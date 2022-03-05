From cartoons to cookies, Madison businesses raise funds for Ukraine

When Waunakee-based cartoonist John Kovalic learned last weekend that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — a former comedian and actor — gave voice to Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian-language version of the film, he knew just what he had to do.
A former editorial cartoonist for the Wisconsin State Journal who grew up reading stories of the marmalade-eating, always-polite, well-intentioned-but-mischievous bear, Kovalic sat down at his home drawing table, grabbed his pencil and began sketching.
From the left side of the page emerged a towering, snarling bear, donning a Russian fur hat. Just inches from the bear’s snout a tiny Paddington Bear stood his ground, leaning in slightly, his diminutive coat-clad frame smaller than his adversary’s head.
“Paddington is very known for his very hard stares,” Kovalic said. “The fact that (Ukraine), which is very much in a David-versus-Goliath situation, has as proven defiant and has not backed down — it just seemed like a perfect little image.”
Kovalic, whose “Dork Tower” comic strip and Apples to Apples game have earned him a worldwide following, posted a photo of the sketch to his Twitter account last Sunday night. Soon, more than 20,000 people had shared it.
He drew up a color version, giving Paddington a coat and hat in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and added it to his online store on Thursday morning. All profits from sales of the print will go to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit started by chef José Andrés to provide food to victims of natural disasters and humanitarian crises. The organization is currently providing thousands of meals to Ukrainians who have fled the invasion or stayed in their country.
In the first 24 hours, Kovalic sold 217 copies of the print, bringing in more than $1,750 for the charity. Next week, he plans to auction the original sketch to raise additional funds. The reaction has been “phenomenal,” Kovalic said, “because these are terrible times.”
“It's a very rewarding feeling, creating an image that can speak to people on a deeper level. At the same time, I dearly wish this kind of thing wasn’t necessary. I’d be much happier just going back to drawing little cartoons about board games,” Kovalic said. “It's gratifying that an image I drew to help me process things has touched so many other people, and can help in a small but direct way, but the whole situation is terrifying.”
The cartoonist is just one of the business owners across the Madison area who’ve launched fundraisers to raise money to support Ukrainians amidst Russia’s attack on its much smaller neighbor. On Regent Street, Leopold's Books Bar Caffè, where the bookstore shelves are organized by country, announced Thursday that all proceeds from sales of Ukrainian or Russian titles would go to World Central Kitchen.
On State Street, customers of stationery and gift shop Anthology asked for pins that would show their support for Ukraine. Owners Sachi and Laura Komai were quick to oblige, digging up a photo Laura took in 2015 of a field of sunflowers below a bright blue sky — an image commonly associated with the Ukrainian flag — and cranking out the first buttons Wednesday morning.
“Buttons are pretty much our go-to response,” Laura said in an email, since the sisters can make new buttons faster than they can find new artists or products.
‘A tiny bakery far away from the conflict’
On Monroe Street, Bloom Bake Shop owner Annemarie Maitri took inspiration from Fine Bagels, a Berlin bagel shop selling triangular hamantaschen cookies to raise money for an aid organization called Polish Humanitarian Action. Bloom sells the jelly-filled triangular cookies each March during the two-week Jewish holiday of Purim, so Maitri decided to join the “Hamantashen for Ukraine” movement, along with bakeries across Europe and the U.S.
Through March 17, the bakery will sell the cookies for $2.50 each, donating 70% of the proceeds to the Polish organization that provides food and other necessities to Ukrainian refugees.
Maitri said it’s particularly fitting to raise money during Purim, a Jewish holiday celebrating the saving of the Jewish people from Persian emperor Haman, who according to the Book of Esther, planned to kill all Jews in the empire in a single day.
It’s “a time of reflection about destructive megalomaniacs and triumph of good over evil,” Maitri said in an email. “Ukrainians are, in real time, facing a modern-day Haman in Vladimir Putin. This is our way of sending the message (that) good will triumph over evil.”
Maitri announced the plan on social media on Wednesday. “I understand we are a tiny bakery far away from the conflict. But, each day that goes on, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming need to respond, to help, to assist in some way,” she wrote.
When the hamantaschen hit the bakery case for the first day on Friday, customers lined up down the block before the doors opened at 8 a.m. The bakery has seen lines in the past, “but this one was extraordinary,” Maitri said in a Friday morning interview.
“We are barely keeping up today, but we'll get a handle on it. It's an amazing problem to have.”
In the first hour, they raised more than $550. “That gives me a lot of hope that our little bakery and our community can make an impact to the people coming across the (border) lines, to help care for them,” Maitri said. “Baking is such an act of love … and that is certainly the energy that we need to send out to the world right now.”
Bloom will be restocking the bakery case with hamantaschen daily. The cookies are not available for online ordering, and those looking to buy them by the dozen should notify the bakery two days ahead.
A cocktail makeover
Meanwhile, on Williamson Street, I/O Arcade Bar is donating $2 to the Ukrainian Red Cross for every purchase of the cheekily-named cocktail Puck Futin. The bestselling vanilla chai concoction debuted on the bar’s menu in January under the name “Moscow Mousse,” a reference to a drink made from Barbicide and hair gel on the spy cartoon “Archer.” But after the invasion of Ukraine, bar employee Ola Lisowski contacted owner Mitchell Turino to suggest a change.
“She reached out earlier this week and said, ‘Hey, there's a lot going on in the world right now. Do you think we should have a drink called the Moscow Mousse?’” Turino explained. “And I said, ‘You know what? We probably shouldn't.’”
Lisowski suggested the name Puck Futin. Turino agreed and made it a fundraiser. The Tuesday announcement has received an “overwhelmingly positive” response, Turino said.
“It's a really serious conflict that a lot of us are keeping track of … so being able to have something that is funny enough to get people's attention but still can draw attention to this conflict has been really nice.”
If sales of the cocktail are similar to last month’s, Turino anticipates selling around 500. He encourages those who can’t come down for a cocktail to donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross on their own and to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis.
“It's easy to see stuff like (this cocktail) and treat it very lightheartedly. We want it to be approachable, but it's something that we still have to take seriously.”