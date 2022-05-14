A new grant will help fund dental care at a reduced cost for community members who are unable to afford the necessary health care.
Affordable Dental Care offers dentistry to uninsured, at-risk individuals who have put off dental visits due to financial, physical or educational hardships. Yet the COVID-19 pandemic led to a huge delay in ADC’s ability to see patients.
“There are a ton of people that are trying to be seen, but I don't have the human capacity to see more patients,” said Areli Estrada, the executive director of ADC. “Our current staff consists of one full time dentist, one hygienist and two dental assistants, and one office manager.”
The group, located at 2110 Fordem Ave., was backlogged with emergency visits, managing the organization’s finances and scheduling.
“Last fall, it became very clear that I did not have the human capacity to serve more patients, or even for me to effectively do my job of sustaining funds securing the funding,” she said. “With this funding, it's very specific to build more of that internal capacity.”
With a new $759,000 equitable recovery grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Estrada is able to hire a part-time dentist, a hygienist, a community outreach coordinator and administrative assistant.
Alan Thompson, the office manager for ADC, said the nonprofit group’s dental fees are set roughly around half of traditional dentistry and that they don’t compete with general dentists in the city.
Estrada said that some of their patients travel more than two hours to get there and many of them haven’t seen a dentist in over a decade.
Estrada also mentioned that 80% of the population ADC serves suffers from periodontitis, or gum disease. If untreated, it can attack other organs and destroy the bones that support teeth. Some patients suffering from the damage of this gum disease only have the option of getting dentures.
Thompson said the grant will help ADC serve more patients.
“The demand is so great that we're scheduling out quite a ways. And so there's people that are having to live with pain or just not getting in as quickly as we'd like,” Thompson said. “The need is out there. The more capacity we can build, and the more that just helps people get out of pain and maybe, even more than that, kind of get their teeth on track in the right way."
Estrada is very excited about this funding because she and her team plan to allocate funds to help grow awareness about ADC across the state. She is thankful for partners like the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation for continuing to help ADC provide access to dental care for underrepresented communities.
“Our smile does so much for our confidence,” Estrada said. “People really do better at things like job interviews because they feel better about their smile. Oral health really transforms people's lives.
“We hear stories of patients, you know, like, now I have a boyfriend, I have a job now — like before coming here, I was homeless at some point. Taking care of your smile goes a long way.”