American Family Insurance Group, one of Madison’s largest employers, will get a new president next year. Telisa Yancy will be the first woman and first person of color to serve in that role.
Yancy is currently president of American Family Insurance Direct, where she leads direct sales channels for the five-company group. She first joined the group in 2009 as a marketing director, overseeing a “major rebranding effort” for American Family Insurance. She later served as marketing vice president, chief marketing officer and chief operating officer.
Yancy will start her new role on Jan. 1, 2023. Current president and CEO Bill Westrate, who took over late last year after Jack Salzwedel retired, will continue to serve as CEO.
“Telisa’s strong focus on evolving customer preferences, combined with her broad and deep organizational experience, position her to lead operations across the diverse American Family Insurance Group,” Westrate said in a press release.
“She’s built strong relationships with our agency owners and distribution partners, and has clearly demonstrated the flexibility, resilience and innovative thinking needed to lead during an ever-changing business and economic landscape.”
According to the press release, Yancy “has been recognized for her leadership skills, marketing expertise and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” She’s received an EFFIE marketing award and a GlobalMindeED Inclusive Leader Award, and she’s been listed on EBONY Magazine’s Power 100, Ad Age’s Woman to Watch and Savoy Magazine’s list of the most influential Black executives. She also serves on the boards of directors for National Public Radio and Deluxe Corp. She was not available for an interview.
American Family Group consists of about 13,000 employees and five companies: American Family Insurance based in Madison; CONNECT in DePere; Homesite Group in Boston; The General in Nashville, Tennessee; and Main Street America Insurance in Jacksonville, Florida.
In September, the group saw backlash from some of those employees when it announced that thousands, including some hired for remote jobs, would be required to spend half their work time in the office.
The group also made headlines earlier this year when it announced that its minimum wage would increase to $23 per hour, which at the time was more than 30% higher than the Dane County average.