working conditions since we lost our contract in 2014,” said UW Health nurse Mary Jorgensen, one of the organizers behind the current union effort.
Jorgensen said that many of the older nurses she works with are nervous about pushing for a union, fearful that they could lose their jobs and their retirement benefits. But she thinks that fear is unfounded. “They can't fire us. We're legally protected.”
She and other panelists said they think newer generations of workers are more inclined to support unions. “I've seen a lot of young kids really step up to the plate for better working rights for everybody, and unions,” Jorgensen said.
Social work professor Laura Dresser, the associate director of COWS and one of the event’s moderators, said she sees a “virtuous cycle” playing out as more workers organize successfully. She pointed to the workers of Colectivo Coffee, who earlier this year won recognition as the largest unionized cafe in the country. Wins like that, she said, makes it easier for other workers to rally support for organizing efforts in their own workplaces.
Dresser, whose organization recently published the 2022 edition of its “State of Working Wisconsin” report, pointed to the spike in union activity as “the forefront” of a wider surge in labor organizing that also includes non-unionized workers pushing informally to improve their workplaces.
The report found that the state’s median wage, adjusted for inflation, has risen by $1.15 since 2019, and the share of working-age Wisconsinites participating in the labor force is higher than before the pandemic. The phenomenon that many commentators dubbed the “Great Resignation” was more like a “Great Reshuffling,” Dresser said, as workers left jobs for others with better pay or better working conditions. Those who didn’t leave, she said, took advantage of the tight labor market to seek changes at their current jobs.
The number of union petitions filed with the National Labor Relations Board in the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year was up 58% over 2021, shooting past the number filed in the entire preceding fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Gallup poll has found that approval of unions hit 71%, a rate last seen in 1965.
A single year of increased activism, Dresser said, can’t undo four decades of consolidating corporate power, wage stagnation and racial inequality, Dresser said. But thinks it’s a hopeful sign, especially in Wisconsin, where Act 10, Right to Work laws and a changing economy have led to a sharp decline in union participation in recent decades. According to a February report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, no state saw a greater decline in union membership than Wisconsin did.
“Even in this context, workers are moving toward unions, moving toward demanding more from work,” Dresser said Wednesday. That, she said, is “the story of 2022.”