Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott has been braiding since before she can remember. According to her mom, she was just 6 when she came in from playing outside to show off the braids she’d given one of her dolls.
“She was like 'How’d you learn how to do that?'” Beyler-Mott said.
For a biracial child whose white mother didn’t know how to care for her hair, learning to braid was nearly a necessity, especially after her family moved from Madison to small town Stoughton. “It's easier now, but back then it was hard to find anybody that could do hair,” she said.
By 12, she was braiding her own hair. By middle school, she’d learned to do her own quick weaves, gluing hair extensions to a cap to form custom wigs. By high school, her classmates were asking her to do their hair after school.
But though she wanted a career in hair care, she decided against cosmetology school. “It really had nothing to do with braiding and managing African American hair,” Beyler-Mott said, noting she wasn’t interested in cuts, chemicals, dyes — or debt.
“I was like, ‘I’m not going to spend all this money … and not learn what I want to learn.’”
Instead, she took day jobs in health care and call centers, where coworkers regularly asked who’d done her hair. She got her own business cards. In 2013, braiding and eyelash studio Beauty Your Way was born.
She set up a salon chair in the kitchen of her Fitchburg home and booked clients around her work schedule. Then, four years ago, a client messaged her while she was at work, asking if she could do her hair right then. “And then I was like, ‘You know what? I'm quitting,’” Beyler-Mott recalled. She’s been doing hair full-time ever since.
Still, until last year, Beyler-Mott and braiders across the state were in a sort of regulatory limbo, unsure whether Wisconsin law allowed them to work without a cosmetology license. So when a bipartisan bill, approved in July 2021, clarified that braiders don’t need licenses, Beyler-Mott went on local TV news to express her excitement.
“I’m not doing anything chemically … (I’m) just braiding the natural hair, and it’s something that we grew up doing,” Beyler-Mott told the Cap Times.
Braids, beauty products and business support
Today, Beyler-Mott still works from her home studio, giving her the flexibility to take appointments day or night. While many braiders work only during the day, Beyler-Mott lets clients book slots from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Some styles take just an hour or two. Others can take 12.
In addition to braiding services, she now offers her own line of hair and beauty products, as well as classes on natural hair care, braiding and lashes. It’s part of her mission to educate others about how to protect African American hair from damage and breakage.
“I've heard a lot of people say, ‘Oh, Black people have short hair,’ or ‘Black people's hair doesn’t grow,’” Beyler-Mott said. “That's not true at all. You just gotta come up with a hair care routine.”
She’s seen an influx of people interested in learning to braid since the legislation passed last year, and she wants to make sure they’re trained. “You don't need a license for it, but you definitely need the education on natural hair care and protective measures to protectively style someone’s hair,” she said.
Earlier this year, she shared her skills with a younger crowd, teaching a braiding class for a group of middle schoolers in Dear Diary’s H.E.R. Space after-school program.
She’s even expanded beyond the beauty business, designing business cards, websites and flyers for other business owners – “things I just felt like I struggled with and didn't know where to start.”
Sometimes all those different parts of the business converge. Recently, as Beyler-Mott stood braiding in her kitchen, the client mentioned she’d started a realty company but was having trouble getting the word out. “When you leave here, make it your homework to tell at least five people a day,” Beyler-Mott told her. “She ended up calling me a couple of weeks later: ‘I have so many clients because I took your advice … and now I'm gonna make it seven people a day.’”
It’s all about “building other people up,” Beyler-Mott said. “I enjoy doing that … just knowing that I can help another business flourish in that way.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
One thing I value is my drive. I have a passion behind everything that I do, and I further my education in everything. I have three screws in my foot. I'm in excruciating pain every day, all day. Even though I’m limping around like an old lady, I still provide the best customer service.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I'm really into women’s empowerment. By practicing the type of customer service that I do, I feel like I have impacted a lot of different women that have struggled. Like the mentoring program for younger women: being able to show them we can wake up and be happy with who we are, love the hair that we have, love the bodies that we're in. Even just sitting with a client for eight hours, you can imagine what we talk about. I’ve been a victim of domestic abuse. That is a huge topic. It's way more than just I’m doing your hair and we're sitting here. We can talk about real life things that really matter.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Number one, make sure that what you're doing is something that you truly have a passion for. Working a job you don't like, that's like the worst thing that you could do. And don't give up on it, no matter how hard it feels, and don't be scared to talk to other entrepreneurs. Get on groups on Facebook. Get on Clubhouse. You have to find the courage, because your business is what you make it. You get out what you put into it.
Are you hiring?
I need help with scheduling and stuff like that. While I'm braiding, I can't get back to everybody who's contacting so I am potentially looking for an assistant. I also want somebody to help me braid (so that) we can double up on somebody with a 16-hour (style). But (the problem is) the hours. I can't promise you that tomorrow there's going to be somebody getting these styles that you can help with.