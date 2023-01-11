Boxed in: Eviction moving costs shock Dane County landlords, tenants

In June 2020, Tiffany Burke was driving through the town of Marshall with her mother when they spotted a “For Rent” sign in the yard of a tidy white house with two big windows facing the street. She called the number and learned it was the parsonage of the adjoining St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, designed to house its clergy.
To the 42-year-old, disabled by rheumatoid arthritis, it looked like just the place for her and her Yorkshire terrier, Sadie. She made a verbal agreement to pay $1,200 a month in rent and soon moved in.
Eight months later, claiming she was using too much space in the garage and not paying utilities, the church evicted her.
That eviction cost far more than her landlords anticipated. Not only did the church receive a bill for more than $31,000 from the company it hired to haul away her possessions, but Burke would have to pay more than $1,110 per month to store her belongings while she searched for a new home.
Records reviewed by the Cap Times reveal the church is one of at least a handful of local landlords who received unexpectedly high bills from JC Property Management. The company is one of just two moving companies approved by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to haul away and store belongings in the event of a forced eviction or foreclosure.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church ultimately paid its bill, but some landlords have refused. In one case, the moving company successfully sued for the balance.
Though the first bill goes to property owners, the subsequent bills go to renters and delinquent borrowers. To get their belongings back before they’re trashed or auctioned off, they must pay the monthly handling and storage costs, which can cost nearly as much as the rent that many were already struggling to pay.
“They're just trying to rob people high and dry and make a living off of people when they know they can't pay it,” said Burke, who is suing the company and the church, alleging among other things that they did not return her arthritis medication as required by law. The case is pending, and defendants have filed motions to dismiss.
Meanwhile, more tenants and landlords could soon face these surprise bills, as a growing number of tenants face the possibility of eviction. After years of pandemic-related moratoriums and public rental assistance programs, eviction filings across Wisconsin have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, which gathers and analyzes data on U.S. evictions. In Dane County, however, while the number of eviction filings rose by nearly 50% from 2021 to 2022, filings remain below 2019 levels, and the number of cases that resulted in sheriff’s deputies carrying out a forced eviction was roughly half that of 2019.
The business behind evictions
In February 2021, the court authorized the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to force Burke to leave her home. To keep its deputies safe, department policy instructs deputies to post the writ notifying tenants that they’ll soon be evicted and then return unannounced to carry out the eviction.
On the morning of Feb. 25, Deputy Matthew Earll, one of two Dane County deputies who oversee forced evictions and foreclosures, arrived to clear the house and supervise as the locks were changed.
The deputies typically allow residents about 15 minutes to gather their most necessary belongings: a change of clothes, phone chargers, medicine. Sometimes, in the chaos of the moment, the residents will be so mentally scattered that deputies have to walk them from room to room, reminding them to grab what they and their children will most need.
But on that morning, Burke was staying with her mom. She wasn’t there when the church representative unlocked the door, or when the moving crew appeared, hired by the church to remove anything of value she’d left behind. And Burke had left nearly everything behind, including jewelry, clothes, Christmas decorations and a pantry full of food.
State law requires landlords evicting tenants to either hire such a service or inform clients in their lease that they won’t store any items left behind. In recent years, most Dane County landlords opt for the latter, but without a written lease, the church was legally required to hire one of the two pre-approved moving companies.
The church chose JC Property Management to load up Burke’s belongings and store them for a month at a warehouse 28 miles away in Oregon. The church’s attorney paid a $400 deposit, and another $5,000 once company representatives entered the three-bedroom house and determined the job would be bigger than anticipated.
But weeks later, when JC Property Management sent the bill for Burke’s forced move, church leaders were “a bit shocked,” according to an email the church’s attorney sent the company, released as part of a lawsuit and reviewed by the Cap Times.
The total cost, they read, would be $31,218, the equivalent of more than two years of the property’s rent. That’s after a “negotiated discount” of more than $5,500 from an original price of $36,726.
JC Property Management attorney Nicholas Watt told the Cap Times in an email that Burke’s move was “not a typical 3-5 bedroom move,” noting that the house and garage were “full.”
“It was closer to a hoarder situation with stacks of property strewn throughout the property,” Watt wrote.
“It doesn't cost that much to move from one side of town to the other,” said Burke, who two years earlier had paid $1,715 for a two-man crew to spend 12 hours moving her things from Milwaukee to Stoughton. Later, when she’d moved into the parsonage, she and her family had hauled the stuff themselves, making two trips in a 26-foot U-Haul truck and completing the work in a day.
