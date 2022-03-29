Workers at more than 170 Starbucks locations across the country have announced plans to unionize in recent months, with nearly 60 filing for union elections in March alone.
Now, Madison workers are following suit.
On Tuesday morning, the hourly workers of the Starbucks located at 1 E. Main St. in downtown Madison petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election, announcing that an “overwhelming majority” had signed union authorization cards.
In a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Madison workers noted that their shop looks onto the Wisconsin State Capitol, where thousands of Wisconsinites protested in 2011 to protect collective bargaining rights in the face of Act 10. That, the workers said, compelled them to join stores across the country in unionizing.
“We walk right past our state capitol building before clocking into each shift, reminded of Wisconsin’s struggle for justice at work,” they wrote. “We will not give in to one-sided corporate decision-making when right outside our doors Wisconsinites have gathered for over a century to protest for what they believe in. Our wonderful customers, the Madison community, and the brave activism of Starbucks’ partners across the country have inspired us to finally make a change.”
The workers are unionizing with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) that represents Starbucks workers in a variety of states. In December, workers at three locations in Buffalo, New York, cast ballots in union elections, with two of the stores voting to unionize. Since then, seven more locations in Arizona, New York, Tennessee and Washington have voted to unionize, and several dozen more have filed union election petitions in the last month.
As of March 25, 160 stores were still awaiting union elections, according to data compiled by Kevin Reuning, an assistant professor of political science at Miami University and creator of the website UnionElections.org. The count doesn’t include the Madison store.
Workers seek ‘a seat at the table’
The company offers benefits to employees working more than 20 hours a week, and average wages for a barista are set to rise to almost $17 an hour this summer.
Evan McKenzie, 21, a barista and a member of the organizing committee at the downtown store, said Starbucks has largely been a good employer. He began working for the company at 17 in his hometown of New Berlin before moving to Madison for college.
For more than a year after the pandemic began, the company called its employees “essential workers” and raised wages by about $3 an hour, McKenzie said. It offered them free food even when they weren’t on shift. But toward the end of last summer, those perks disappeared, along with benefits like seniority pay that workers relied on prior to the pandemic.
“Cases were going down, but by no means did the hardships of the pandemic end. A lot of us saw some of our worst financial hardships during that time,” he said. “To get those things taken away seemed like sort of a slap in the face from this company that has such a progressive rhetoric.”
About two months ago, McKenzie and his coworkers began seriously discussing the possibility of unionizing, and the process moved quickly from there. An “extreme majority” of the store’s hourly workers have signed union cards, he said.
Union recognition would let McKenzie and his coworkers bargain collectively for things like seniority pay, better health care and credit card tips. While the store has a tip jar, McKenzie said many customers don’t carry cash, and the company’s computer system does not ask customers if they’d like to tip when they use a credit card.
But unionizing is also about more than addressing those individual issues, he said, asserting that the company sometimes seeks to head off employee organizing efforts by fixing the immediate grievance.
“What we want is the long-term ability to be one of the key players in decision-making,” McKenzie said. “We talk so much and we learn so much about how important democracy is, having a say in government decision-making … (but) I think a lot of people are much more affected in their daily life by their jobs. And yet, we have zero say in company decision-making.
“I think that we all believe that a seat at the table is a way to not only improve our lives, but also to improve the company.”
Starbucks denies union busting
On a phone call Tuesday, an unnamed Starbuck spokesperson confirmed that the company was aware of the company’s union filing. “We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country,” the spokesperson read from a prepared company statement. “With the petition in Madison, our position has not changed. Starbucks’ — success, past, present and future — is built on how we partner together, always with our mission and values at our core.”
Starbucks could voluntarily recognize the Madison workers’ union, but workers think that’s unlikely. The spokesperson said the company will follow the process laid out by the National Labor Relations Board and has encouraged workers to exercise their right to vote.
Earlier this month, Reggie Borges, communications director for Starbucks' global communications team, told the Washington Post that “we don’t believe a union is necessary at Starbucks, and we don’t need a third party to get in between the relationship between us as partners,” but “we respect the rights of our partners to organize.”
Though the Madison workers did not formally announce their unionization plans until Tuesday, McKenzie said they’ve seen “union busting” efforts from store management and from members of upper management who would not ordinarily visit the store.
“They can tell that there’s something brewing,” he said, noting that he expects to see much more union busting as the process continues.
“Any claims of union busting are categorically false,” the spokesperson said Tuesday, adding that the company sends staff to respond to requests for staffing, training and other needs. “Our local, regional and national leaders have been working with humility, deep care and urgency to create the kind of store environment that partners and customers expect in Starbucks.”
In a Tuesday press release, Kevin Gundlach, president of the Wisconsin South Central Federation of Labor, welcomed the workers on behalf of the coalitions of unions he represents. “We stand proudly in solidarity with these courageous young workers who came together hoping to build a better future for themselves and our community.”