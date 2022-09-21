Wisconsin is at the forefront of a national resurgence of union organizing, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler told workers and organizers at the Wisconsin AFL-CIO convention Tuesday.
“As usual, Wisconsin is leading the way,” said Shuler, who took the reins of the 58-union, 12.5 million member umbrella organization in June. At that time, Shuler set a goal of adding one million new union members over the next 10 years, a goal some have criticized as too modest.
“It's a start,” Shuler said. “It's a floor, not a ceiling, right? We can do 2 million. Fine, let's do 5 million. But the point is we want to have something to aim for.”
Wisconsin workers have already brought the AFL-CIO closer to that goal. At least 21 workplaces have filed for union elections in the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Kevin Reuning, an assistant professor of political science at Miami University and creator of the website UnionElections.org. At least 15 elections have been held, from which 11 unions have been certified, Reuning found, and another two workplaces are awaiting elections.
Already, the number of union elections held in the first nine months of 2022 (12) has far surpassed the seven held in all of 2021. It’s also on track to exceed the 13 held in 2019 and 2020.
To discuss that surge, representatives from five of the state’s newest unions joined Schuler on stage for a panel discussion, recounting the reasons they organized, the pushback they encountered from employers and what they think is next for their unions.
Evan McKenzie, a barista at the Starbucks on Capitol Square, said he and his coworkers began organizing after the company took away extra pay and safety precautions it added during the pandemic.
“There was a lot of panic, (with) people sort of wondering, ‘OK, what are we going to do?’” McKenzie said. “People were like, ‘Hey, we can't live in Madison without the kind of money that they like gave us as a baseline during the pandemic.’”
In June, the store voted overwhelmingly for a union, becoming the first in Dane County to join the growing wave of unionized Starbucks stores. McKenzie said the union has already stopped management from adopting schedule changes that workers opposed.
“They were not able to make those changes because our union was in place, so it's been incredible,” McKenzie said.
Hillary Laskonis works at Milwaukee-based coffee chain Colectivo, which held its union election in 2021 but spent nearly a year contesting the outcome following a tied vote and much opposition from company leaders. The union also filed a series of complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the company violated workers’ rights during the organizing process.
“Some of our workers, who maybe weren't there during the time of our election, don't know all that some of these companies are willing to do to try to stop us,” Laskonis said. In March, the NLRB issued its final ruling, solidifying the union win with a final tally of 106 to 99.
Shuler pointed to Colectivo, now the largest unionized coffee chain in the country, and Starbucks, where 300 stores have tallied election results, as bellwethers for a shifting industry.
“Can you imagine if the momentum started building … (and) all nationwide, coffee workers united together, along with the rest of the labor movement? Pretty powerful stuff,” Shuler said.
The current spike in union organizing includes workers in industries where union organizing seemed “impossible,” Shuler said in an interview following the panel discussion. That includes industries like renewable energy, retail and tech. Now, Shuler said, those workers are “finding their voice and finding their power.”
Erin Hall is a quality assurance tester at Middleton video game studio Raven Software, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, the company behind the blockbuster Call of Duty series. In May, Raven quality assurance workers voted 19 to 3 to join the Game Workers Alliance, forming the first union at a major U.S. video game studio. Though that union includes just over two dozen of the lowest paid workers at the 10,000-person Activision Blizzard, Hall thinks the victory will be the first of many.
“I would keep an eye on this industry because it is not just Raven,” Hall said. “It's going to be happening so much at every other studio in the country.”
Shuler noted that the “growing green economy” is still mostly non-unionized, but she thinks that will change.
“That's up to us as a labor movement, one by one by one … organize, organize, organize,” Shuler said.
If the industry does organize, it will be because of workers like A.K. Abdalla, a wind turbine repair specialist at multinational electrical engineering and renewable energy company Ingeteam. For too long, bosses took their workers’ “kindness and humility” for granted, said Abdalla, who was part of the internal organizing team that unionized the Milwaukee plant in 2018.
Today, he said, he and his coworkers think of themselves as working with, not for, their company. “Now we’re in a collective mind state where we don't just market ourselves as being just skilled laborers, but we market ourselves as being a commodity that the company needs to have a product come to fruition,” Abdalla said.
“That united mindset is what's going to keep us stronger. It gives us the leverage that we need up against big money corporations,” Abdalla said. “And as long as we continue to strive like that collectively, the sky's the limit.”