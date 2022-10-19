When Greg Hoffman got his first pair of Nike Air sneakers at age 14, he had no idea that he would eventually spend nearly 20 years working for the company, ultimately becoming its vice president of global brand innovation. Nor did he know that that same shoe would still be one of the world’s best-selling sneakers 40 years later.
He only knew how those sneakers made him feel.
“I literally felt like I could float on air,” Hoffman said, though he noted that the shoes didn’t make him better at basketball, and his jump shot was still just average.
Later, as a marketing expert, he’d realize that Nike had designed that feeling. “It wasn’t by chance … It was intentional,” Hoffman told the more than 1,100 people gathered Tuesday night at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center for the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, which this year was themed “By Design.” Before retiring from Nike in 2020, Hoffman designed some of the company’s most famous ad campaigns. He now writes, teaches business students and advises brands.
In his keynote address, Hoffman called for brands that convince customers that they’re buying more than the product itself, an approach at the center of his new book, “Emotion by Design: Creative Leadership Lessons from a Life at Nike.”
“Good brands ask the question, ‘How do we want people to feel about our brand?’” Hoffman said. “But I think the great brands, the transcendent brands, ask a different question: ‘How do we want people to feel about themselves and their ability to achieve their dreams when they interact with our brand?’”
He laid out four principles he said will help businesses and other organizations create “human brands” that “reveal their personality, pull back the curtain and allow the consumer to see their values.”
“When you show your personality as a brand, your customers will respond to your humanity,” Hoffman said.
‘Creativity is a team sport’
The first principle, Hoffman said, is to foster creativity by being inclusive. Contrary to what many people learn as children, he said, creativity has little to do with whether a person can draw or do other traditional arts. “We can all brainstorm. We can all use our imagination. And I know we can all dream of better futures,” he said. “It's just creating an environment where that's allowed to flourish.”
The job of companies, he said, is to encourage employees to do just that, instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done. That creativity-fostering culture, Hoffman said, is what allowed Brazil’s soccer team to create “ginga,” the playing style it’s become famous for. Inspired by samba dance and the martial art of capoeira, the team’s way of swaying as they play and juggling the ball with all parts of the foot, has won attention and World Cups.
He also pointed to other ambitious experiments Nike has done, including creating a digital, interactive basketball court in Shanghai, where players shot and dribbled on top of what was essentially “a giant iPad.” Other projects allowed players to face off against a virtual reality avatar of themselves, or run on a treadmill while a video image of themselves was projected atop a globe.
‘See what others see, find what others don’t’
The second design principle, Hoffman said, is to use empathy to recognize another person’s situation and look for creative solutions. Showing a photo of two people fencing, he explained that, under their protective suits, one of those athletes had an invisible disadvantage: a head-covering hijab made of material not designed for intense athletic competition. As the athlete sweat, the hijab would become saturated, making it difficult to hear the umpire. That, Hoffman said, is why Nike created its sleek Pro Hijab.
He urged companies to “create a vision advantage” by diversifying their teams, thereby broadening the company’s view of the world. “We’re more powerful as a collective because it opens our aperture, it opens our peripheral vision,” Hoffman said. “Diversity is the oxygen that brings life into the creative process.”
‘Get outside yourself’
Hoffman’s third principle is all about developing curiosity, which he calls “the rocket fuel” that further accelerates the creative process.
Many valuable innovations in one industry come from things first designed for other industries, Hoffman said, pointing to the camera phone and computer mouse as examples. In fact, he said, key components of the design of the Nike Air sneaker, which used air to cushion the wearer’s foot, came from a Nike engineer who’d previously worked for NASA.
“Don't get complacent,” Hoffman said. “Comfort… is the enemy of creativity. We have to find ways to motivate our organizations to be curious.”
‘Leave a legacy, not just a memory’
Finally, Hoffman said, companies should be “courageous” in order break the barriers that keep others from reaching their potential.
He pointed to Colin Kaepernick, who sacrificed his future in the NFL when he began regularly kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. When Hoffman first met Kaepernick, the young athlete was no longer playing for any team.
Athletes like Kaepernick, who’ve taken risks without being paralyzed by the possibility of failing, inspired Nike’s “Crazy Dreams” ad campaign, which features photos of athletes superimposed with a line about the aspirations they’ve realized. The idea, Hoffman said, was to amplify the athletes’ voices to “create action.”
From companies to cities, the goal should be to “create a more human future,” he said before stepping off the stage. “Humans take risks. Humans are empathetic. Humans are curious. Humans create art. They create stories, and humans collaborate. And, most of all, humans leave legacies. So let's leave a legacy we can be proud of.”