“They jacked the price up, and it was for their benefit,” Burke said. “That's the way I feel, and I think that a lot of people would agree. That doesn't look right. … If they want to say I have a lot of stuff … fine. But who doesn't?”
There are many possible explanations for the high price tag, according to experts. Eviction moving companies must be bonded, meaning they’ve paid an outside company to cover the cost in the event that a consumer files a complaint. Companies may also charge a premium for the additional challenges that come with eviction moves, from angry tenants and sometimes-sabotaged apartments to having to sort through belongings to determine what’s worth saving and then box it themselves.
JC Property Management does not give estimates on such jobs because it cannot determine the cost without seeing the property, Watt said. In many cases, landlords may not have entered the property since the tenants moved in, and the company is not authorized to enter the property prior to the eviction, Watt said.
“It is impossible to predict … what may transpire during the move,” Watt said in an email, explaining that the cost can range from a few hundred dollars to more than $50,000. “JCPM is entering each eviction move sight unseen.”
JC Property Management tells clients that it may charge an additional deposit if, upon entering the property, it determines that the job is larger than anticipated, but even then, the company does not estimate the total cost, Watt said.
And by that time, it’s generally too late for landlords or lenders to change their minds about the company they’ve hired, as the writ authorizing the forced eviction or foreclosure is valid for only 10 business days, said Earll’s partner, Deputy Brian Smith, who was on leave at the time of Burke’s eviction.
“Once we’ve gone through that door, especially once we've removed the people, you can't unring that bell,” Smith said. “There's no going back: They're finishing the move.”
As a result, the customer commits to paying with little way to know what the final bill might be.
Capital City Transfer, the second company authorized to conduct such moves in Dane County, did not respond to a request for comment.
The fine print
The invoice sent to the church for Burke’s move said a five-person crew worked for 46 hours on the job. The company charges $50 per worker per hour, but it billed the church for 46 hours at $450 per hour, seemingly the cost of nine workers, raising the bill by $9,200.
When the church’s attorney asked for documentation, JC Property Management sent 20 pages of time cards showing a total of 413.5 hours logged by nine employees over six weeks, reaching approximately the total number of hours previously charged. All of the time cards appear to have been completed by the same person, which Watt said is typical: The manager in charge documents the work.
Though the invoice was dated March 16, the time cards showed roughly half the hours were logged after that date. Watt said that was a clerical error, that someone had forgotten to update the invoice date.
JC Property Management said it moved 23,350 pounds of Tiffany Burke’s property. According to its contract, warehouse handling and storage each cost “$5.00 CWT. per each 1000#.” This, the company says, means the cost is $5 per “hundredweight,” a 100-pound measure used in the shipping industry. Watt said the contract includes the line “per each 1000#” because the company could choose to round up to the next 1,000 pounds.
In Burke’s case, the fees for the first month came to $2,335, nearly twice her $1,200 rent. If she wanted her things back, she’d need to pay that first month of fees, which the company would then refund to the church. Every additional month that her possessions sat in storage would cost $1,167.50, with Burke eventually racking up $23,741 in charges, including $2,657 in financing fees before her possessions were auctioned off in August 2022.
The bill also included $12,475 in fees for packing materials with prices ranging from just under $10 to more than $45 per box.
After receiving the documentation she’d requested, Lauren Eggert, the attorney for the church, paid the bill. That bill also included $675 in fees for JC Property Management’s attorney to spend about two and a half hours communicating with Burke’s attorney, a fee not mentioned in the company’s contract. According to Watt, the company informed the client that it would charge for this.
To Tiffany Burke’s brother Sean Burke, who spent years working for a finance company where he was sometimes tasked with gathering invoices for FBI investigations, JC Property Management’s business practices raise red flags. He’s spent much of the past two years trying to persuade the sheriff’s department, politicians and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to investigate.
“This company is not above board, I can tell you that,” Sean Burke said. “What they're doing does not conform to any standards of accounting practices.”
Such consumer complaints are the primary way DATCP learns of such issues, said Lara Sutherlin, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection at DATCP.
“There would be no way for the department to know if there's a violation of the law unless the consumer brings it to our attention,” Sutherlin said. “There's not, obviously, an army of government attorneys looking at all the bills.”
