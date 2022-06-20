A car crashed into the Willy Street Treasure Shop at 1012 Williamson Street Monday morning, missing the shop owner by a few feet. The crash happened at 11 a.m. and involved only one vehicle, Madison police officers on the scene said.
Only the driver was injured, police said, but they have not yet shared additional information about the driver or the cause of the crash. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Veterinarian Mike Kohn owns the building occupied by the Willy Street Treasure Shop, which is next door to his clinic, Petinary. He was answering the phone at the front desk of his clinic, in the window facing Willy Street, when he heard a loud boom. The car, heading east on Williamson Street, had driven onto the sidewalk and torn through the façade of the store before crashing into the brick building that houses the clinic.
Willy Street Treasure Shop owner Jeanne Ross, who moved from her original location three blocks up the street in April 2021, was working in the shop at the time. Visibly shaken, she told the Cap Times she was just three feet from where the vehicle entered the shop.
According to Kohn, the driver appeared dazed. Bystanders, concerned that the car could explode, called to the driver to get out, and Kohn thinks one bystander pulled the driver out of the car. The driver was able to walk but had blood on his head. Police took the driver next door to Willy Street Park for about half an hour, Kohn said.
While the clinic building sustained minimal damage to its brickwork, the car destroyed one corner of the store’s steel-paneled structure, bending one wall and leaving part of the upper portion of the building suspended.
After the car was towed away, police allowed Ross to slip behind the caution tape to collect merchandise and display items strewn across the sidewalk: decorative pillows, greeting cards, a mannequin covered in beads. As of 1 p.m., she was unsure whether the building would be repairable. For the time being, she said, “I’m out of business.”
Kohn surveyed the damage. He said he’d called the building’s manufacturer, the Sun Prairie-based Trachte Building Systems, and gotten the name of a contractor who repairs such buildings.
“I gotta secure the building,” Kohn said as he directed a hired maintenance worker to cover the broken window with plywood. He’s trying to find a company that can provide afternoon and overnight security.
‘These things keep happening’
When Ross spoke to the Cap Times last year after moving into the current location, she complained of cars speeding and racing on Williamson Street.
MPD and the city have been intent on addressing aggressive driving offenses that are correlated with serious injuries and fatalities on Madison streets — like speeding, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, racing and red light violations.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s Vision Zero plan — a data-driven strategy intended to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on city streets, and also improve pedestrian and bike safety to prevent avoidable fatal crashes — also re-examines the engineering of the high-injury network streets to make improvements.
Looking at the wreckage from across Williamson Street on Monday, Jatinder Cheema shared the same concern. Cheema, who owns A Place To Be at 911 Williamson Street, was president of the Greater Williamson Area Business Association until early this year.
Cheema listed off some of the major accidents that have happened on the street in the last several years. In August, a car drove into Change Boutique, 1252 Williamson St., forcing the shop to relocate for nearly four months. In 2018, a car drove into Ha Long Bay restaurant, 1353 Williamson St., and in 2016, a car drove into Mother Fool’s Coffee Shop, 1101 Williamson St.
“People don't stop at the crosswalks when you’re crossing, and they're on their phones. I've seen, many times, people texting when driving. All these things add up,” Cheema said.
She’d like for the city to add traffic cameras on the street or send more police to patrol, something she said the business association has previously teamed up with the Marquette Neighborhood Association to advocate for.
“It may be a deterrent … because apparently the speed limit sign is not working,” Cheema said. “We sort of feel helpless sometimes. What more can we do? These things keep happening.”