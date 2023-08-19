It was the first day of school in 2022, and Sue Moberly had been looking forward to it.
Moberly, 59, who spent 14 years teaching metalworking and glass art at Madison West High School and about 15 years in elementary schools before that, had hung up her lanyard the previous June, worn out from teaching during the pandemic.
So, on Sept. 1, from her house across the street from West High School, she watched her former colleagues head to school without her. “I'm out on my patio with my coffee cup going, ‘Ha! Kind of sucks to be you!’” Moberly recalled with a laugh. “And then, about two weeks later, I realized, ‘It kind of sucks to be me.’”
She knew she’d miss the students, but it turned out she also missed her colleagues, and, most of all, teaching.
A couple weeks later, she was back on campus as a substitute teacher. And just a few months after that, she was driving all over town looking for a new classroom of her own, one where she could again teach silversmithing and stained glass, this time to adults.
She’d call it Torn Edge Arts, the same name she used when selling her own jewelry at art fairs.
She knew there would be interest: For years, when parents would see the work their high schoolers made, they’d ask how they could learn. “We didn't have this when I was in high school,” they’d say.
There weren’t many options. While there are plenty of ceramics studios where aspiring artists can learn to hand throw or use a pottery wheel, she said, “there are very few, if any, metalsmithing studios.”
Ultimately, she found a place in her own neighborhood, at 1639 Monroe St., beside Marie’s Soul Food, and persuaded the owner to take a chance on this amateur entrepreneur.
“I just crossed my fingers and dove in,” Moberly said. “I think I did retirement wrong because now, rather than sitting on the couch, I've got a two-year lease and a second mortgage.”
She began converting the former boutique — once the home of Walter’s Swim & Sun and, most recently, The Trend Boutique — into a studio. Her partner Iver Bryan turned wood from West’s former bleachers into a set of workbenches designed just for the needs of a metalsmith. She stocked up on pliers, metal shears, hammers, and soldering irons, as well as raw copper and silver.
The studio, which opened in February, offers an array of one or two-day classes where students learn by making a specific project to take home with them: enameled earrings, a broken China pendant, a bezeled silver sea glass ring. The goal, Moberly said, is for students to learn the skill while putting their own twist on the design so that no two students leave with the exact same thing.
Classes are capped at eight students, and Moberly will still teach even if only one student signs up. Sometimes groups sign up as part of birthday parties, book clubs or corporate team-building events.
In October, Moberly plans to begin offering a longer, six-week class on the essentials of metalsmithing, including sawing, piercing, soldering, riveting and acid etching.
Moberly’s favorite classes are the ones where she teaches soldering, the skill that enamored her with metal arts more than 30 years ago. She was a University of Wisconsin-Madison art education student, and her professor, metalsmith Fred Fenster, was demonstrating how to heat and manipulate liquid metal. “It was beautiful and perfect, and I was just hooked,” Moberly said. “It still thrills me.”
But Torn Edge Arts isn’t just for classes. Those looking to work independently on their own projects can buy $50 punch cards good for five visits to the studio, where they can bring their own raw materials and use the studio’s tools. Moberly has even helped a few couples make their own wedding rings.
While Moberly still makes and sells her own silver jewelry, she doesn’t sell it in the studio. Instead, she displays and sells the work of a different local artist each month, beside a short bio introducing them to visitors. All of the money goes to the featured artist.
From educator to entrepreneur
Becoming an entrepreneur is a big adjustment for the lifelong teacher and artist. “There are so many things that I don't know about running a business,” Moberly said. “That's been the biggest challenge. It's not the teaching. It's not being here with people. That I love.”
Business this summer has been slower than she expected, which she chalks that up to the plethora of fun things to do in Madison in the warm months. Still, on a recent evening, the front table at the studio was full of students young and old learning to bend and hammer copper wire to make simple beaded rings. One woman drove in from Janesville. One mom and two kids, in town from Connecticut to visit their grandmother, made it a three-generation outing. And two young adults said they signed up after hearing about the class on TikTok.
“TikTok? I’m not even on TikTok!,” exclaimed Moberly, who jokes that she needs to hire a 13-year-old girl to help with social media.
Eventually, she’d love to open a larger studio with dedicated areas for metalsmithing and glass arts, plus a separate wing with tools and lockers for members. She’d model it on Hands On Art Studio, the 8,000-square-foot DIY art space in Door County, but on a smaller scale. But for now, she’s proud to have built something of her own, where others can learn to build too. “The people that come in just want to try something new,” she said.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Building a sense of community and a safe, welcoming place for every student.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I think that people need to have a balance in their work, life and creative experiences. As adults, sometimes we get so involved in just doing what we have to that we forget that we're also creative beings. I also feel that the act of creating things together and sharing ideas is very nurturing for our soul.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Oh, God, I'm still looking for my own advice. I don't know what the hell I'm doing, but what's helped me is that I didn't overthink it. I built off the skills I already had, telling myself I could learn what I didn't know. I'm afraid that, had I done a business class, I would have been terrified and not even tried.
Are you hiring?
No.