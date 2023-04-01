An American Principles Project PAC video ad highlights a lawsuit against the Eau Claire Area School District in which anonymous parents challenged administrative guidance for supporting transgender and gender non-conforming students. A judge dismissed the suit in March 2023 for lack of standing and evidence, prompting the parents to appeal. Eau Claire School Board President Tim Nordin says the ad is part of a nationwide effort “to make people afraid or angry — or frankly, confuse them or believe things that are false — in order to get them to go out and vote” at the expense of trans youth.