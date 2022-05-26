Union office workers at CUNA Mutual Group’s Madison office say the company is proposing to cut their benefits, despite earning record revenue last year.
The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39 represents about 450 of the roughly 1,750 employees at the Madison office. The union has been negotiating its next contract with management since February, after twice extending the contract negotiated in 2016. That contract expired in March. Bargaining sessions are ongoing, but the union says management has been unwilling to compromise.
Earlier this month, union members held two “informational pickets” outside the company’s headquarters at 5810 Mineral Point Road to call attention to their concerns. Those concerns include cuts to employees’ health insurance and pension options, wage increases that don’t keep pace with inflation, and what the union sees as a move by the company toward outsourcing jobs previously done by local union workers.
The contract proposed by CUNA Mutual Group management would eliminate the HMO option for the company’s health care plan, which the union’s president, Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill, said is the most popular option among the union’s members. She said she hears “nothing but complaints” from coworkers enrolled in the alternative, a consumer-directed plan with higher deductibles.
“What it does is disincentivize people to get treatment, because you know you're gonna be paying completely out of pocket until your deductibles are met,” Bartlett-Mulvihill said. “They're extremely expensive for any average employee.”
The company also proposes to freeze its defined-benefit pension plan, meaning new hires would be eligible only for the company’s 401(k) plan.
“That's a completely different scenario to try to plan your retirement, versus a traditional defined pension plan where you know you're going to have this guaranteed income,” Bartlett-Mulvihill said, adding that employees are “completely up in arms” about the proposed change.
Currently, all employees are eligible for pensions, and they can choose to participate in the 401(k) program.
Record earnings in 2021
It’s not clear why CUNA Mutual Group wants to make these changes. Company spokesperson Barclay Pollak did not respond to questions about the company's rationale.
“We take pride in being a mission-oriented company that offers highly competitive compensation and benefits packages. In an increasingly competitive labor market, we seek to be an employer of choice. Because we respect the collective bargaining process, we are not going to comment on negotiations,” Pollak said.
Many companies take cost-cutting measures when they’re struggling financially, Bartlett-Mulvihill said — but she doesn’t think that’s what’s going on at CUNA Mutual, as management has not expressed financial concerns during negotiations.
An April press release described the company’s 2021 numbers as its “strongest business and financial results yet,” with $5 billion in revenue, $622 million in net income and $36.7 billion in assets under management. The company also made the largest acquisition in its history — buying Global Preneed, Assurant's funeral insurance and final expenses business — for around $1.35 billion.
“Our employees took the company to another level in 2021, and I know we are poised to build upon this record year and add to the millions of consumers we serve,” president and CEO Robert N. Trunzo said in the release. “We achieved these results while also prioritizing the needs of our employees and communities.”
“They just don't have a bad year,” Bartlett-Mulvihill said. “That has never been CUNA Mutual’s reasoning.”
Instead, she thinks the company is following the trends set by major employers across the country, even if it means eliminating perks that she believes continue to be a draw for job applicants.
Members seek larger wage increases, job security
The company has proposed raising wages by 4%, but the union wants larger increases to keep pace with inflation, which hit 8.3% for the 12-month period ending in April.
The union also wants management to address what it says are “significant” disparities in pay along race and gender lines. The union has presented management with data to that effect, but management has not proposed solutions, Bartlett-Mulvihill said. The union did not share that data with the Cap Times.
According to Bartlett-Mulvihill, the company suggested that more studies might be needed. “That doesn't need to be done. They know what the issues are,” she said.
But one of the factors of the most concern to union members isn’t directly related to pay or benefits. The union wants CUNA Mutual Group to add language to its contract stating that the company must continue to fill existing union jobs, even when employees retire or quit.
Without such stipulations, they worry the company will outsource or contract out more and more work, or transfer work to the company’s other offices — a practice it believes conflicts with even the current contract. Since 2002, Bartlett-Mulvihill said, the company has eliminated about 1,200 union jobs.
These negotiations, which typically happen every three years, are not usually so long or contentious at CUNA Mutual Group. According to Pollak, the company has a “decades-long, positive relationship” with the union, which has represented company employees since 1941.
But this time around, union members are “sick and tired,” and they weren’t willing to accept the “meager proposal” that the company first offered, Bartlett-Mulvihill said.
“This is a major employer in Madison who is not committed to Madison. When you don't provide job security, when you contract out, when you try to eliminate pension plans, when you don’t address pay inequities, these are huge concerns for the membership,” she said.