When Nick Baxter applied to be a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County in 2020, he was excited to see who he would be matched with, and to give back to his community.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, disrupted his interview process but he was eventually matched with a mentee, or “little,” in February 2021.
“I met somebody at a networking event here that mentioned working for Big Brothers, Big Sisters,” Baxter said. "I was like, ‘Oh, that's something I'd definitely be interested in doing.'
“It's a fun thing to do and it's awesome to have that impact on somebody's life. … It's just a great thing all around.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County said there is a great need for others in the community to volunteer. The organization recently announced there is a list of over 400 kids waiting to be matched with a mentor.
“What I do like to stress is that we do need more male 'bigs,' and we do need male bigs of color,” said Tracy Anderson, the program’s community outreach and volunteer recruitment coordinator. “But obviously, if you're a great mentor, and a great influence on a child, we definitely want it."
Anderson said the organization currently serves over 500 kids in the community.
“On average, kids on our waitlist have been waiting for 361 days. When you start to break down the different ethnicities — Hispanic littles wait, on average, 563 days and African American littles… on average, are waiting 426 days,” she said. “When you just put those things in perspective, people don't realize we have a lot of kids of color on the waitlist.”
The requirements to be matched with a little have changed. It is now a minimum of one year commitment instead of two, and matches meet anywhere between two to four times a month for one to three hours. The program has also lowered its age to volunteer, from 21 to 18.
Other requirements include completing an online application with references, interviewing with the organization and passing a background check. Mentors also must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance and a reliable car for transporting the mentee.
To assist bigs in working with their little, they are connected with a match support specialist.
“The program itself does a great job at staying connected,” Baxter said. For the first year or so, he said, he met monthly with the match support specialist who did "a great job of giving you ideas of things to do, if you can't think of anything. They have a lot of resources online for things to go and do around the city.
“They do a lot of free tickets to sporting events or shows and things like that, that get donated. So if you're looking for stuff to do, that can kind of help. So it's not like you get matched up, and they're like, 'alright, well, good luck.' They're there for you.”
The program also ensures that bigs are connected with littles who have similar interests and who live in close proximity to each other.
“A lot of people have worries about time commitment, but I've found it fairly easy,” Baxter said. “I look forward to the time that we spend together. It's just an hour or two every week, every 10 days. To me, that's like nothing.”
Baxter said being a big has been a very fulfilling experience for him and his little.
At first, his little was shy and timid, Baxter said, but now he’s “almost like a social butterfly.”
“It's fun now to watch him kind of grow, not only as he progresses in school… it feels like he's like a part of my family."
Baxter said he hears from his little’s mom that the mentee looks forward to their get togethers and trying new games and experiences.
BBBS’ Anderson said the organization offers other opportunities like matching littles with couples or families. She echoed Baxter’s sentiments that both bigs and littles benefit from the relationship.
“We offer ‘big couple’ or ‘big families,’ which I think a lot of people don't know about,” she said. “If a couple is getting engaged, or they just got married, and they haven't had kids yet, they can mentor.
“It's also beneficial as a big family, both ways. A little could have siblings, because maybe they've never had any. A family could also experience the same thing, the entire family having an extra sibling.
“But it is a win-win for both bigs and littles. It really is.”