A new smartphone app from the folks behind Monona’s hilariously boastful Facebook page lets Monona residents call in takeout orders, pay bills and get important city announcements, all in one place.
Released in late July for iOS and Android, the free Discover Monona app includes information on more than 400 businesses in Monona and on the east side. They’re organized into categories like antiques, gifts, breweries and home improvement to help users find local businesses. There are also links to the websites of local banks, clinics and Madison Gas & Electric.
Users can also use the app to find hours and other basic information on civic resources like parks, farmers’ markets and libraries. Monona government departments can use the app for free to tell local residents about everything from city-sponsored public events to the latest Amber alert. Users who enable notifications from the app will receive those announcements in real time.
That saves residents from having to check a dozen Facebook pages and city committee websites, said Devin Renner, executive director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) and the mastermind behind the Discover Monona social media accounts, who commissioned the app after learning about similar apps for other cities.
“It’s kind of a one-stop shop for connecting with businesses and city administration,” Renner said. “If somebody wants to pay their utility bill, they can do that. They can get the trash schedule. They can connect with the police department … and then they can also order pizza.”
The civic part of the app complements WVMO/FM 98.7, the city-run low power radio station that airs announcements about things like city meetings and upcoming events, alongside its music and interview shows.
The difference, Renner said, is that users don’t have to have their radios on to get updates from the app. “People don't usually turn off their phones, even when they’re charging them, so that information is always there and can be pushed out to them.”
WVMO has its own page within the Discover Monona app, complete with a link to stream the broadcast online.
The app was built by developers at App My Community, a five-year-old software development company that specializes in local apps of this style. Renner then scoured the web for information on Monona businesses and Monona-adjacent MESBA member businesses, which he loaded into the app. The 270 businesses that belong to MESBA can customize how their information appears in the app, but other businesses can’t.
Local residents who want to download the app can find it in the app store or by visiting the MESBA Facebook page. So far, about 200 unique users have downloaded it, but Renner is hoping to eventually reach around 4,000 users.
“Monona has about 8,500 residents, so if we got about half that, I'd be pretty happy,” Renner said.
Renner plans to capitalize on that user base to sell in-app advertisements to the local businesses listed. Those ads will mostly be banner ads, not notifications, he said, so that they don’t drown out civic announcements or irritate users.
Much to the dismay of meme-lovers everywhere, the man who pairs images with taglines like “Monona: 36 days since our last velociraptor incident!” and “Monona: Home to the Bermuda Triangle!” said he’s yet to figure out how to incorporate memes into the app.
He’s currently working on a variety of other tourism initiatives, including the annual Chili Fest ($10 for unlimited sampling) and a repeat of last year’s successful Thriller dance camp, a pre-Halloween event in which people are invited to learn the dance moves Michael Jackson does in the “Thriller” music video.
“That's probably one of the best ideas I've ever had in my life,” Renner said of the event, which was sponsored last year by local cemetery Roselawn Memorial Park.