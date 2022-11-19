Daniel Carey, co-founder and brewmaster at New Glarus Brewing Company, still remembers the moment he learned that then-President Donald Trump was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, the landmark agreement in which nearly all the world’s countries committed to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.
It was 2017, and he was watching the news with his wife, New Glarus Brewing co-founder and president Deb Carey. His first thought: “This is not good.”
“As somebody who buys agricultural products the climate and weather is hugely important,” said Carey, who orders barley, hops and fruit for the beer-making process. And I said … ‘We better do something to take it upon ourselves to do our part, because obviously our government has opted out.’”
That something, he decided, would be capturing and repurposing the roughly 150 kilograms of carbon dioxide that the brewery was emitting during each hour of operation, as alcohol-making yeast eat sugar and produce carbon dioxide as a waste product. Like many breweries, New Glarus would vent that carbon dioxide while also buying the same gas to provide the pressure necessary to counter the carbonation pressure inside its brewing vessels, cans and bottles.
By capturing its own carbon dioxide, the brewery could eliminate a key source of greenhouse gas emissions and a regular input expense.
The idea was simple, but finding an affordable way to do it was anything but. Carey, who’d been brewing beer for nearly four decades at the time, knew that plenty of large breweries were capturing and reusing CO2. But he knew of only one company making the sort of equipment a small brewery like New Glarus would need, and the cost was prohibitive.
“We were too small to really make it pay, to make it pencil out,” Carey said.
Over the next few years, he explored the options, eventually landing on a water treatment company called Pentair, which had acquired the company that piloted the technology. Then there was the process of planning just what they’d need, ordering it, and waiting for it to be built and shipped.
The machinery would cost more than what they were spending buying the gas, but he hoped it was worth it.
“We hope and pray that this brewery will be around for hundreds of years, so it was really meant as a long-term investment, because it was not a home run from the point of view of capital payback,” Carey said.
Then, as he was waiting this summer for the equipment to arrive, the math began to change. Much as prices for everything from cars to groceries shot up due to shortages and supply chain troubles, so too did the price of the carbon dioxide brewers buy. Many brewers found themselves scrambling to get the supplies they needed. Suddenly it looked that that long-term investment might pay off sooner than Carey had anticipated.
“We were very lucky to have it. This summer was very difficult for a lot of brewers,“ Carey said. “Sometimes, doing the right thing — the universe and karma being the way it is — (pays) off really well.”
Carbon capture begins
The series of machines arrived preassembled in a “turnkey” 40-foot shipping container. The system has been running for about six weeks, capturing carbon dioxide, “scrubbing” it to rid it of flavors, compressing and cooling it until it becomes liquid and thus easier to store, and then using heat generated through other parts of the brewing process to warm it into a gas when needed.
The brewery’s staff, especially its maintenance workers and engineers, are still tweaking the process, he said.
“It's like learning to play a musical instrument. It takes time to really be adept at it,” Carey said. “They're putting in a lot of daily effort, watching trends and fixing leaks and whatever as we fine tune this machine.”
At the moment, the brewery is still venting small amounts of carbon dioxide. It’s still buying some of the gas, though Carey estimates it’s around 25% of what the brewery used to buy, and that number is dropping each week. The goal, he said, is to eventually buy just 5% of the carbon dioxide the brewery needs, and to stop venting gas altogether.
Pentair has provided similar systems to just three other breweries of comparable size to New Glarus, according to Molly Tsipis, the company’s North American director of sales. Those systems are already up and running at Maui Brewing Company, Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, and at a brewery in Central America that the company can’t name, Tsipis said in an email. Odell Brewing Company in Fort Collins, Colorado, is currently in the process of installing its system. The company does not know whether other similarly sized breweries have carbon capture systems from other manufacturers.
Demand for such systems has grown in recent years, Tsipis said. “Given the supply shortage and higher price of CO2, we have seen increased interest by breweries to employ CO2 recovery systems to help reduce their reliance on purchasing CO2.”
Back in New Glarus, Carey said he’s gotten calls from a few other breweries looking to make the switch too. As for customers and the wider public, he’s heard little feedback in the weeks since installing the system.
“People don't really know about it,” Carey said. “I haven't heard much, which is fine. It shouldn't really change anything for us.”