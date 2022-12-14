Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday approved a project that will bring 553 all-affordable units to an area adjacent to the former Oscar Mayer plant at 2007 Roth St. It is the first project to be proposed as part of the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, which City Council approved in July 2021.
The proposal to create two lots of affordable housing was unanimously approved by the Plan Commission despite facing opposition from some residents who pointed to environmental concerns over the project.
Under the proposal, Lincoln Avenue Capital, a California developer, would construct one six-story building with 250 units of all-affordable senior housing on one lot. On another lot, the developer would construct a seven-story, 303 unit family housing building which would also be all-affordable housing.
The number of units represents the type of density that can help address the lack of affordable housing in Madison, particularly the family housing building.
“It’s got four-bedroom affordable units,” said commissioner Erik Paulson, the alder for District 3. “This is unheard of and so it’s really important.”
Madison is experiencing a housing crisis and needs to provide housing to address the city’s skyrocketing population growth. Most importantly, the city needs to add thousands of affordable housing units to keep pace with the needs of the community.
It is the latest in a series of large scale projects bringing heavy density of affordable housing to Madison.
University Park (at the site of the old Westgate Mall) brought close to 500 units of affordable housing density to the west side of town; Bayview Townhomes is in the midst of a redevelopment that will include a 48-unit, four-story apartment building; a 25-unit, three-story apartment building; and 57 two-story townhomes of affordable housing.
“We are excited to move forward with our proposed development, which will create 550 apartments that are 100% affordable in one of the city of Madison’s highest priority redevelopment areas,” said Kyle Brasser, who leads the development team. “These apartments will be targeted to those earning between $40,000 and $90,000 per year. Our proposed development fulfills many of the goals outlined in the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan.”
But during the Plan Commission meeting several residents pointed to issues around soil and water contamination on the site as reasons to delay or even deny this proposal.
“Lincoln Avenue Capital now wants to build up to 550 units on the property… with no cleanup,” said one resident, Douglas Nelson. “Why are we putting the cart before the horse? Get the ground cleaned up, then do proposals.”
Other residents echoed the same sentiments saying that the project is wrong for the environment and would place residents on contaminated soil. Another resident, Marsha Cannon, called the proposal a “mistake” and asked that the commission delay approval until more environmental analysis could be delivered.
But Brasser said the company has done environmental testing and is working with the DNR on issues related to the site.
“I believe we have done all the testing that we need,” Brasser told the commission. “That will be a condition of our closing for our financial partners.… We have done testing both ourselves and so have groups before us.”
While speaking to a motion to approve the project, Plan Commissioner Bradley Cantrell said that analyses would be done as a matter of the project receiving federal funding.
“In order to get any type of federal funding, they have to supply some environmental analyses so I think those concerns will be addressed,” Cantrell said. “This (project) is consistent with our plan here. This is providing affordable housing.
“This is exactly what the city has been trying to do ever since I was on the commission for almost 12 years now.”