Before Biden, see presidential visits to Madison in photos

A military parade on Main Street honors President Grover Cleveland's visit to Madison on Oct. 7, 1887. Soldiers are marching to meet the president and crowds are watching from the Capitol Park, which is decorated for the occasion.
(left) N.P. Jones | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-23921 and (right) Jones Photographic and Art Studio | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-23577
An elevated view of parade celebrating President Grover Cleveland's visit, coming up King Street to the Wisconsin State Capitol from the East Madison Depot on Oct. 8, 1887. The Schlimgen Marble Works, visible at left center, was then located at the corner of King and Butler streets.
President Herbert Hoover addresses a crowd of 12,000 at the University of Wisconsin fieldhouse on Nov. 5, 1932. On the platform behind the president are, left to right: John B. Chapple, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate; Charlotte Kohler, the wife of Walter J. Kohler; Kohler, Republican candidate for governor; and first lady Lou Hoover.
Arthur Vinje | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-65820
President Harry S. Truman, from left, Gov. Oscar Rennebohm and Sen. Carl Thompson of Stoughton ride in the back of an open car during a presidential visit to Madison on Oct. 14, 1948. Although active in charitable work and in professional organizations, Rennebohm, the wealthy founder of Rennebohm Drug Stores Inc., had little experience in politics when he was elected lieutenant governor in 1944. Rennbohm became governor when Gov. Walter Goodland died in office in 1947.
James Roy Miller Capital Times | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-34029
President Harry S. Truman rides in a car in a parade along the spectator-lined streets of Madison on May 14, 1950. Truman came to Madison for a 5 ½-hour visit, gave a "peace" address to the nation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Field House and dedicated the new CUNA building on Sherman Avenue.
(left) Richard Vesey | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-35041 and (right) Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-78321
President Harry S. Truman gets out of a car outside the UW Field House, with trailer housing in the background, on May 14, 1950. The man in the light-colored suit at left is U.S. Secret Service Agent Gerry Behn. The man directly behind the president on the opposite side of the car is U.S. Secret Service Agent Henry Nicholson. The man with his hand on the back of the car is U.S. Secret Service Agent Floyd Boring.
Richard Vesey | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-35028
President Harry S. Truman is shown speaking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Field House on May 14, 1950. He was in Madison to be present at the laying of the cornerstone of the CUNA Filene House, 1617 Sherman Ave.
Arthur Vinje | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-65357
In the photo at left, President Harry S. Truman (waving) greets a crowd and gives a “peace address” from the back platform of a Northwestern train at the Commercial Avenue crossing in Madison on May 14, 1950. Others with him from the left are Gov. Oscar Rennebohm, first lady Bess Wallace Truman and Wisconsin first lady Mary Fowler Rennebohm. The man in dark glasses standing at the bottom right is U.S. Secret Service officer Floyd Boring. In the photo at right, a peace demonstration was present on Breese Terrace, Regent Street, Little Street and Monroe Street as President Truman arrived for a speech at the Field House on Sunday afternoon, May 14, 1950. It was composed of a group of unidentified men, women and children carrying signs with war protest messages. ROTC members who were present said the protesters had attended an ROTC program recently. The marchers were unwilling to give their names to the police.
(left) Richard Vesey | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-35026 and (right) Arthur Vinje | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-65426
(Upper left photo) President Barack Obama and Secretary of Education Arne Duncan meet with students prior to his speech at Wright Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009. (Lower left) Obama waves to people along Fish Hatchery Road after leaving Wright Middle School in the presidential motorcade. (Right) Obama boards Air Force One before departing from the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
(upper left) Mike DeVries | The Capital Times (lower left) Steve Apps | State Journal and (right) Kyle McDaniel | Wisconsin State Journal
President Barack Obama hugs Wisconsin first lady Jessica Doyle as Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz, left, looks on. Obama visited Madison, Wis. for a rally on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010. Craig Schreiner, State Journal.
(Top photo) President Barack Obama speaks to a crowd in the Library Mall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010. (Bottom left) Obama poses for a photo with the La Follette High School football team. (Bottom right) Obama waves to the crowd in the Library Mall.
Craig Schreiner | Wisconsin State Journal (all 3 images)
A military helicopter flies overhead during President Barack Obama's visit on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 5, 2012. Amber Arnold, State Journal.
(Left photo) Bruce Springsteen with President Barack Obama during a rally on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Madison on Monday, Nov. 5, 2012. (Middle) Obama works the rope line at the end of the rally in downtown Madison. (Right) Tahlia Hardiman, 10, of DeForest, listens to Obama's remarks during the night before the 2012 presidential election.
(left) Michelle Stocker | The Capital Times (middle) Mike DeVries | The Capital Times and (right) John Hart | The Wisconsin State Journal
After a search in photo archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society, Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge compiled a gallery of images from some of these presidential visits, on the eve of another one.
