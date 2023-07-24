When forager and herbalist Vince Aiello reflects on what started his interest in nature, he thinks of his “Depression-era” grandfather.
“He'd always say, ‘If times get tough, people aren’t going to know how to survive,’” Aiello said. “It kind of stuck with me.”
Aiello’s grandfather inspired Aiello, 55, to pursue foraging and herbalism, and he developed a wide knowledge of the edible and medicinal plants commonly found in the Wisconsin wilderness. When Aiello, who works making medical equipment in the cancer field, moved from Eau Claire to Madison, he wanted to continue his work with nature by teaching others what he knows about local plant life.
Since 2020, Aiello has held guided plant walks from April through October, where he leads participants through forested areas in and around Madison, including the University of Wisconsin Lakeshore Nature Preserve near Picnic Point. On these walks, he teaches participants the nutritional and medicinal uses of the local plants, trees and fungi he encounters.
The walks consist of around six or seven participants, Aiello said, most of whom are regulars, but he wants to bring the walks to more people interested in learning more about nature. Individual walks cost $40 a person, or a full season pass can be purchased for $300.
Aiello spoke with the Cap Times at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve about his walks, how he developed his foraging skills and his love for nature.
How did you get started with the nature walks?
I've been doing nature walks in Madison here for three years, the only place I've done them really. I started just taking a friend out now and then and teaching them stuff. Eventually somebody had said, 'Well, why don't you see if there's a market for this?’
And then three years ago, a friend of mine was going through an online naturalist program. She said the hardest part for her was understanding all the plants.
I said, ‘Why don't we just throw something together, you can make some money, I can make some money, and we'll see how it goes?’ And it was so successful, people really liked it, they were excited. We both made a little money on it, and it just inspired me from there.
(Aiello said his first nature walks actually took place years earlier in Eau Claire when he and a coworker, “a backwoods kind of guy like myself,” would go out and try to identify various plants.)
Sam Thayer, who's a world famous forager from Wisconsin, came to the Beaver Creek Nature Center (in Fall Creek, near Eau Claire). I saw him walk and talk. He only walked maybe 1,000 feet for three hours, but I was blown away by how much he knew about these plants. I remember saying, ‘I don't know how he knows that, but that's what I want to know.’
The next day, I bought a book called ‘Wildflowers of Wisconsin’ and I biked up and down the bike trail (in Eau Claire) and identified about 80% of the plants there. My first year was just flowers, and the second year I got to where I could identify them at a very small growth stage.
I took more Sam Thayer wild food workshops. I took a three-year herbalist apprentice program; I'd been through various other things.
It's really rewarding to give these walks, and the people have all these nice things to say.
But my real goal is to get people interested in nature. If we want to protect nature, people aren't gonna protect it unless they feel that they have a part to it.
How did you develop your knowledge of the various plants in the Madison area? Do you forage in other areas?
I'm always at some park or something just observing. And you will find that like 80% of the plants that grow here would grow anywhere in the state. When I moved from Eau Claire, I saw pretty much the same plants here. There were a few new ones just because we're in a different zone.
But pretty much the same plants are here, in Eau Claire and when I'm up in Ashland, I see many of those same plants there, too. It's just fun knowing the plants. Even plants that I don't know, I try to identify as many as I can.
When you're researching something, you always read some tidbit of something, or somebody says, ‘You could cook with this.’ I'm like, ‘Oh, I never knew that all those times.’ So it’s just a constant thing to be learning something.
How did you develop your teaching style toward people that you take on the walks?
When I went on my first walk, I thought it was cool, and the guy knew a lot, and I was overwhelmed. I thought, ‘That's cool that he knows that, but how would I know that?’
The way I learned was through slow repetition on the bike trail. I just had a plant book, I'd roll up to a plant, see a flower and flip through (the book, 'Wildflowers of Wisconsin'). ... I didn't really know any botanical stuff back then, but I would just find that flower, I would read the description and it would talk about the habitat it grows in.
