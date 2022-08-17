Through writing and visual works, a group of artists is using their craft to share experiences with mental health and break stigma in a new local literary and arts journal called “The Shallot.”
One of the contributors to the first edition of the journal is artist Maggie Bowyer, who lives in Greensboro, North Carolina. They got connected with “The Shallot” on Instagram. Bowyer is a poet, painter and writer who has complex post-traumatic stress disorder (c-PTSD), chronic illnesses and identifies as disabled. They have an epic poem in the journal titled “Decontamination/Dissociation," which discusses how physical illness can impact mental health and proper treatment.
The journal is a project from a new organization called The Layered Onion, which was created earlier this year. Based in the village of Oregon, the organization is run by creatives with lived experience of mental health struggles, and gives them a space to talk with one another and build community. The group also holds writing workshops, sets up virtual meet times and provides artists with art-related resources and opportunities.
“We talk about disabled pride and joy, but there's also allowed to be negative feelings, and (The Layered Onion) is a space that welcomes all of this feeling,” Bowyer said.
“It can be hard, when you're disabled, to use energy for art,” Bowyer said. “But having a group that understands… and being in a supportive and accommodating environment can be really important.”
The name, The Layered Onion, is a reference to the 2001 animated film Shrek, in which the film’s namesake draws parallels between ogres and onions, making the point that just like onions, ogres too have layers that can be peeled back. “Onions have layers. Ogres have layers… We both have layers.”
Bowyer said The Layered Onion has been a source of support and a place for artistic collaboration.
“They do incredible work of lifting disabled and the LGBTQ+ voices, in particular. They also just created such a fun, collaborative environment for us to all create together and hold each other accountable,” Bowyer said.
Work by The Layered Onion artists is also on display at Hodge Podge in Verona. The art exhibit gives guests a chance to see the art at no cost or purchase a work if they are interested.
Making a space
To more easily distribute the work of its artists, organizers at The Layered Onion decided to publish an art journal of their own.
The theme for the first edition of “The Shallot” is "Representations of the Self." The journal features visual and literary works by artists from various backgrounds and skill sets including digital art, mixed media, traditional painting and many more.
Lead editor at “The Shallot'' Em Hendrickson Syth said the publication expands on the mission of The Layered Onion by making a space for artists to present their work while sharing experiences with mental health. The journal’s accessible design makes the experience of showcasing work more available to more people.
“Sometimes it can be really difficult to get a project started or get something off the ground. It takes a lot of gum chewing, so part of what The Layered Onion aims to do is take some of those promotions and publication opportunities and make them easier and more accessible for folks,” she said.
The platform removes elements of publishing that can act as barriers for folks who struggle with mental wellness or are disabled.
“Publishing out to journals is a difficult process for artists and writers right now. There's a lot of submitting that goes into it and kind of going from there,” Hendrickson Syth said. “Our goal is to be a really open community that fosters that growth and communication, and to be there for each other.”
Copies of “The Shallot” are now available on The Layered Onion website. Digital copies are available for $10. Print copies are available for $15.
As an artist, Bowyer said their work with the organization has been an opportunity to find an artistic community of shared experiences.
“It's really fantastic for people who are looking to not be judged, but to find understanding in their experience,” Bowyer said. “To be able to see your work out there with other people who have similar experience and to be seen by others with a similar experience is really fantastic,” they said.