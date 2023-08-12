When Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen says he grew up in grocery stores, he means it literally.
A third-generation grocer, his grandfather opened his first store in 1946 in Onalaska, raising his kids in the same building as the 3000-square-foot grocery. Skogen’s father oversaw the company’s expansion to take over its first Festival Foods in 1990.
But decades before Skogen took the CEO chair in 2006, he oversaw the family business in a different way: from atop the refrigerated coolers.
“It was kind of a playground. … We’d go to the store when it was open and climb on top of coolers and make forts up there and eat the lollies that were stored up there,” Skogen told the business leaders gathered at The Edgewater’s Grand Ballroom Tuesday for the Cap Times Executive Breakfast.
The event series features moderated conversations with CEOs from across Wisconsin. In this installment, Skogen spoke with moderator Mark Richardson, president of Unfinished Business Consulting and CEO of GigBlender, about what he's learned about the evolving grocery business in the years since.
Today, the family business has 40 stores across Wisconsin, and could one day expand across state lines.
“The further away you get away from home base, you get worried that you're not able to watch over things quite like you want to,” Skogen said, adding that the company still has room to grow in other parts of Wisconsin and has no immediate plans to add stores in other states. The existing Festival Foods stores in other states are vestiges of Festival’s prior franchising model, and are not affiliated with the Wisconsin stores.
“We've been able to just stay in Wisconsin because there are so many pockets that still have a lot of population that we haven't gotten at,” he said, pointing to Milwaukee and Madison as top examples.
It’s not an easy time to be in the grocery business, Skogen said, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic initially drove up sales, and more than three years later, it’s still hard to keep some items on the shelves.
“It’s just been a roller coaster,” he said. “The supply chain is not back to what it was prior, but it's sure a lot better than it was during the heat of things.”
Trying to keep grocery buyers satisfied
Meanwhile, more than two years of soaring prices — slowing only recently — took a toll.
“Dollars are stretched and people are kind of trading down. … They might not grab steak," Skogen said. "They might grab chicken instead.”
And, despite what customers might think, grocery stores can’t really lower their prices, he said. While customers believe grocery stores mark up prices by as much as 20%, Skogen said, the real markup is just 2%. “That’s not a lot of margin for error.”
The independent chain faces growing competition from online retailers like Amazon, big box stores like Walmart and publicly traded companies like Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, which has proposed a merger with its next largest competitor, Albertsons.
“There's not many independent retailers out there anymore,” Skogen said. “And so for us to still be alive and kicking is something I'm proud of.”
For a company like Festival to remain competitive, he said, it has to treat customers better than its rivals do.
“Walmart does it about price and not about people, and it works. But if you all tried to do it that way, some are going to win and some are going to lose,” Skogen said.
Offering the best customer experience, he said, requires that the company as a whole understands and empathizes with customers.
“It’s not very common that somebody walks in the front door of a grocery store and says, ‘Woohoo, this is gonna be fun today!’ It’s not like Disney World. It’s a chore,” Skogen said.
Years ago, he said, his dad borrowed the “boomerang principle” from a grocery store in Ireland. Under that guiding principle everything about the store is designed to get customers to come back.
At Festival, Skogen said, they’ve stepped up that model with “associate empowerment,” giving workers the authority they need to ensure customers leave happy. “Do something to solve that problem for them,” Skogen said.
For example, if an employee is stocking produce and a customer asks about the strawberries, explaining that the last pack they bought molded quickly, Skogen wants that worker to apologize and send the customer home with a complimentary replacement.
In that way, employees become an “extension of your brand,” he said. “It's a marketing opportunity that is more effective than putting a billboard up.”