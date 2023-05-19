Several dozen union workers picketed Friday outside the Madison headquarters of CUNA Mutual Group, now known as TruStage.
It’s the first strike in the company’s history and the biggest in the Madison area since Act 10 transformed the labor organizing landscape in 2011.
CUNA Mutual workers unionized in the 1940s, and the company regularly refers to its long relationship with the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39, which once represented more than 1,600 of the company’s workers.
At a press conference outside the company’s offices on Mineral Point Road Friday morning, administrative support specialist and bargaining committee member Sara Larsen quoted a colleague on the significance of the week-long strike.
“We will have to forgo five days of pay. That’s what that means for us,” Larsen said. “What it means for the company is squandering 80 years worth of goodwill and public trust.”
CUNA Mutual spokesperson Barclay Pollak said in an email that the union “has been part of our history and will be part of our future.”
“We respect the decision of our employees to strike and to voice their opinions throughout the process,” Pollak said. “We are determined to reach a fair and market-competitive agreement that meets the needs of our employees, our customers and company … CUNA Mutual Group will continue to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement.”
‘People are looking to us’
The strike includes around 450 of the roughly 1,750 workers at the Madison office. The union alleges that the company illegally fired its chief steward, Joe Evica, and has refused to bargain in good faith.
In January, the union sent a letter to leaders at more than 7,000 credit unions served by CUNA Mutual, warning of a “potential disruption of financial services” due to the labor dispute. In response, the union said, the company investigated and eventually fired Evica, asserting that he inappropriately used internal company information to obtain email addresses for those credit union leaders. The union says it has proof that it purchased the email addresses through a third-party marketing company.
It has filed unfair labor practice charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. Those charges, which are still pending, legally bar the company from permanently replacing the striking workers.
“TruStage is breaking the law … That's why we're here,” said Kevin Gundlach, president of the South Central Federation of Labor, a coalition of more than 80 unions in the region, at the press conference.
It's one of the largest strikes the state has seen since Act 10, Gundlach said.
“We're getting a lot of interest from workers that want to join unions, and those workers are watching this,” Gundlach said. So too, he said, are workers who’ve recently organized and are now negotiating their first contracts.
Evica agrees. “What happens to us at CUNA Mutual affects every single worker in Madison and beyond. People are looking to us,” he told the crowd. “Madison will change as a city because workers are ready to organize and fight back.”
The sticking points
Negotiations began in February 2022, a month before the last contract expired, but the parties remain at odds over proposals on health insurance, pensions, wages and outsourcing. After union members voted overwhelmingly last month to authorize a strike, the company requested mediation from Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services, the country’s biggest conflict resolution agency. The parties met with mediators three times, but did not reach an agreement.
The strike doesn’t just include local workers. Will Roberts, a multimedia specialist and former Madisonian, works for the Madison office from his home in Cedar Rapids. On the picket line Friday, he said that the union is fighting to add language to the new contract that would prevent the company from changing its remote work policies.
Under the current contract, the company could suddenly require employees across the country to work from the office. Last September, American Family Insurance, another major local employer, sparked outrage among its employees when it did just that.
“We see which way the winds are blowing across the country with other companies that are calling back workers to the office,” Roberts said, adding that he has colleagues on the East and West Coasts. “Effectively, ending the remote work policy would mean that everybody would lose their job unless they moved back to Madison.”
The union also wants remote workers like Roberts, who aren’t eligible for the company’s popular HMO plan, to have access to a health insurance option with a lower deductible. The company initially proposed cutting the HMO plan for all workers, but backtracked after continued pushback from the union.
Other union demands include steps to prevent the company from outsourcing additional jobs, as well as a pay increase larger than the roughly 11% increase in prices in the two years since their last raise. The company has proposed an unspecified “double-digit percentage” pay increase, company spokesperson Pollak said. Evica said that, unless it’s applied retroactively, the proposed increase amounts to a decrease in inflation-adjusted pay.
“We’re not asking for anything unreasonable,” Roberts said, asserting that the union has made “significant compromises” during the negotiation process. “We are ready to make a deal at any point … We've got the support of the community. We've got support all the way across the country. And it's what’s right.”