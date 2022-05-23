Growing up in rural Shawano County, Amber Swenor was a state officer for Future Farmers of America, a high school athlete and a member of the Quiz Bowl team, all the while secretly dreaming of being the frontwoman in a metal band. Even back then, she knew she was holding some part of herself back in every context, trying not to be seen as too loud, too weird or too driven.
“I was the ‘academic goth’ who wore seven-inch glitter platforms to Quiz Bowl, rocked pleather pants to show pigs at the county fair, and curled my hair with loads of hairspray to play softball,” Swenor writes in her new book, “Unleashed: A Been-There, Rocked-That Guide to Radical Authenticity in Life and Business,” which debuted last month at the top of the Wall Street Journal’s bestseller list.
“Externally, I was the life of the party. Internally, I constantly battled self-doubt.”
Though her mom told her that “people like us don’t go to college,” the high school valedictorian graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Years later, she spotted an ad in the paper seeking a singer, and she finally joined a metal band.
In 2015, after struggling to bring her full “unmistakable rockstar identity” to her six-figure sales job, she quit and launched a digital marketing company now called Soul Seed Strategy. It wasn’t long before she realized that many of the business leaders she was consulting for were holding themselves back just as she had. Soon she was coaching them not just on brand strategy but on how to be the most badass versions of themselves.
With her self-published book, the Madison-based entrepreneur’s gospel of authenticity is reaching a far wider audience. She just dropped a new album with her band, Morningstar, complete with a song inspired by the book. In full jack-of-all-trades fashion, Swenor and her husband/bandmate Brandon Pockat also launched a CBD company, Soul Seed CBD, last year, looking to help others find the same relief that her injured father found as he recovered from knee surgery.
Swenor spoke with the Cap Times about career risks, why she thinks “authenticity” isn’t just a buzzword, and the time she rocked out onstage at a beauty pageant.
What made you want to start coach business leaders and write a book?
I felt something from the time I was very young, almost like an intuition beyond my years. I felt a lot of pain growing up, and I had some sort of wisdom — maybe it was my coping mechanism — that this pain someday would be transformed in guiding others to better understand their authentic path. I was a leader in school activities, president of every club, and I would create workshops for my peers to help people recognize the difference between honoring what you're feeling and being able to see beyond it.
Later, when I made the transition to growing my business, even though early on I was selling marketing and brand strategy, I could see that a lot of the times the block wasn't about the strategy. It was first getting people to believe in their business, believe in themselves and shift their mindset to be proactive and look at how to invest in their business.
When you decided to start your own business, you walked away from a sales job where you were earning $140,000 a year. What was it like to make that decision, especially since you’d taken out loans to pay for college?
I had some major, legitimate fears to move through, especially when you grow up not ever having that (financial) security blanket. But I transformed that into my superpower. Six years before I left that job, I was almost homeless. My husband and I couldn't even afford the furniture. We got a mattress from the trash and had to put noodles back at Walmart (because we couldn’t pay for them). So I told myself, “Well, Amber, you've done it before. You can do it again, but this time you can use all these things you've learned.”
If I could have stayed in that job part time while I built my business, I absolutely would have, but it just wasn't an option because that company was strictly full time. My fallback plan was, “I’m talented. I can always go get a job again if I need to.” But (those decisions are) very personal, and I always recommend to people that you can keep something on the side if that gives you more comfort.
For me, the feeling was always that I'm here to impact at a bigger scale. I can sit here comfy, but then my reach would only go so far. The fear of not discovering all that I was meant to become was a worse fear than the fear of, “How am I going to come up with this money and afford everything?”
In your book, you talk a lot about this idea of “radical authenticity.” You say the term authenticity might be overused, but it's not a hollow thing. Why do you say that?
I don't know that I think it's so overused, but people say it's overused. At one level, people are like, “Yes, go out there and say what you mean.” But to actually embody that — that’s not a surface level thing. For some of us, the people who I really aimed to write this book for, it's a constant struggle.
I have friends and clients I've worked with (who are working on) honoring their sexual identity, but they gaslight themselves through that fear of who they're going to leave behind in their family, or who's not going to love them anymore. That, to me, is powerful, authentic living, when we can come to that place of healing to love ourselves exactly as we are — the kind of goals we have, the career we want, how we want to raise our family — even if it doesn't look like anything traditional or expected.
Tell me about your band. Are you still performing?
Yep. My band is Morningstar. We’re a symphonic-melodic metal band, all original. In combination with the book launch, we released our album just last week, and we actually wrote a song about the content of the book. We have a number of shows coming up for our album release tour. All my personal growth has directly impacted my ability to get on stage and enjoy it, rather than getting all in my head with self doubt. I had to make my own voice of joy bigger than the voice of the trolls.
Yeah, you talk in the book about being trolled online by folks who didn’t like your voice. What advice do you have about how to deal with online haters?
I think for most of us, it's totally normal to sometimes feel crappy. It's a vulnerable thing when we're stepping into something new, or putting our art or music out there. I always say to imagine ourselves 20 years down the line, or at the end of our lives. When we look back, are we going to be proud of ourselves that we kept going and we realized that dream and did that creative thing? You're more likely to regret that you stopped short because of what one faceless person online might have said.
Can we talk about the time you sang Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” as a contestant in a beauty pageant?
Like I shared in the book, I had a dream when I was a kid to become Miss America because I saw that they seemed confident, and you could win scholarship money. I knew I wanted to go to college, and I had no idea how I would pay for it. When I started competing in pageants, I had no training in a talent. That's the biggest part of the score, so I kept competing and I kept not winning. I kept getting really great scores in the interview, but I kept coming up short in the talent.
After three years of doing pageants, it was my last pageant ever, and I kind of tapped into that rebel soul part of myself. I said, “OK, I'm not winning playing by their rules, so what if I just do what sets my heart and soul on fire and I have fun with it?” So I got up there and rocked it in my lacy pants and leather shoes. It was still scary, and I think I still scurried off the stage when it was done, but I felt a sense of relief, like I went out on my own terms.