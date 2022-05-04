Sculptor Austen Brantley sees Black hair as more than “just hair,” but an art form.
“I want people to see that I've turned my sculpture's hair into a landscape, a landform and mountains,” said the Detroit artist, whose new show, “Coarse,” is now on display at Madison College. “The details of hair are so interesting to try and get the right way. Because if you don't understand the coarseness of hair, then you can miss something there.
“I think there's so much about Black hair that is so fun and interesting when you look at it,” he said. “I mean, no wonder people want to just touch it without asking, right?”
“Coarse” features a series of 15 new pieces of artwork in ceramic clay, which Brantley completed in six weeks. The exhibit explores identity connected to hair, including collective traumas and other cultural experiences. The exhibit also highlights the systemic racism and stereotypes that divide Black communities based on textures and styles of Black hair.
He said his art reflects his surroundings and circumstances.
“For me, my artwork is about diving into my own life, my own history, my own relationships, my traumas, and also reflecting the things I see where I'm from, Detroit,” Brantley said. “I've tried to encapsulate everything I've experienced into my work."
The show “is an exhibit that is reflective of how I feel about Black hair, my own hair, my sister's hair, my family's hair, and my community's as a whole, and the concept of hair,” Brantley said. “As a sculptor, you'll spend time studying in other countries and cities learning how other sculptors have interpreted different forms. And Black hair is one that I always see done in a very interesting way, and it inspired me to kind of take my own approach to Black hair.”
Sarah Stolte, curator of the Gallery at Truax at Madison College, said that in addition to exhibiting Brantley’s artwork, the school brought the artist to Madison for a residency.
“I thought this was really important because he is a very talented artist,” Stolte said. “He's also relatively young. And I think for the students at Madison College, it was just essential that they have the opportunity to see Austin and to see his work and to engage with him.”
Brantley has hosted conversations about interpreting and understanding his work, including a studio sculpture workshop, an event with Madison’s Black Women’s Affinity Group (BWAG), gallery panels, community conversations and a talk with students, faculty and community members at Madison College.
The exhibit is open to the public at Madison College’s Truax campus, 1750 Wright St., through May 13. The gallery’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As a Black man born in Detroit and partially raised in Germany, Brantley said he has a different perspective of blackness or “being Black.” His artwork poses the questions: “What justifies or distinguishes a person’s Blackness? How do we carry this conversation along to create change in spaces where race and hair is weaponized to dictate a person’s value?”
“I feel like my pieces are retaliation, in a way,” said Brantley. “Because if there's anything that's happened to me, in my past, that was traumatic, I try to retaliate in making a statement with my art.
It's a statement about his life and experiences, he said.
“It's a way to have an eternal statement. I think the best thing about being an artist for me is that you can make a miracle in front of somebody and put it there and never have to say anything ever again,” he said. “It's just a statement that can never be refuted.”
The title of the exhibition, “Coarse,” refers to “coarseness of self” as well as hair, he said.
“That's about the roughness, texture of someone's personality or identity. So I have a couple of self-portraits that are going to be exhibited in the show as well. And they kind of reflect how I feel about myself, contradicting things and paradoxical things that I go through.”
In total, the idea for the show took about two years. Brantley’s travels to Greece, Mexico and Colombia also influenced ideas for the work.
Stolte, the curator, said she hopes the exhibit prompts the Madison community to explore Brantley’s work and the experiences that informed his art.
“I hope that they hear him when he speaks about difficulties that he's faced in his life, racism that he's faced in his life, stereotypes that he's faced in his life,” she said. “I hope that the white community understands that these issues and experiences are very real.”
She said it’s particularly exciting for students “to see people that look like them being successful, and practicing something that they feel passionate about, that they want to do in the world.”