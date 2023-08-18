Brandi Carlile feels the love at Madison's Breese Stevens Field

Tim Braun embraces and gives a kiss to his daughter, Anna Braun (age 8) before the start of Brandi Carlile’s performance at Breese Stevens Field. This was Anna Braun’s first concert, and they drove from Minneapolis for the show.
Julie and Chad Griepentrog have wine and beer as they listen to the music of Brandi Carlile’s performance at Breese Stevens Field from the patio of Palette in Madison. The Griepentrogs could catch glimpses of Brandi on a section of the big screen that could be seen from their table.
After spending the summer as the opening act for Pink in stadiums, Brandi Carlile was visibly happy to be back in front of her fans, known as the "Bramily," at Breese Stevens Field Thursday night.
Clad in a pink suit, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter enthused again and again over the warm ovation she received from the Madison audience on a perfect summer evening. It was her first show in Madison since she performed at the Barrymore Theatre back in 2010, although she did play the Stoughton Opera House in 2014.
Her set lists included hits like "Broken Horses" and "The Story" as well as covers of Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die" and Queen's "We Are the Champions" during the encore.
The show was full of Wisconsin connections. Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who now lives in Madison, is a good friend of Carlile's and photographed her during the first few songs, as well as appeared on stage during the encore for a group singalong.
And the string quartet that backed Carlile included Milwaukee natives Chauntee and Monique Ross, who perform together as SistaStrings. Monique Ross is also a UW-Madison graduate.
--Rob Thomas
Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020.