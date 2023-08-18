 Skip to main content
Brandi Carlile feels the love at Madison's Breese Stevens Field

Brandy Clark opens for Brandi Carlile at Breese Stevens Field. Brandi Carlile has been helping Brandy Clark produce American music.

After spending the summer as the opening act for Pink in stadiums, Brandi Carlile was visibly happy to be back in front of her fans, known as the "Bramily," at Breese Stevens Field Thursday night.

Clad in a pink suit, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter enthused again and again over the warm ovation she received from the Madison audience on a perfect summer evening. It was her first show in Madison since she performed at the Barrymore Theatre back in 2010, although she did play the Stoughton Opera House in 2014.

Her set lists included hits like "Broken Horses" and "The Story" as well as covers of Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die" and Queen's "We Are the Champions" during the encore. 

The show was full of Wisconsin connections. Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who now lives in Madison, is a good friend of Carlile's and photographed her during the first few songs, as well as appeared on stage during the encore for a group singalong.

And the string quartet that backed Carlile included Milwaukee natives Chauntee and Monique Ross, who perform together as SistaStrings. Monique Ross is also a UW-Madison graduate. 

Check out Ruthie Hauge's incredible photos from the show.

--Rob Thomas

Brandi Carlile 081723 10-08182023133159

Tim Braun embraces and gives a kiss to his daughter, Anna Braun (age 8) before the start of Brandi Carlile’s performance at Breese Stevens Field. This was Anna Braun’s first concert, and they drove from Minneapolis for the show.
Brandi Carlile 081723 05-08182023133159

Cy Winstanley (guitar) and Vanessa McGowan (upright bass) support Brandy Clark as she opens for Brandi Carlile.
Brandi Carlile 081723 12-08182023133159

Brandy Clark opens for Brandi Carlile on a mild August evening in Madison.
Brandi Carlile 081723 15-08182023133159

Wisconsins musicians, Sista Strings (Monique and Chauntee Ross), perform violin and cello with Brandi Carlile.
Brandi Carlile 081723 20-08182023133159

Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth walk Brandi Carlile onto the stage at Breese Stevens Field.
Brandi Carlile 081723 22-08182023133159

Brandi Carlile greets the audience before performing.
Brandi Carlile 081723 25-08182023133159

Fans react as Brandi Carlile takes the stage at the start of the set.
Brandi Carlile 081723 28-08182023133159

Former chief White House photographer and Madison resident Pete Souza photographs his friend, Brandi Carlile as she performs at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
Brandi Carlile 081723 41-08182023133159

Brandi Carlile smiles during a break between singing lyrics.
Brandi Carlile 081723 42-08182023133159

Fans cheer and sing along to the music of Brandi Carlile during a performance at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
Brandi Carlile 081723 43-08182023133159

Brandi Carlile sings and plays guitar during the show.
Brandi Carlile 081723 46-08182023133159

Former chief White House photographer and Madison resident Pete Souza photographs his friend, Brandi Carlile from the side stage.
Brandi Carlile 081723 51-08182023133159

Phil Hanseroth, Brandi Carlile and Tim Hanseroth perform for a full audience.
Brandi Carlile 081723 52-08182023134039

Brandi Carlile plays guitar on stage during the show.
Brandi Carlile 081723 53-08182023134039

Phil Hanseroth, Brandi Carlile and Tim Hanseroth perform their hit song, "Broken Horses" at Breese Stevens Field.
Brandi Carlile 081723 60-08182023134039

Brandi Carlile appears joyful during a performance at Breese Stevens Field.
Brandi Carlile 081723 65-08182023134039

Julie and Chad Griepentrog have wine and beer as they listen to the music of Brandi Carlile’s performance at Breese Stevens Field from the patio of Palette in Madison. The Griepentrogs could catch glimpses of Brandi on a section of the big screen that could be seen from their table.
Brandi Carlile 081723 67-08182023134039

Jeanne Littel and Mark Nordbeck embrace as they listen to the music of Brandi Carlile’s performance at Breese Stevens Field from the patio of Palette on E. Washington Avenue.

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