I learned that way, just slow repetition. I thought, ‘Well, I'm not here to impress people with plants. I know I'm here to teach them.’ So that's why I do that a lot.
I’ll quiz people, but I want it to be unintimidating. I want them to just feel that they can say anything. And I like to have it lighthearted with a little humor thrown in and keep it fun and lively. I do a lot of repetition.
How often do you get someone new who signed up?
In early spring I try to market it to various places, and that's usually when I start to hear about people. Every once in a while there's recommendations that I get, but not too often.
Once it starts that's usually it. I don't get too many people popping in. The best way to learn is to take the whole season. I go into other aspects. I go into tree identification and different things like that. We pick different environments to harvest from, wet environments, dry environments, woodland environments and stuff.
(Aiello holds guided plant walks two Sundays a month from April through October. Participants can sign up for a single walk for $40 each or a season pass for $300.)
Do you do walks in locations other than Lakeshore Nature Preserve?
Yeah, there's like a dozen places I go regularly. Because I visit them on my own, I kind of have an idea what's growing there and when it should be (growing).
What else do you do related to foraging?
Another thing I like to do is — and I'm working on getting it into a team building aspect — is primitive fire making. If you've never made a primitive fire, there's something magical about it. Whenever I've done one and taught people, they just love it.
And it's so interesting. Once you get it set up, it's literally only 10 seconds that smoke starts rolling out. And as soon as it's smoking, man. They're just amazed. There's something magical about it.
I also want to take people out in nature. And for next year, I want to let people buy a gift certificate, I want them to give the gift of nature to their friends. So you could buy a walk for a friend, right?
What's your favorite part of foraging?
Feeling connected to the land. There's this one kind of mushroom that grows a little north of here called the reishi mushroom, and they're kind of rare and really odd looking. I remember last year, I was harvesting some, and I just had this weird feeling like I'm harvesting on the same land people have been harvesting for thousands of years. I could almost envision that this land hadn’t changed that much in all that time.
Is there anything you're planning to do near in the future for the walks or for foraging in general?
I'm hoping next year to get a more solid crew (of participants). And I think I just need to market it better somehow.
It's like this little thing that I put into motion that has grown. I just feel excited about that. It’s this little bit of something I shared with somebody, and they share it with somebody and maybe that will be shared exponentially. It's exciting.
What’s a surprising plant fact you like to teach people on plant walks?
Probably my favorite is the soapwort because it's so unexpected — nobody would think you could wash up with a plant. That, or when I teach about jewelweed and how effective it is against poison ivy rash. That's another one people seem to like because eventually when you're in the woods long enough, even though you have a good eye for poison ivy, you're just gonna get into it. To be able to have this plant that grows ubiquitously everywhere, and you can just use it for instantaneous relief. Those two are probably my favorite — soapwort or the jewelweed for poison ivy relief.
Why is protecting nature so important to you?
If you're a decent forager, you can actually make it very sustainable by removing a small portion from the environment and maintaining that. I see that we make poor use of our land — we tear it up a lot, and invasive species grow in there and nobody works to remove those invasive species or animals.
I just think we've been poor stewards of the land. I see it a lot, even here in Wisconsin, but other places too. We should just be good stewards of the land, and the more you know about nature, the more you understand it, the better you can be a steward and you can remove invasive species which are edible, which makes more room for the native species. To me, that's kind of a win-win.
How do you envision people investing in or protecting nature after going on the nature walks?
I can give you a quick example. Two women that were on my walks live in a condo association, and there's a big green space associated with their nature association, and they were able to get them to stop spraying poison on that.
That was two years ago, and they tell me there's a lot more species of plants coming up in there. They’re really excited about seeing the difference when it basically looked like grass that was sprayed with toxins. Only grass could grow there, and now they're getting like akinesia to grow there, they’re seeing butterflies show up. It's like a whole different environment just in two years.
I think these small movements — people look around in their own yard or their own neighborhood or their family and friends and see small little things like that — that can make a big difference.