But when DATCP reviewed Tiffany Burke’s case, it found no evidence of overbilling. Even when the agency finds evidence that a business is violating laws, she said, it typically tries to educate company staff and mediate between the company and any consumer who’s been harmed, rather than pursuing punitive measures.
“We don't sue everyone who may have violated the law or open an investigation against everyone who may have violated the law,” Sutherlin said. “In most instances, businesses want to comply with the law. When they get called by the state and are told that they are not in compliance, they work with us to get in compliance.”
‘That seems excessive to me.’
The time cards submitted by the company show 13 days of work at the property and eight days of inventory-taking at the warehouse. State law requires that public warehouse keepers “issue a warehouse receipt, contract, agreement or invoice that identifies the goods placed in storage,” but the law does not specify how detailed those records must be, DATCP said.
Eagle Movers, a Milwaukee moving company that has carried out eviction moves for more than 40 years, produces only a simple inventory recorded as its crew packs the home, said company president Tom Brittain. That way, he said, they’ve accounted for the possessions before they’re boxed and before they leave the property.
“We don't typically inventory small items because there's really not a requirement for inventory,” Brittain said, though his company opts to keep a basic inventory, matched with stickers on each box, so that if a tenant comes to pick up their property, they can ensure they get the right items.
Unlike JC Property Management, Eagle Movers stays on the property only while sheriff’s deputies are present. That policy, Brittain said, keeps workers safe in what can be a hostile situation, and it limits his company’s liability. If workers aren’t sure what might be deemed valuable — and thus worth packing — they can ask the deputy, and there’s less risk that they’ll be accused of theft if anyone later claims something went missing.
“If somebody comes back to me and says, ‘Why did you do this or that?’ I want a second, neutral party there who's going to either back me up or at least support what they have to say,” Brittain said.
If a customer questions whether his crew worked the hours they claimed, they can request time cards or other records from the sheriff’s department. Those records will account for most of the time the company spends on a job, Brittain said, but not the shorter time workers spend unloading the truck at the warehouse.
Brittain said he can’t determine whether JC Property Management’s bills are reasonable, as he hasn’t seen the homes in question and “every job is different.”
Like JC Property Management, Eagle Movers won’t estimate costs in advance. Instead, staff explain that $190 per hour covers five workers and a truck. They also ask a variety of questions — How many bedrooms? Is there a basement? Who owns the appliances? — to assess how long the move might take.
“When I talk to landlords, I tell them we’re going in blind,” Brittain said.
Of the nearly 800 eviction and foreclosure moves Eagle Movers carries out each year, the fastest take just one or two hours with his standard five-person crew, while the largest typically take up to two days with a larger crew. “The biggest residential job I've ever done is maybe three days,” Brittain said.
When he learned that JC Property Management said one residential move took upwards of 30 hours, he sounded surprised. “That seems excessive to me,” he said.
When asked to comment on the more than $30,000 bill to move Tiffany Burke’s possessions, Brittain looked up the address online.
“It’s a modest…little white house,” he said. “I guess it could be … I think in my whole life doing this, I don't think I've ever had an eviction that cost more than maybe $20,000. And that would have been a beautiful giant house on Lake Oconomowoc that had been foreclosed on. So $30,000 to me seems like, wow, it's a lot of money. (But) I wasn't there. I don't know.
“Most people don't have a vast amount of stuff, but I guess somebody could.”
Law change
Previously all Dane County landlords evicting tenants were required to employ a moving company pre-approved by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office or acquire a bond to cover their own liability for removing a tenant’s property. But in 2013, the state Legislature modified the statute, allowing landlords to dispose of property as they wish — including by dumping it at the curb, hauling it to the dump or hiring any moving company — with no bond needed, provided they informed tenants in a written lease or lease renewal that they would not store any property left behind.
Landlords who choose this option must formally attest that they provided this notice, but they don’t have to prove it. Under the statute, landlords who don’t provide such notice — as well as all mortgage lenders foreclosing on borrowers — must hire bonded movers pre-approved by the sheriff’s department.
These days, around 75% of the forced evictions in Dane County bypass the bonded mover requirement, said Smith, who’s been carrying out the county’s evictions and foreclosure for 15 years and estimates that he oversees around 200 in a typical year.
When Smith started his role, there were five moving companies on the sheriff’s department’s list, Smith said. Since then, three companies have closed or stopped providing local service, leaving only JC Property Management and Capital City Transfer, a general moving company that also conducts eviction moves.
