The total value of all property in Wisconsin shot up by 13.8% percent this year, the biggest increase in the nearly 40 years since the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum and its predecessors began tracking the trends.
Using tax levies and rates approved for December 2021 tax bills in every Wisconsin county, city, village and town, along with the updated property values that will be used to calculate those bills, Wisconsin Policy Forum researchers found that gross property tax levies imposed by local governments statewide rose by only 1.6%, an increase far below the current 8.3% inflation rate and lower than the growth seen every year since 2014.
As a result, the state’s property tax rates “continued their long-running decline,” the authors found, with the steepest drop since 2005. In 2021, property owners statewide owed $19.60 for every $1,000 of equalized property value. For 2022, they’ll owe $18.64, or 4.9% less.
Madison property values grew even faster than the state average, up 17.2%. That’s the largest growth the city’s seen since at least 1985. The increase in Dane County property values means the county’s total property value is now greater than Milwaukee County’s, though the total value of property in the city of Milwaukee is still greater than that of the city of Madison.
Of the seven counties in southeast Wisconsin, all saw a double-digit increase in property values, but none saw as big a spike as Walworth County, where property values rose by 15.8%.
The spike in property values was driven by both home and commercial property prices. In Dane County, residential property values rose by 14.5%, the highest increase on record. The county’s commercial properties, meanwhile, rose in value by 19.1% following a 2.4% drop in 2021. Statewide, residential property values grew by 14.9% while commercial property values grew by 13.2%.
But while property values shot up, tax levies grew by far less, shrinking the property tax rate. That’s especially true in southeast Wisconsin, where property tax levies set in 2021 were up by just 1%, compared to the 1.6% statewide average growth. The city of Madison, which increased its levy by 5.4% in 2020 for 2021 bills, increased it by just 1% for 2022 bills. The gross levy for the county grew by 2%, a number still outpaced by the year’s high inflation.
Tax levies change as a result of changes made by any of the taxing jurisdictions in a given area, including the county, municipality, school district, technical college district, tax increment finance district, special district, and state, all of which set levies within state-established limits.
The full data is available online through the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s interactive 2022 Property Values and Taxes DataTool.