Dane County could buy a piece of the Urban League of Greater Madison’s forthcoming $25.5 million Black Business Hub and lease the space back to the nonprofit, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.
The plan would provide an avenue for the county to contribute the $2 million Parisi pledged in 2020, when the project was first announced. “We are excited to partner with the Urban League of Greater Madison in this effort to find a location where Dane County entrepreneurs can gather to gain the support, experience, and skills they need to thrive,” Parisi said in a 2020 press release.
Construction of the 81,000-square-foot, four-story Black Business Hub began in April at the corner of South Park Street and Hughes Place, adjacent to the Urban League’s Madison headquarters. The facility will include offices, storefronts, co-working space, space for pop-up vendors and a shared commercial kitchen, all designed to give new and early-stage entrepreneurs of color the space they need to develop and grow their businesses.
“The county, right from the beginning, offered $2 million to support the project, but we had a bunch of details to get worked out,” Anthony said. “We just finally figured out how we could make the $2 million work as a part of the project.”
The County Board will vote Thursday evening on a proposal to buy a “condominium” within the building for $2 million and rent it to the Urban League for at least 10 years, with the option for Urban League to purchase the space at the end of the term.
Though called a condo, the space will not be physically separate from the rest of the building. Instead, the building will be legally divided into two units, with the county owning one, likely the commercial kitchen, Anthony said. According to Anthony, the Urban League will pay far less in rent than the $2 million the county committed in its 2021 budget.
The county’s early contribution was key to the project, Anthony said, because it built momentum and inspired others to contribute.
“That was a vote of confidence,” Anthony said. “You know, when you're starting with nothing, people don't believe in you. But when you have someone like Joe Parisi say, right from the beginning, ‘I believe in this project and I want to invest $2 million into this project,’ that means a whole lot.”
In addition to the $2 million pledge, the county provided a $100,000 pre-development grant. The city of Madison’s Community Development Authority provided the land for the project, part of the Village on Park shopping center, and the state provided $5 million through its $200 million Neighborhood Investment Fund.
So far, the Black Business Hub has raised about $18 million toward its $25.5 million goal, attracting major grants from foundations and corporations. And it’s already announced several key tenants, including Exact Sciences, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation. In April, Summit Credit Union announced it would open a branch in the building.
Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.