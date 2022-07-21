Despite having to rebuild her roster following the pandemic, boxing coach Andrea Nelson said Wisconsin will field one of its strongest Golden Gloves teams in years at the national amateur boxing tournament next month.
Nelson, 55, a former professional fighter who has trained and taught boxers since 2003, brought her fighters to the statewide tournament July 8 and 9 at the Marriott West in Middleton.
“In early 2021, we were allowed to spar again. Everyone had to wear masks and stuff,” said Nelson, who coaches at Ford’s Gym. “Almost all my experienced boxers were gone and so it really felt like we were starting from scratch.
“That’s when Aidan Dalby and Atilano Escobar came to me. I felt like I built the team back up again,” she said.
Anthony Chavez, Ricardo Gonzalez, Jonathan Vargas, Atilano Escobar, Kix Grabow, Ricky Ruiz, Najee West and Jardae Anderson will represent Wisconsin in the national tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Aug. 15 to Aug. 20. Vargas, Grabow and Ruiz were also on the team last year.
“It’s awesome. It’s amazing,” said Escobar, of Nelson’s coaching. She sat in his corner and gave him instructions during his fight at the recent tournament. “She keeps me focused and calm and lets me know what I need to do next. She doesn’t let me get all crazy and I just go in there and fight.”
Escobar has only been boxing since October 2021 when he began training with Nelson. He moved to the city from Arizona to be on the wrestling team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but injuries forced him to retire.
“I came out here to wrestle at UW-Madison but then I had three ACL surgeries and I had to medically retire,” Escobar said. “But fighting was always my calling and so I’m here now.”
‘Everything was shut down’
Just prior to the pandemic, Nelson took over the Golden Gloves event and revitalized it, as well as the local amateur boxing scene overall. She was leading the Bob Lynch Boxing Foundation and training 2020 Olympics hopeful Briana Che, who made Team USA as an alternate.
But then COVID-19 hit in March 2020 and all of that momentum abruptly stopped. Nelson was on her way to the 2020 Golden Gloves, scheduled for March 13-14, 2020.
“We were literally in the car. The trailer was loaded and we were on our way here to set up the ring,” Nelson said. “We were just going to go for it. Then four hours later, USA Boxing called us and said they’re going to shut it down. All events were shut down. By the end of the day… everything was shut down.”
Nelson was able to put on the statewide Golden Gloves event for 2021, but it was more chaotic and challenging because she took on additional boxers from other states that didn’t have their COVID restrictions lifted.
The pandemic led to other major changes. Most of the fighters Nelson had been training moved on in life to other things. Che, for example, had a baby and moved with her spouse to Houston. The 2020 Olympics were postponed to 2021 and USA Boxing made athletes requalify for the team. Che was pregnant at the time and was unable to compete.
Late in 2020, Ford’s Gym opened up but shut back down during the Delta surge, reopening again in early 2021.
‘You feel like you can’t lose’ with Nelson
Back at the Marriott, Escobar still had blood on his taped hands as he talked to a reporter following his victory over Damonte Smith at the statewide tournament. Escobar won a unanimous decision over Smith after a three-round fight that saw him pepper Smith with a furious flurry of punches in the second round.
Smith steadied himself somewhat in the third round, but by that time Escobar had clearly dominated most of the fight.
“He was a tough guy,” Escobar said of his opponent. “I had to stay on it the whole time. There was never a moment where I could relax.”
Escobar said Nelson was the source of his composure.
Aidan Dalby, who was fighting as a novice (which is an up-and-coming designation) dominated his fight as well, winning by a unanimous decision.
Dalby met Nelson about a year ago after moving to Madison from Columbus, Ohio.
“Andrea is cool, calm and collected,” Dalby said. “You feel like you can’t lose when she’s in your corner.”
Like Escobar, Dalby said Nelson has helped his transition to Madison in addition to training him as a boxer.
“She’s a mentor. She’s really helped my move to Madison,” Dalby said. “I moved here because my girlfriend got into a Ph.D. chemistry program so I decided to come along. It’s been a solid year. I’ve had five fights and won four. All under Andrea. I’m very proud of what we’ve done.”
Nelson is proud, too. Having new prospects to mold keeps her energized and moving forward, she said.
“I really try to give my boxers 100%,” Nelson said. “They give me everything and I give them everything back. For me, it’s like I get to mold clay a little bit.
“It’s about having a language where your boxer understands you when you say things. Aidan and Altilano both understand my language.”
Nelson’s wealth of experience in and out of the ring is also the subject of an autobiographical book she penned called “Fort Unicorn and the duchess of knothing,” set to be released in November.
Nelson’s book will touch on her career but also talk about her supporting family members who have gone through struggles with mental health and substance use disorder.
“It’s a memoir about my life. It’s also about mental illness and addiction,” Nelson said. “We’re in the final editing stages and getting the cover drafted.”