Patients diagnosed in the emergency room with opioid addiction or overdose seldom leave with a prescription to treat their addiction, health researchers at Verona-based health records company Epic Systems found in a recent study.
Opioid use disorder is a treatable, chronically-relapsing brain disease. In 2022, an estimated 79,770 people died in the U.S. due to opioid overdoses.
Studies show that medications that reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings for opioids can significantly decrease the rate of overdose. Buprenorphine is one of the most effective of those medications, and unlike the more regulated methadone, which can only be given through a drug treatment clinic, it can be prescribed and dispensed to patients to take with them whether they enroll in a treatment program or not.
Now, thanks in part to loosening regulations, it’s easier than ever for emergency room doctors to prescribe the drug. But while prescriptions are up, they still reach only a fraction of eligible patients, according to a study published this week by the Epic Health Research Network.
Using data from Epic’s Cosmos database, which includes records from 196 million patients at hospitals and clinics in all 50 states and in Lebanon, researchers analyzed more than 271,000 emergency room visits for opioid overdoses between 2015 and 2023, plus more than 542,000 visits in which the patient was diagnosed with opioid addiction, also called opioid use disorder. The latter group includes patients who came to the emergency room seeking help with an addiction, as well as those who came seeking opioids that ER doctors determined should not be prescribed.
In the first quarter of 2015, buprenorphine was prescribed in just 0.1% of cases where a patient was diagnosed with opioid use disorder. By the second quarter of 2023, that number was up to 7.6%.
“This is really good news,” said Dr. Dave Little, director of clinical informatics at Epic, who led one of the two research teams behind the study.
In the past, he said, those seeking treatment for opioid use disorder in the emergency room would be told to seek out a drug treatment clinic.
“If you were really, really lucky, they would help you find a clinic,” said Little, who worked for two decades in family medicine. “If you're in crisis on a Saturday and they say… ‘Maybe one of our social workers can help you find a clinic on Monday,’ that's really not helpful.”
That runs the risk of missing “the treatable moment,” he said. “You can imagine that a very large proportion of those patients who get turned away from the emergency room untreated aren't going to have the capacity to take that next step.”
The study shows progress, he said, even if it’s not as dramatic as some would hope. “The trends are moving in the right direction, and I think that will continue with education, with physicians getting more comfortable, and with more and more states making this a requirement.”
Buprenorphine should be standard, doctors say
Even with the increase, buprenorphine isn’t being prescribed nearly enough, said psychologist Jonathan Stoltman, who founded and directs a national research and advocacy organization called the Opioid Policy Institute.
“The 7.6% prescribing rate is still far below the (roughly) 100% it should be,” Stoltman said in an email after reviewing the study.
The study also found demographic differences in who receives a buprenorphine prescription. In the last period analyzed, men diagnosed with opioid use disorder were 36% more likely to get a prescription than women. Hispanic patients were 77% more likely than non-Hispanic Black patients and 70% more likely than non-Hispanic white patients to receive a prescription.
Determining the cause of those differences would require further studies, Little said, but he speculated that the differences could be due to differences in prescribing practices across hospitals. Because different hospitals cover different geographic areas and thus different populations, having one hospital that prescribes buprenorphine more or less than other hospitals could lead to a demographic disparity.
Buprenorphine works by binding to the same receptors in the brain as heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone, while producing a milder effect. It can also block other opioids from binding to those receptors, thereby deterring patients from using the drug they’re addicted to. While buprenorphine is itself an opioid, it is far less susceptible to misuse.
To further discourage misuse, buprenorphine is often prescribed in the form of Suboxone, a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone that dissolves under a patient’s tongue. Many know naloxone as an overdose-reversing drug, but in this case, it is only absorbed if the patient instead injects or inhales the drug. In that case, naloxone will immediately trigger withdrawal symptoms.
“Buprenorphine is a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder, and offering it to anyone seen in the emergency department after an opioid overdose should be standard of care,” said Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar, a UW Health addiction medicine physician and University of Wisconsin-Madison associate professor of family medicine and community health, who called the study results “promising.”
The drug is endorsed by the American College of Emergency Physicians, which recommends emergency medical providers start patients with opioid use disorder on buprenorphine to help them reduce problematic drug use and start outpatient treatment.
And, last December, that process became further streamlined when President Joe Biden signed the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act of 2023, which eliminated the requirement that prescribers receive a one-day training on addiction medicine and earn an “X waiver” before they can prescribe buprenorphine. Under that rule, just 5% of medical providers were licensed to provide buprenorphine, according to STAT News, and large areas of the U.S. had no licensed providers, according to a 2020 government analysis.
Now, some states even require emergency care providers to initiate treatment for patients seeking help with addiction.
‘Swamped’ ERs struggle to treat addiction
The now-lifted rules were just one of several reasons that many emergency room doctors weren’t prescribing buprenorphine, addiction experts say.
“The X waiver alone wasn't holding back prescribing,” Stoltman said, noting that there hasn’t been a flood of providers prescribing buprenorphine in the time since the rules changed.
Instead, Stoltman points to stigma (“the belief that addiction is a moral failing and not a disease that can be treated with medicine”) and the fact that medical schools have only recently begun training doctors on how to treat addiction.
As a result, he said, many doctors don’t know that there are medications to treat addiction, and some choose not to prescribe them because of their personal beliefs about addiction. Meanwhile, many patients and their families don't know about these medications either, so they don't ask for them. “There has never been a Suboxone ad on TV,” Stoltman said.
In an effort to bridge that gap, Epic Systems has added a tool to its widely used medical records software MyChart that helps doctors diagnose opioid use disorder and select the correct dose of buprenorphine to treat it, Little said.
Still, prescribing buprenorphine is an extra task for doctors who are already struggling to keep up, Little said. He hopes emergency rooms will update their procedures and treatment protocols to make the task easier.
“There's virtually no emergency room anyplace in the country that's not already swamped,” Little said. “If you've got car crashes and heart attacks and 52 other things happening in your emergency room and there’s somebody in bed number 12 with a sore knee wanting opioids, then yeah, in the life experience of the emergency room doctor, this is clearly less of an emergency.”
Emergency rooms also need ways to ensure that patients continue to get help with their addictions after they leave the emergency room. “Buprenorphine is a long-term treatment,” Dr. Salisbury-Afshar said, so doctors won’t feel confident prescribing it unless they know the patient will have ongoing care.
Indeed, Stoltman said, to meaningfully address opioid addiction, hospitals will need to do more than just up the number of prescriptions.
“More bupe alone likely won't make as much impact as bupe and other services,” he said. “Just increasing prescribing in (emergency rooms) without wraparound support won't make much impact.”