In an effort to recruit more, he’s contacted 31 companies over the past 15 months. So far, no takers. The problem, he said, is that many moving companies don’t want to get into the storage business, while others have storage facilities that don’t meet the department’s criteria, which require a climate-controlled warehouse within Dane County with security cameras and physical divisions between units. The law requires that such facilities, unlike self-storage sites, be licensed as public warehouses through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“That’s where everybody loses interest,” Smith said.
To pay or not to pay?
Some landlords have refused to pay JC Property Management for bills they say were unreasonably high.
Scott Denson was billed $8,055 for the April 2021 move-out of a woman he’d evicted for not paying rent at his three-bedroom property on Madison’s far east side.
Denson was out of state at the time of the eviction, but his attorney was there. She told him that company movers were on the property for about six hours, but the invoice said the job had taken three workers 33 hours each. Though the company charges $50 per worker per hour, Denson was billed not $150 but $200 per hour. The bill included more than $1,200 in charges for cardboard boxes.
In June, when Denson hadn’t paid anything other than the $400 security deposit, the company issued a new invoice, adding $211 in interest to his bill. When Denson disputed the bill, the company corrected it, explaining that the job in fact took four workers 8.25 hours each — 33 hours in total. The new bill was nearly $5,000 lower.
Still, Denson has refused to pay. He calls the bill a “scam,” saying the company left behind enough of the tenant’s belongings to fill a dumpster. The company’s contract includes a lengthy list of items that its workers won’t take, including soiled furniture and clothing, magazines, food and “items deemed trash and of no value.”
“I told them, ‘My attorney was there all day. She witnessed what you guys did … If you want any more money from me, you’re going to have to take me to court,’” said Denson, adding that he’s never heard anything further from the company. “It was just ridiculous.”
To date, JC Property Management has not brought legal action against Denson.
Thair Kutkut was not so lucky. In 2017, Kutkut, who works as an interpreter for Arabic speakers at doctor’s appointments and in court hearings, also served as property manager for a Sun Prairie house owned by his brother. When the tenant stopped paying rent, Kutkut said, his brother sought an eviction order.
Kutkut said the company told him by phone that such moves typically cost around $200 to $300 per bedroom and main living space. For the four-bedroom house and finished basement, he figured the total bill would probably be around $2,000.
On the morning of the eviction, Kutkut entered with the moving crew. Upon seeing the house, a company representative told him that the move would cost several times what Kutkut had estimated, somewhere around $8,000, Kutkut said.
“I'm like, ‘No, this is way too much. That's not what you told me,’” Kutkut said.
He thought about sending the movers home. But walking through the house, he spotted a leak in the basement. He called his brother, who said they ought to fix it before it caused more damage. If he sent the movers away, the deputy told Kutkut he’d have to lock the door and return the house to the tenant. If Kutkut and his brother wanted to follow through with the eviction, the deputy said, they’d need to go back to court to get a new eviction order.
“So I was kind of forced to accept what they asked me,” Kutkut said of the deal.
When the bill arrived, it was yet higher than he’d anticipated: $13,430. According to the invoice, the job took five workers 37 hours each. The bill also included about $3,200 for 190 cardboard boxes, an average of almost $17 per box.
Two months after the move, JC Property Management sued Kutkut for the $5,030 balance. Kutkut, whose attorney argued that the contract was invalid, lost, appealed and lost again, ultimately paying the remaining balance and the company’s attorney fees.
Possessions in limbo
On a December morning, snow covering the grass, Deputy Smith sat behind the wheel of his squad car outside an apartment building on Madison’s west side, waiting to conduct the day’s eviction. Many people don’t realize, he said, that while Wisconsin bars utilities from shutting off a customer’s power or water during the winter months, there’s no such ban on winter evictions.
Smith, who regularly walks the soon-to-be-evicted through the list of resources printed on the back of each eviction notice, knows there’s a reason so many tenants don’t move their things out before he and his partner show up, and why many never pick up their possessions from the movers’ warehouses. He calls it a “crack in the system.”
“There's help for rental assistance. There's help for finding people in apartments. But the problem is, there's no help for helping people move their stuff with them, or if there is, it's very, very limited,” Smith said.
Rates at local self-storage businesses, typically much lower than those at bonded movers’ warehouses, range from around $25 a month for enough space to store a dresser and a small bedroom set, to around $200 a month for the contents of a furnished three- to five-bedroom house. Renting a U-Haul requires a driver’s license and around $30 to $75 a day.
