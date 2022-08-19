Amid fears of a looming recession, data from one federal survey shows Wisconsin gained nearly 10,000 jobs last month, while another federal survey instead suggests a decline of about 11,000.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly employer survey, released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Development, indicate that Wisconsin employers added 9,900 workers to their payrolls in July, an indication that hiring continues and that the state has yet to see the layoffs that some fear could be on the horizon if the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates.
“The July report continues to show good job gains,” DWD chief labor market economist Dennis Winters said in an online labor briefing with reporters, noting that the employer survey shows the state has added jobs in six of the seven months for which data have been posted this year. That’s the survey economists typically use to say whether an economy is adding or losing jobs.
Food service and hotels accounted for more than half of that growth, while a stronger-than-ever construction industry accounted for about 30%.
Meanwhile, data from a separate Bureau of Labor Statistics survey — conducted by contacting households rather than employers — indicates the opposite trend. Based on that survey, the number of people employed in Wisconsin is estimated to have declined by 6,600. Adjusted for the fact that the state’s employment typically grows during this season, that’s equivalent to an employment decline of 10,700.
The two surveys typically show similar trends, but not always, Winters told the Cap Times by phone, and the data are sometimes revised later.
The new figures come amidst fears that a recession, complete with massive layoffs, could be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation. The Fed has raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points twice in the last two months, and it's is widely anticipated to raise rates again at or before its September meeting, though the timing and size of the increase is still in question.
But Winters said he doesn’t anticipate a spike in unemployment in Wisconsin. “We still have a very small share of our people that are unemployed, and we expect those rates to remain low,” Winters said.
Gains lower than expected
Wisconsin has recovered more than 98% of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing jobs numbers in the state higher than they’ve been at any time since March 2020, Winters said. At 94% of pre-pandemic employment, the state’s hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry is still down about 16,600 jobs compared to its pre-pandemic peak.
Still, the state hasn’t gained as many jobs as would be expected at this time of year, when people travel and the hospitality industry booms.
“We just didn't see the normal pop we see in June and July. Why that is we're not exactly sure,” Winters said, adding that numerous factors could be responsible for the missing spike.
Some of that could be the result of employers not being able to fill all their openings, Winters said, adding that some potential workers may still be struggling to get tourist worker visas. Many recreation hotspots, including the Dells, rely heavily on foreign students who visit the U.S. on J-1 visas.
And then there are the ongoing demographic shifts shrinking the state's workforce, including a rapidly retiring baby boomer population. “This is true across every occupation in all geographies. So this is a problem that’s not going away, and we’re seeing everywhere we look, with everyone we talk to,” Winters said.
To address that shortage, he said, the state will need to draw on “underutilized populations,” including those who lack the transportation, dependent care, housing or skills needed for stable employment. “We need every body we can find, and (we need) to get everybody trained up to their max.”
In a press release, DWD secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said that’s just what her agency plans to do. “We will work tirelessly to connect workers with well-paying career opportunities by providing top-tier worker training and placement services through one of our many programs including apprenticeship, Wisconsin Fast Forward, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and others."
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, calculated from the household survey, crept up slightly from 2.9% in June to 3% in July, two points higher than the record-low 2.8% rate last seen in May. Two other unemployment measures, the number of new and continuing unemployment insurance claims, were both near record lows.
“Our people are hardworking and for the most part back to work and in a pretty stable employment situation,” Winters said.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation, not to avert a recession.