Wisconsin’s workers might be riding a new wave of unionization, but they’re still swimming against the tide, said Laura Dresser, a labor economist and associate director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison think tank COWS. She pointed to the ways corporations have consolidated power in recent decades, gaining market share and suppressing wages.
Many employers automatically push back against employees’ organizing efforts, hiring law firms specializing in “union avoidance” to seek every avenue to dissuade workers, change election parameters or contest voting results. U.S. employers spend $340 million each year on such efforts, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a pro-labor think tank.
“I don't want to give the impression that this is some sort of workers’ paradise in any sector,” Dresser said. The tight labor market gave employees some additional power, “but there's a lot of ways that power has shifted against workers over the last 40 years that one year doesn't really make up for.”
Many service industry jobs, marked by low or irregular pay and a lack of benefits, don’t retain workers for long. That ever-changing pool creates a challenge for organizers, and a possible advantage for employers. “Sometimes they're just waiting out the turnover,” Dresser said.
It’s particularly hard to organize workers who don’t regularly work together in the same place. That includes workers in one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing jobs, in-home direct support for the elderly and people with disabilities. Excluded for decades from federal labor laws, Wisconsin’s caregivers can unionize only within their individual agencies, and those who work independently are barred from unionizing at all. By contrast, Minnesota passed legislation that allowed home care workers paid with Medicaid dollars to bargain for a single contract for covering tens of thousands of workers.
Meanwhile, undocumented workers in all industries sometimes find that bosses who previously accepted their documents without question will suddenly reject their documents when they begin organizing.
“There were always workers that had more leverage because of certain forms of privilege,” Dresser said. “Workers that have less of those privileges … have always been further back in line.”
Joe Evica, a qualified plan specialist at CUNA Mutual Group and chief steward for his workplace’s union, points with concern to the 71% of Americans who expressed support for unions in a 2022 Gallup poll, the highest share since 1965, and the roughly 10% of U.S. workers who belong to a union, tying the record-low set in 2019.
“There's a disconnect between what everyone wants and what everyone's getting … The question that I have would be, why is that the case?” Evica said.
He blames U.S. labor laws, which don’t require employers to recognize or negotiate with a union unless that union wins more than half the votes cast in a union election. And while the NLRB regularly finds employers guilty of unfair labor practices, the body has little power to force change.
“People don’t realize how broken our labor laws are,” said AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler, calling the NLRA “somewhat toothless.” She’s pushing for changes to those laws through the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would, among other changes, institute monetary penalties for employers who violate workers’ labor rights, bar bosses from mandating that unionizing workers attend anti-union meetings and allow newly certified unions to seek arbitration and mediation if their initial contract negotiations reach an impasse.
First introduced in 2019, the PRO Act will likely remain stalled unless enough Senate seats flip in November to allow Democrats to eliminate the filibuster and pass the legislation with a simple majority.
But Shuler would also like to see changes to the culture that has led many companies to ignore the potential advantages of unionization. “Companies can voluntarily recognize a union today, they just never do,” Shuler said.
“When you think about workers feeling heard and respected and seen, they're more productive, there's higher retention rates and problem- solving,” she said. “The corporate culture is so anti-union that they see it as an obstacle instead of a value-add.”