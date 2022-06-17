Less than two weeks after a federal watchdog found stark racial disparities in Wisconsin’s payouts of a pandemic unemployment insurance program, the state has received a $3 million federal grant to help more people successfully apply for unemployment benefits.
The grant, announced Thursday, comes from a $15 million fund created by the U.S. Department of Labor in January to help states increase access to unemployment benefits for marginalized groups. Funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and capped at $3 million each, the competitive UI Navigator grants were awarded to states that would partner with community-based organizations to “deliver outreach, training, education and general assistance” to apply for unemployment benefits.
Under the grant, Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development will partner with United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS), a longstanding nonprofit that operates more than 40 programs across the country.
They’re targeting migrant and seasonal farmworkers, Wisconsinites who are not fluent in English, tribal members, as well as those who live in areas that have been “historically underserved,” including rural areas and cities like Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, the Fox Valley area and Green Bay.
“This includes people adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, including workers who are low paid, Black, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indians, and other persons of color,” DWD said in a Thursday press release.
Amy Pechacek, DWD secretary-designee, said in the press release that the grant would “increase equitable access to much-needed UI benefits for individuals with limited English proficiency, as well as those facing challenges with computer and internet access, disabilities, and other barriers to obtaining UI benefits.”
Racial disparities in payouts
Earlier this month, the U.S. Government Accountability Office called on the U.S. Department of Labor to examine racial disparities in payouts of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provided unemployment benefits to part-time, temporary and self-employed workers who don’t typically qualify for traditional unemployment benefits. That call came after researchers at the federal watchdog studied program payouts in four states and found statistically significant racial disparities in three of them, including Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, Black applicants to the program were about half as likely (around 22%) to receive benefits as white applicants (just over 43%). Hispanic or Latino applicants and Native American applicants also received benefits at lower rates, around 25% and 27%, respectively. Asian or Asian-American applicants nearly matched the white rate, at nearly 42%. Wisconsin officials told the Government Accountability Office they did not know what caused the disparities.
The researchers analyzed Wisconsin’s payouts from January 2020 through April 2021, when the state’s unemployment system was consistently overwhelmed with claims. Some applicants spent hours on hold and waited months for their claims to be processed. In September, Gov. Tony Evers pledged to spend $80 million in federal pandemic relief funds to modernize the state’s outdated system.
UMOS a ‘proven winner’
UMOS was founded in 1965 in Waukesha as a social service agency for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in Wisconsin. Since then, it has expanded to offer workforce development, child development and social services for a variety of populations across the state and country.
UMOS president and CEO Lupe Martinez said the navigator program “fits well with the UMOS mission of helping others help themselves move forward with their lives.” To reach target populations, UMOS plans to place staff working on the grant in rural northwestern Wisconsin.
DWD called the organization a “proven winner,” noting that its bilingual and multicultural staff would help reach Spanish speakers.
“Hiring and employing staff that represent the individuals being served fosters trust and enhances communication and understanding of complex social programs and systems,” DWD said.