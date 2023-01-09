2022 was an exciting year to be a reporter covering the local economy. I began the year diving into big questions about why Wisconsin was struggling to provide the care its youngest and oldest residents need, and to look after the needs of that stretched-thin workforce. I ended the year uncovering major challenges facing Madison-based businesses like EatStreet and American Family Insurance.
In between, I followed local workers as they organized in seldom-unionized sectors, like coffee shops and video game studios. I tracked efforts to make child care more affordable and accessible across the state, and to attract more workers to jobs in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
I followed Amazon’s successful effort to bring a major distribution center to Cottage Grove despite residents’ concerns. And, as always, I profiled a heck of a lot of intriguing local entrepreneurs, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison alum who sells Badger gear made of alpaca fleece to the mother-son team building a play center for special needs kids on Madison’s north side.
Here, in no particular order, are eight of my favorite local economy stories from the past year. May 2023 be just as exciting!
As demand rises, wages for Wisconsin home care workers stagnate
Since the start of the pandemic, many employers have hiked their wages in hopes of attracting seemingly-scarce workers. That’s left the workers who provide in-home care for people who are elderly or disabled facing a tough choice: continue doing the work they love, or seek higher pay at convenience stores or manufacturing plants. It’s just the latest development in an ongoing crisis for the state’s home care sector, where the demand for workers is projected to grow faster than nearly every other job.
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work
After more than two years of pandemic-induced remote work, many white collar workers and employers are now trying to figure out how much being in the office matters. When American Family Insurance notified thousands of employees, some of whom were hired for explicitly remote jobs, that they’d need to start spending half their work week in the office, the news raised hackles among the ranks.
Madison food delivery giant EatStreet predicts insolvency, foreclosure
EatStreet looked like a local success story, growing from its Madison roots to serve more than 250 cities. But 2022 brought signs that the food delivery powerhouse might not be doing so well after all, as the company shuttered its ghost kitchens and virtual grocery stores. Still, the revelation, in a December court filing, that the company was allegedly preparing for likely insolvency and foreclosure came as a shock, prompting lawyers for the EatStreet workers suing the company to question the claim.
Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain
Some stories are just fun, like this one about a local retiree who, after decades of fixing machinery at UW-Madison, volunteered to put his skills to work restoring a defunct soda fountain at a Dodgeville cafe.
'Tradies' first: Female carpenters are the norm at Madison company
Women make up just 11% of the construction workforce, so it’s probably not just coincidence that three of the four carpenters at Tony Trapp Remodeling are women. I spoke with those carpenters, and company owner Tony Trapp, about how they’d shifted the numbers and what they thought it would take for their industry to do the same.
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
Another fun story about a hidden gem. I seldom make it to Stoughton, so I likely wouldn’t have heard about Grand Inspired if I hadn’t gotten an email from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announcing that the business had received a grant that would cover part of the roughly $300,000 renovation project that would turn the derelict Doughboy Building on Stoughton’s Main Street into a woodworking gallery and makerspace. The new space, which opened in February 2022, is the dream-come-true of owner Joanne Grassman, a retired educator and a lover of old buildings and wood crafts.
Madison’s expanding Quarra Stone sculpts art, history and culture
I love writing about some of the smallest local businesses, from brand new basement record stores to in-kitchen hair braiding salons. But there’s also something special about discovering that a Madison business I’ve never heard of has been erecting massive — and I mean massive — projects across the country for decades. Based in an inconspicuous stone yard and workshop on Madison’s east side, Quarra Stone has renovated historic state capitols, created fine art and built some of the most important monuments of our time. Now the business is preparing to expand to a much larger facility in Sun Prairie.
More Wisconsin workers are organizing. How much leverage do they have?
There’s been much talk about how the pandemic has shifted the labor market and given workers across the country a chance to assert their power. For some, that’s meant unionizing. For others, it’s meant something less formal, like demanding a raise or pushing for better working conditions. After a year of tracking local organizing efforts, I put together this in-depth story that explores what’s changed for workers, and what’s still the same.