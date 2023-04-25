Union workers at CUNA Mutual Group, one of the Madison area’s largest private employers, could strike if they don’t reach a new contract with the company within a month, the union announced at a Monday evening press conference.
The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39, which counts as members around 450 of the roughly 1,750 employees at the Madison office, has been negotiating a new contract for more than a year. At a strike authorization vote last Wednesday, 87% of the membership voted, with 92% casting votes in favor of authorizing a strike. The authorization is valid for 30 days.
It’s a first for CUNA Mutual, which provides insurance and investment services through credit unions across the U.S. In the 80-some years since workers at Madison office unionized in the 1940s, they’ve never before voted to authorize a strike.
The union has been negotiating a new contract since February 2022, but after months without an agreement, talks have grown contentious. According to the union, management has held firm to proposals that the union strongly opposes, including plans to reduce health insurance and pension options, and has refused to adopt the union's proposals to study and promote pay equity and diversity within the company’s ranks.
The company declined to answer questions on the record about its proposals.
The union also accuses the company of outsourcing or hiring contractors to fill positions that would otherwise be represented by the union, or transferring work to CUNA Mutual offices that aren’t unionized. That, it says, has weakened the union that 20 years ago represented around 1,650 workers at the Madison office.
Speaking to at least a hundred union members and supporters filling a hall at the Madison Labor Temple, veteran CUNA Mutual employee Sue Dresen announced the vote results. The crowd cheered and rose to their feet.
Dresen, who’s worked for the company for nearly 47 years, told the crowd that the company’s outsourcing is personal for her: In 2006, she said, it cost her husband his job with the company, leading the two to worry that they’d lose the home they’d just built.
“Benefits don’t mean anything if they continue to outsource our jobs,” said Dresen, who’s delayed her retirement three times in order to be able to cast a vote for a “good contract.”
Spokesperson Barclay Pollack said in an email that such staffing changes were necessary to “best serve our customers.”
“As our environment and work changes, there are natural evolutions of how we do our work that impacts staffing levels in different parts of our company, both union-represented and non-union-represented,” Pollak said.
Union’s chief steward fired
In January, the union sent a letter to leaders at more than 7,000 credit unions served by CUNA Mutual, warning of a “potential disruption of financial services” due to the labor dispute. In response, the union said, the company began investigating the union’s chief steward, retirement services specialist Joe Evica, asserting that he inappropriately used internal company information to obtain email addresses for those credit union leaders.
In March, the company suspended Evica, interviewed him in the presence of a union representative, and hired a third-party firm to conduct a forensic audit of his work laptop before firing him earlier this month. “The investigation confirmed that Mr. Evica violated workplace rules regarding data privacy and information handling as stated in the labor agreement,” Pollak said.
The union, meanwhile, said it informed the company that it purchased the email address list through a third-party marketing company and has the invoice to prove it. In response, the union filed charges of illegal retaliation with the National Labor Relations Board. According to Evica, the union is now also bargaining for him to be reinstated with back pay.
In an email sent before the press conference, Pollak said the company “remains steadfast in our commitment” to reach a collective bargaining agreement with OPEIU and that the union, which the company voluntarily recognized 80 years ago, “has been part of our history and will be part of our future.”
“We respect the decision of our employees to authorize a strike, and we are determined to reach a fair and market-competitive agreement that meets the needs of our employees, our customers and company,” the statement said.
“We recognize this situation may present questions to our customers, business partners and community. However, we have business resiliency plans in place to ensure uninterrupted service to our customers while we continue negotiations with the Union.”
Record profits
The union has blasted CUNA Mutual for seeking to reduce employees’ benefits even as the company is drawing record revenue. In early 2022, at the same time the company was proposing cuts, it issued a press release touting its 2021 numbers as its “strongest business and financial results yet,” with $5 billion in revenue, $622 million in net income and $36.7 billion in assets under management.
In 2022, the company broke its record yet again, bringing in $5.2 billion in revenue.
The company, which is preparing to rebrand itself as TruStage, prides itself on serving the community by supporting credit union customers and funding local social causes. But the union and its allies argue that the company is undermining its own positive reputation by union busting.
Speaking at the press conference, attorney Lester Pines of Madison law firm Pines Bach, which is representing the union before the labor board, pointed to the fact that the company has hired law firms Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins, both well known for helping employers with “union avoidance.”
“If you're a good corporate citizen and you love Madison and you want good relations with your workers, you don't bring in (one of) the biggest union-busting law firms in the country,” Pines said.
The dispute has also garnered attention from local elected officials. In March, the Dane County Board of Supervisors and Madison's City Council both overwhelmingly passed resolutions supporting the union’s efforts to achieve a contract and calling on the company to return to the bargaining table. In addition, a group of eleven state senators and representatives sent a letter to CUNA Mutual CEO Bob Trunzo urging him to negotiate a “fair and mutually beneficial contract” with the union.
“By doing so, you will not only benefit your workers, but you will also strengthen CUNA Mutual and contribute to the overall success of our local and state economy,” they wrote.
Hoping to avert a strike
Before Evica’s firing, the union had already charged the company with other unfair labor practices. Following the January bargaining session, the company announced that it wanted to begin meeting in person instead of via video conference as it had so far, which the union said wouldn’t work well for remote workers. According to the union, the company also said it would cease paying workers for their time during daytime negotiations, leaving workers to decide whether to negotiate during the day at a financial loss, or put in extra hours in the evenings.
Faced with those choices, the union argued that the company was refusing to bargain in good faith. Federal law requires employers to meet with a union “at reasonable times and reasonable intervals.”
Pollak said the company is still waiting for the union to send a counter proposal to the contract it proposed in February, while Evica said the union will present its counter proposal when the company agrees to meet under the prior terms.
“We believe in-person bargaining is the most effective approach,” Pollak said. “However, in the interest of moving negotiations forward, the company has offered options for bargaining that include engaging the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), virtual meetings and paid time for negotiations during work hours.” Asked by phone whether that means that the company and union agree on a virtual meeting format, Pollak declined to clarify.
According to Evica, both sides agreed last week to mediation through FMCS. The company did not confirm that statement.
“We'll be starting mediation soon, and it's our intention to reach a fair agreement before needing to call a strike,” Evica said. “The number one objective here is a fair contract.”