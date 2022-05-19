Madison-based cancer screening company Exact Sciences laid off about 230 workers Tuesday, including 50 at its Madison locations, saying it needed to focus on its “highest impact programs.”
The workers, who make up about 3% of the company’s global workforce, were informed this week that their positions were being eliminated, spokesperson Scott Larrivee said in an email.
The company, best known for its Cologuard at-home screenings for colon cancer, has expanded in recent years in an effort to add new cancer screenings to its portfolio. It’s currently working to develop blood and urine tests, sometimes called “liquid biopsies.”
“Our company has grown rapidly over the past several years, both organically and through acquisitions, and has made great strides in achieving (its) mission,” Larrivee wrote. “However, headwinds like inflation as well as a need to prioritize the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care have resulted in aligning our workforce and resources closely to our highest impact programs.”
Affected workers belonged to departments across the company but did not include laboratory workers or international workers. Those laid off were offered a severance package including “cash severance, some vesting of employee stock, and cash to contribute to the continuation of benefits,” Larrivee said. They’ve also been encouraged to apply for the company’s current job openings, which he said are of equal or greater number to the number of layoffs.
Exact Sciences employs 3,500 workers in the Dane County area. The layoffs would result in “small reduction” of the company’s global workforce, Larrivee said. But because the company has as many openings as laid-off workers, he said they expect to see “a net positive increase to employee headcount” by the end of 2022.
Revenues up, but losses up too
Exact Sciences last announced staff cuts in April 2020, when it responded to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic by furloughing workers, reducing some salaries and cutting expenses. The company scaled back some of those measures soon after, as the pandemic took a lighter economic toll on the company than predicted. That was due, in part, to the company developing its own COVID test and becoming a major processor for COVID tests in the state, which boosted the company’s stock price.
But in 2021, due to a variety of factors including a waning demand for COVID tests, the company’s stock price dropped. Meanwhile, the Exact Sciences raised its minimum starting wage from $17 to $20 an hour in February.
In the first quarter of 2022, the company brought in $487 million in revenue, up 21% over the same period last year. But the company’s losses went up far more sharply: $180.9 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $31.2 million, or $0.18 per share in the first quarter of 2021 — a jump of about 480%.
The company, which has to date consistently operated at a loss, previously stated that it aims to become profitable by 2024. On Thursday, Larrivee said Exact Sciences is still on track to meet that goal.
“While our business remains strong, we are being more disciplined in how we prioritize as a company in pursuit of our mission,” Larrivee wrote. “We remain confident that through prioritization and budget management Exact Sciences will serve more people and achieve profitability by 2024.”
In January, the company announced plans to grow its business in the Madison area by adding 1,300 new employees and investing $350 million in capital investments by 2025. As part of that project, the company is currently building a new warehouse and laboratory facility at its location at Schroeder Road and the Beltline. If it meets the benchmarks announced in January, Exact Sciences will receive $18.5 million in state enterprise zone tax credits.