Those costs can be too much for cash-strapped tenants, said Heidi Wegleitner, a staff attorney with Legal Action of Wisconsin, Inc.
Often, when tenants haven’t left by the time deputies arrive, it’s because they have nowhere to go, she said. Many end up staying with friends or in shelters, if they can find space, and on the streets if they can’t. Those with kids face particularly long waits for the limited spots in family shelters. None of those places has space for the things that once filled the person’s home.
“Sometimes folks are able to get their stuff into storage, but if you don't have enough money for a motel, you probably don't have enough money for a storage unit,” Wegleitner said. “So people lose their kids' clothes. They lose their shoes. They lose stuff that they have worked for. … It’s upsetting.”
Lost in the shuffle
Within three days of an eviction or foreclosure, the sheriff’s department is required to mail a notice to residents who’ve been removed, informing them of where their belongings have been taken. If the resident has notified the court of their forwarding address, the department sends the notice there, but most of the time, Smith said, they mail it to the now-vacant apartment and hope the person might have forwarded their mail.
Christina Burgin said she never received that notice after she and her teenage son were evicted from the house she rented in Monona in June 2021. According to Burgin, who’s worked as an in-home caregiver for about 20 years, she regularly fell behind on rent because, though she makes $15 to $25 an hour, she can often piece together only 10 to 15 hours a week of work when she can find work at all. Then her landlord told her he planned to repair and sell the house.
By the time the deputies showed up, she’d already taken one load of belongings in a U-Haul truck, but she’d left behind several pricey-but-bulky things, like a sofa, snow blower and her son’s weightlifting bench. To take them, she said, she would have needed to make a second trip, and she just didn’t have time before the deputies posted the no-trespassing notice.
“I think the paper had said that I wasn't allowed back on the property after that date, so I didn't go back… I just assumed that they threw my stuff away,” said Burgin.
It wasn’t until late 2022, when Sean Burke found her name in the county’s eviction records and sent her a Facebook message, that she realized her belongings had been taken to JC Property Management’s warehouse.
“I’d never heard of JC Properties,” Burgin said. “I definitely would have loved to get my things if I knew that. I just kind of wrote it off as a loss and I haven't even thought about it until now.”
The Cap Times requested copies of the property removal notices provided to defendants in evictions and foreclosures from 2017 to 2022. The sheriff’s department provided records only for 2020 through 2022, as it said that prior to March 2020, it gave the only copy to the evicted or foreclosed resident. The document for Burgin’s eviction indicates that the department mailed her a notice informing her that her property was stored with JC Property Management, with a phone number to call.
Tiffany Burke, meanwhile, knew who had taken her things, but not where they’d taken them. The notice she received included only a phone number for the company, and her family asserts that the company refused to provide the storage address, as required by law, until a second month of fees had accrued. Watt, the company’s attorney, claims the company’s longstanding practice was to provide its address when contacted to arrange pick up, but that Burke did not call.
In March, following an inspection of JC Property Management’s warehouses, DATCP instructed the company to provide its storage address on invoices and post more conspicuous signs at the entrances to its warehouses, in order to fully comply with state regulations regarding public warehouses. According to the agency, the company’s signs and invoices are now in compliance.
Burke, whose belongings were offered at an auction in August, is suing the company and the church for allegedly failing to return around $120,000 worth of a pricey rheumatoid arthritis medication. State statute requires that landlords retain “prescription medication” and “prescription medical equipment” for at least seven days after discovering it and must return it promptly if requested by the evicted person. Reports filed by sheriff’s deputies indicate that JC Property Management found only a fraction of the medication Burke claims was in her refrigerator, and that the sheriff’s department promptly attempted to return that medication to her.
To Madison Alder Sheri Carter, District 14, the company’s practices are worrying, especially given that renters occupy more than half of the city’s housing units, according to data from real estate rental company RentCafe.
“There's some (tenants) that will not be able to retrieve their possessions because they can't afford it,” Carter said, but she’s also worried about those who can pay the fees. “The way this company is working, their process is inhibiting them from actually getting their possessions. How much money are they making off of these possessions?”
The company brought in $3,427.50 through auctions in 2022, including $2,591.50 from Tiffany Burke’s property, according to Watt. After paying the auctioneer, the company was left with $1,004.50, but given its other expenses, “there really was no gain,” he said.
Carter is still looking for answers. “I'm concerned about those folks that got evicted and lost their possessions, even when they made every attempt to get their possessions back,” she said. “How many other people have fallen victim to this?”