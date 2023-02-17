Andreal Davis wants the community to "move faster" and show a "sense of urgency" around addressing achievement gaps.
An educator in the Madison area community for over 20 years, she "kept hearing about the achievement gaps with American Indian students and Black students.
“I had my own team, and we were traveling around the state training around culturally responsive practices," Davis said. "I know that we recognize the problem, but I want us to move faster. I started going to a lot of different people. I still wasn't seeing that sense of urgency that I wanted to see.”
Those experiences led Davis to create the Black History Education Conference, an effort to improve school districts and support students affected by achievement gaps and a lack of resources. On Friday afternoon and evening, and all day Saturday, the 5th Annual Black History Education Conference will take place virtually, hosted by the Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Registration is open for those who are interested in attending and learning more about Black history.
Davis' educational experience is vast, having worked in the Madison Metropolitan Area School District as an elementary school teacher, Title I reading instructor, parent involvement coordinator, instructional resource teacher for cultural relevance, and assistant director of equity and family involvement. She also served as the nation’s first director of African American student achievement in Madison and is the founder of Cultural Practices That Are Relevant, LLC, and in her work.
This year’s conference theme is “Ubuntu-I am, because we are!” Davis said the theme acknowledged the plight and work of their ancestors and honors the shoulders they stand on. The conference includes 15 breakout sessions.
“We are promoting the idea of humanity and us really leaning on one another, while respecting each other's stories, and what we each bring to the table, as we embark on this learning experience,” Davis said. “And we, for example, in my welcome that I'm going to be doing on day two, I begin with thanking people who are returning but also welcoming people who are new to the experience.”
The itinerary for the conference will be guided by what they call the B.R.E.A.T.H. Board, which outlines how they organize steps toward fulfilling their mission of breathing new life into their instructional practices and students. The B.R.E.A.T.H Board also helps answer the question, “What can we do to take action toward ending systemic racism?”
B.R.E.A.T.H. represents six components, the first being the Black History Education Conference experience (B), then relevant texts (R), including Dreaming in Ethnic Melodies, written by Andreal Davis. Ethnic melodies (E) is a culturally relevant literacy curriculum.
The “I am somebody” affirmations (A) and academic breath bags are “school in a backpack” with reading materials and activities. The testimonials (T) provide qualitative data about the effect of their work.
There is also a focus on health disparities (H) with the new program, "The Afr I CAN cer Project," intended to reduce health inequities, create awareness, implement educational activities, conduct outreach and develop programs for underserved populations.
Also this year, Ari Davis created original rap songs for the event, highlighting pancreatic, colon, breast and prostate cancer.
Ari Davis serves as the lead coordinator for the student strand of the BHEC. He is leading sessions about Henry Box Brown, who obtained his freedom by placing himself in a box on the back of a cargo ship. He is looking forward to their continued partnership with Urban Community Arts Network, which will shine a light on work happening within the community.
“We get to reflect on the accomplishments of some of these historical black figures and reflect on the accomplishments of Black people in our community," he said. "It's just a way to bring us all together, celebrate, connect, reflect and enjoy ourselves and enjoy our company.”
Spotlight on Black women-owned businesses
A new subtheme of the conference, Boss Princess, will showcase Black female entrepreneurs. Seminars will feature Gabrielle Wilson, Miss Black America and Tahira Gilyard, Miss Black USA. This strand of the conference will also include giving away African American dolls, Jalateefa Boss Lady dolls created by Jalateefa Joe-Meyers.
This section will also highlight Arilynn Harris from Arilynn’s Treats, which offers customized chocolate covered treats and event set-ups. There will also be a session with Keewa Nurullah, a retired Disney Princess, who now owns her own store, a diverse kids boutique, in Chicago called Kido.
Ari Davis said the event welcomes people of all ages, races and genders.
“The Black History Education Conference is our key event to attend during Black History Month,” he said. “It's a celebration of unity for all to enjoy. That feeling of camaraderie and that sense of community is displayed every single year, and kind of creates a feeling of home that you're excited to come back to. it's almost a recharge, in a way."