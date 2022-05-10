Of all eight Wisconsin airports, none has endured a steeper drop in commercial air travel during the pandemic than the Dane County Regional Airport, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The nonpartisan research institute found that the number of passengers flying through the Madison airport on domestic flights was 39% lower in 2021 than in 2019. That's compared to the nearly 25% decline seen nationwide and the 33% decline seen at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport.
Those figures come as no surprise to Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers. While airports across the country saw a “cataclysmic” drop in air travel, Riechers said, his airport was especially vulnerable because about 65% of its passengers travel for business. Conventions and out-of-town meetings canceled in early 2020 have been slow to resume in the two years since, even as leisure travel has boomed.
“The consumer was opting to travel for leisure but opting not to travel for business,” Riechers said. “So we knew that that was going to disproportionately affect us.”
But there’s no Zoom alternative to a vacation getaway, Riechers said, and Dane County saw a winter time “explosion” in travel to warm weather destinations in both 2020 and 2021. Passengers at the Dane County airport boarded flights for Florida in near-record numbers, and flights to Phoenix and Las Vegas were in high demand too. American Airlines even added a new nonstop flight from Madison to Miami mid-pandemic.
“Anywhere that you can sit on a beach or play golf most of the year likely would have seen really good numbers in 2020 as well as 2021,” Riechers said.
That’s a big part of the reason that Wisconsin’s smaller airports had, by the end of 2021, come much closer to pre-pandemic passenger levels than their larger counterparts, said report author Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, in an interview. Appleton, which has seen the fullest recovery, had passenger volumes within 1% of the figures for the same quarter in 2019.
“While 2022 looks promising, these trends bear watching, as restoring air service is essential for economic development,” the report noted. “Of particular interest will be the performance of Dane County Regional Airport, which serves the state’s fastest-growing metro area. Returning its passenger levels and flights to pre-pandemic levels could be crucial for the region to continue its economic growth.”
If business travel numbers were to stay low long term, Sommerhauser said, that could transform the flight offerings at Wisconsin’s biggest airports. “You would just see a different sort of mix of destinations. You would see a little less availability going to some of the East Coast cities that are frequent business destinations, and maybe a little more availability of some of those Sunbelt destinations.”
Such a decline would also have wider impacts, he added, as a decrease in business travel would also mean fewer people visiting the Madison area, which would take a toll on the local hospitality industry and the economy as a whole.
‘Off to an incredible start’
But Riechers sees signs that business travel is coming back. “2022 is off to an incredible start,” he said, pointing to data showing that the number of passengers for March 2022 was nearly double that of March of 2021, and the number of passengers in the first quarter of 2022 was more than double the number the same period last year.
Those numbers still fall short of the 2019 numbers, with March passenger volumes down 17% compared to March 2019. But Riechers notes that 2019 was a record-setting year for the airport, with numbers so high that airport leaders began planning to expand its south terminal to increase the airport’s capacity.
That construction project is still underway. The new construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, and demolition of the redundant parts of the old terminal is scheduled to wrap up by fall 2023. The project was launched before anyone knew the pandemic was coming, Riechers said, but the fact that passenger volumes have been lower than usual has been an unexpected boon.
“We don't have to deny any airplanes or deny any new destinations because of this construction,” Riechers said. “The timing worked out — accidentally — really, really well: the construction right now isn't limiting the airport. It's only going to enable us to grow and provide better service in the future.”
Now, he and his colleagues are working to bring back some of the direct flights that the airport lost during the pandemic. In 2019, passengers could fly nonstop from Madison to around two dozen destinations, a number Riechers said was unusually high for such a small airport. When the pandemic hit and carriers cut back, he said, “we were an easier one to cut because we are a smaller market.
They’ve already brought back direct flights to Newark, New Jersey; New York City’s LaGuardia; and Washington, D.C. They’ve also seen airline carriers increasing the frequency of flights and the size of the planes they’re sending, increasing the capacity for existing flights.
Now they’re trying to restore other popular flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston. At this point, he said, it’s not about having enough willing travelers. The business leaders he’s talked to already have plans for their employees to begin flying for work again. Instead, he said, it’s about the airlines not having enough workers.
“We can show that there's legitimate demand (for a flight) to Boston, but they don't have enough pilots or they don't have the resources to give us that flight,” Riechers said. “It's an incredibly challenging time for the airlines as they navigate various shortages.”
This year, he estimates that the airport will have direct flights to around 16 destinations, but it’s hard to say for sure, he said, as the industry is currently “very fluid.”
Riechers said Dane County travelers can shape the future of the airport with their sheer numbers, which generate revenue that the airport can reinvest, in turn attracting new services.
“It's the classic snowball. It builds on itself, but it really starts with our local consumer choosing to fly out of Madison, which they have,” Riechers said, pointing to “incredible” traveler numbers coming out of the winter season. “We’re really encouraged by it, and definitely looking forward to the future.”
Editor's note: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that, excluding Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin's airports saw passenger volumes within 1% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter of 2021. Only Appleton saw such levels.