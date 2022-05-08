There’s no shortage of tacos on Madison’s Park Street. There’s Taqueria Guadalajara, El Rancho, El Pastor and the massive La Hacienda. There’s relative newcomer La Penca, along with the popular taqueria inside grocery store Mercado Marimar.
With all those options, it’d be easy to overlook Carnitas Don Carlos, tucked in a strip mall between a convenience store, a cell phone shop and a check-cashing operation at 1901 S. Park St. It’s a bare-bones, counter service spot, with just a couple of tables and a bakery case.
“Big it is not,” owner Martin Rodriguez said.
But when it comes to this classic street food, who needs to sit? According to a common Mexican joke, tacos taste better “parado,” or standing up, anyway.
The taqueria offers a variety of standbys to fill your tortilla: carnitas, chorizo, carne asada, al pastor and thinly sliced cecina steak, all served with onion, cilantro and lime. There are also daily specials like bistec a la mexicana (Mexican braised beef) and patas de puerco (pig’s feet) en salsa verde.
Among their specialties are their carnitas and carne asada, which Rodriguez said stay true to the ways they're traditionally made in Mexico, including cooking the meat over a grill instead of a griddle.
This hole-in-the-wall is the team effort of Rodriguez and veteran cook Carlos Martinez Esquivel, the restaurant’s namesake. In 2018, Rodriguez had a job cleaning offices when he decided to open a restaurant. Martinez was his neighbor, and he’d tried his carnitas at La Mestiza, a west side restaurant Martinez helped open. He asked Martinez to be his cook, and he dubbed the restaurant Don Carlos, or Mr. Carlos.
But he wasn’t just hiring Martinez. The cook’s sons, Juan and Adrian, had helped their father for years with catering gigs for festivals, baptisms and quinceaneras. Soon the brothers were working alongside their dad in the new restaurant, sometimes helping with prep in the kitchen, sometimes answering phones and taking orders. Now their two younger sisters, aged 13 and 14, help out on the weekends too.
The bakery case is filled with more than a dozen varieties of Mexican pan dulce (pastries), from shell-shaped conchas and giant cookies to muffin-shaped croissants filled with cream cheese. The breads come from Madison’s Pan & Pan Bakery, where Carlos worked years ago.
Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, the business sees a steady flow of customers throughout the day. In the morning, it’s eggs and chorizo. The lunch rush hits around noon.
The restaurant made it through the pandemic with the help of two government grants. These days, things are “up and down,” Rodriguez said. “There’s not a lot of profit, but it’s enough to pay the workers and get by.”
He’d like to one day move to a bigger location, but it’s not clear at the moment whether that will be feasible. Meat prices are going up, he said, but he hasn’t raised his prices. “If you raise the price of the tacos, people will get upset and they won’t want to come in anymore. That’s the difficult thing right now with this situation.”
But for the Martinez family, the business is about more than the money. Asked what sets Carnitas Don Carlos apart from the many other places to stop in for tacos, Juan doesn’t hesitate. “It’s family. All the recipes come from my family, from Mexico … bringing all those traditions and styles back here.”
His family has learned a lot in the four years since the business opened. “It’s just been full of good memories, good food and overall growth and improvement,” Juan said.
His dad, who still cooks six days a week, calls the opportunity to work alongside his kids “the best thing you could have.”
“Everyday, my sons are here,” Carlos said. “To work with your family, or to be together with your family, is one of the things one always aspires to in life. And here you can do that.”