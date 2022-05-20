A $4.1 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is boosting a $35 million fundraising push for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s new skilled trades center.
Scott is not to be confused with John McKenzie, the local developer who spent a million dollars to purchase the building for the new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.
The McKenzie Center is located at 5225 Verona Road at the site of the former Thermo Fisher Scientific Building in Fitchburg. It will educate kids in fields like carpentry, plumbing and electricity. It will also include an entrepreneurship center, where kids can learn skills in marketing and finance.
Scott’s $4.1 million gift came about after her business managers tracked down BGCDC CEO Michael Johnson on LinkedIn.
“McKenzie Scott gave to like 52 Boys and Girls Clubs nationally and we were one of the first clubs she gave to,” Johnson said. “They said they followed me on LinkedIn and got information on our work and gave us this gift.”
Older generations of skilled tradespeople are retiring which has created a large number of job openings. The pandemic also led to a shortage in skilled trades workers, making this a good time for young people to pursue the profession.
BGCDC hopes the McKenzie Center will help address those shortages locally and in particular, encourage youth of color to access those job fields. Many skilled trade jobs are disproportionately white but are also not necessarily areas of work Black youths, in particular, know much about.
“That’s going to change,” Johnson said when asked about the disproportionalities. “That’s why we’re starting with these kids as early as fifth grade. We want them to know that you can come out of high school making $40,000 to $50,000 a year.”
The money from BGCDC’s capital campaign will be used to fund the technology within the McKenzie Center and provide opportunities for youth to work directly with skilled tradespeople, learning their crafts.
Johnson said the club has raised $24 million of the $35 million goal through private fundraising which included donations from over 2,000 people.
“I have been involved in very little that has resonated with me like this,” McKenzie said in a statement. “We will make this facility one that will make people appreciate the value of skilled trades.”
The construction costs of turning the building into a skilled trades center will exceed $8 million, according to Johnson, and created the need for an endowment fund through which the building can operate in perpetuity.
Johnson announced on Friday that Madison Community Foundation has agreed to set up an endowment fund for the McKenzie Center for $25 million.
“It’s about $1.2 million per year,” Johnson said of the costs of keeping the building open. “We want to be able to staff it as well, and this will become the largest youth workforce center in southern Wisconsin.”
The Madison Area Builders Association will partner with the club to help ensure youth who complete the program can find employment and will, along with Madison College, help create an educational curriculum for the kids.
“With this significant investment and help from our program partners, we will be creating additional opportunities for young people to access resources and to help them create economic opportunities for themselves and their families,” Johnson said. “This will create transformational change for young people in the years and decades ahead.”