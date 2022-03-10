The biggest player in the U.S. electronic health records business has launched a new service to reach patients at independent medical practices around the country.
Verona-based Epic Systems currently holds records for more than 250 million patients through hospitals and clinics around the world. While large health systems contract with the company directly, nearly half of all U.S. physicians work for smaller, independent medical practices, according to a 2020 study by the American Medical Association.
In 2007, the company launched Community Connect, which allows health systems to share the software with nearby medical groups, a program that currently provides access for about 40,000 providers at independent primary care and specialty medical practices.
Now, the company is looking to expand its reach with a new service called Garden Plot, targeted to the roughly 800 such practices with more than 40 providers that aren’t currently Epic customers.
While a minority of those practices still use paper records, most are using a combination of electronic tools to schedule appointments, message patients, do telemedicine visits and keep health records, said JP Heres, vice president of Garden Plot at Epic. When clinics moved away from office visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, some providers did video appointments through Facebook Messenger for lack of a better tool.
“Many have just pieced together solutions for different aspects of their business, and they're missing out on that integrated platform that allows them to run efficiently,” Heres said.
Some providers have expressed interest in switching to Epic’s software, which offers features for all those functions. But with small staff and limited capacity, many haven’t been able to make the change.
Hoping to offer an easier option, Epic this week launched Garden Plot, a subscription-based version of its software that medical practices can use without hiring their own information technology teams or hosting the software themselves.
“These practices are focused on caring for their patients, running a business and meeting the increasing complexity of regulatory needs. So we said, ‘Hey, let us take on the complexity of running our software, supporting it, configuring it,’” Heres said, noting that the service also includes a variety of third-party software tools.
“People have been asking us to do this for a while. Now's the right time, and we're looking forward to supporting this new population of patients on Epic software.”
Through Garden Plot, providers can streamline their work, and patients can use MyChart, the company’s online portal, to view test results, communicate with their doctors, pay bills and more. Epic records are also interoperable, meaning patients can share them with care providers that use other software systems. “That's huge to us,” Heres said.
Heres said the announcement has been met with positive feedback from independent practices looking to sign up, as well as from existing Epic customers eager to more easily share patient records.
“(To have) that provider group down the street that was on paper or on a standalone system now on the same Epic platform, able to exchange data, really increases health care outcomes,” Heres said.
Though Epic has customers in other countries, Garden Plot is currently available to U.S. clients only. Heres declined to say how many customers the company hopes will sign up. The first set of Garden Plot customers will begin implementing the software in May and will fully launch it in August.