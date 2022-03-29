A year after voting to unionize, workers at Wisconsin-based coffee shop chain Colectivo Coffee finally have some closure. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued its final ruling in the case last Thursday, dismissing the most recent in a string of appeals the company has made disputing the election results.
“The bold and brave workers of Colectivo Coffee really have something to celebrate,” said Dean Warsh, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494, in a Friday statement.
That decision marks the end of the company’s efforts to prevent its shops from becoming the country’s largest unionized cafe chain.
“We have decided not to continue our legal appeal and will commence to prepare to bargain in good faith with the union,” read an unsigned statement from “Colectivo ownership” emailed to the Cap Times on Monday. “We have been, and always will be, committed to the success of our co-workers and bringing an exceptional experience to our customers.”
In March 2021, workers cast ballots to decide whether to unionize with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494. As the name suggests, the union was once focused on organizing electrical workers, but it now includes around 775,000 members in a wide range of fields.
Initially, the vote was tied 99 to 99, with the company and the union challenging another 16 ballots. In August, the NLRB decided to count seven of those ballots, all of them pro-union, bringing the count to 106 to 99. Company leaders took to social media to express their frustration.
“We are disappointed by this result because a majority of our coworkers did not vote in favor of unionization,” they wrote in a since-deleted letter posted to Colectivo’s Instagram and Facebook pages. (Like in political elections, a union election is decided by the number of votes cast for or against the union. Those who don’t vote are not counted.) That prompted a backlash of pro-union comments, with many pointing out that the company’s name means “collective” in Spanish.
In January, the company again requested that the NLRB review the decision. In its ruling on Thursday, the board found the request “raises no substantial issues warranting review.”
IBEW Local 494 is “officially and without question” the union representative of Colectivo workers, Warsh said in his statement, noting that the company’s owners and managers had said publicly that they would bargain with the workers after they had exhausted the appeals process.
“Well that time is finally here,” Warsh said. “May your word be as strong as your coffee, let’s finally get to the table and start to bargain a first contract with your workers. They have been more than patient and deserve nothing less.”
It’s not clear exactly how many employees currently work at Colectivo, which has locations in Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago, but it appears to be between roughly 330 and 440. That makes it the largest unionized cafe in the country. That title was previously held by SPoT Coffee, a chain of roughly 130 workers based in Buffalo, New York, that voted to unionize in 2019.
Meanwhile, other Wisconsin coffee shop workers are following suit. In February, workers at Starbucks locations in Plover and Oak Creek announced plans to unionize.