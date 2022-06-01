A look inside Wisconsin's first medical recuperative shelter for homeless families

In December of 2021 following a car collision, Aaron Blacks found himself with a broken fibula and tibia. The Madison native and father of three young children was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, unsure of where he would recuperate.
St. Mary’s then referred him to the Healing House in Madison, the first medical recuperative shelter for families experiencing homelessness in the state. Blacks was one of the first men with children to move in.
“That was phenomenal for me,” Blacks said. “One of the things that we struggled with when we were looking for places to stay while I healed was that a lot of the programs were directed for females or women. There's a stigma for males who need help, who want to take care of their children.”
Blacks said the Healing House was welcoming to all people, regardless of race or gender. “It was real nice,” he said, “because it broke that stereotypical barrier that myself and maybe a lot of other males have had — that these services are only for a certain population.”
After nearly three years of helping Madison families, a new $284,340 two-year grant from the CDC Foundation and National Institute for Medical Respite Care will help bolster its services. The Healing House was one of six programs across the country that was awarded this funding, designed to assist with integrating behavioral health services and medical care to vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
Filling a gap
JustDane executive director Linda Ketcham said the Healing House project originated in 2012, when the Dane County Board of Supervisors asked the nonprofit (formerly known as Madison-area Urban Ministry) to create a task force to study Occupy Madison. That political movement had evolved from an encampment for individuals experiencing homelessness on East Washington Avenue.
JustDane asked people experiencing homelessness what they needed, and invited those living in the encampment to work with them on the task force. These organizers realized there was nowhere for families experiencing homelessness in Madison to go after receiving medical care or having surgery.
“We met with housing providers, police, advocates and people who were experiencing homelessness,” Ketcham said. “There were a lot of needs that were (unfilled) in our homeless services system. Among them was the need for medical recuperative shelter.”
Ketcham and other community advocates — including First Congregational Church, which owns the building and gave $75,000 for renovations — and the Regent Neighborhood Association, worked together to create Healing House. Initial funders included local foundations like CUNA Mutual Foundation and the Oscar Rennebohm Foundation, as well as other nonprofits and individual donors.
The annual budget of the Healing House now is $400,000 with the new grant, including ongoing support from area congregations, local foundations and the Centers for Disease Control. They also receive around $16,000 each year from FEMA’s emergency food and shelter program. Other funds have come through a Dane County grant related to COVID-19 relief.
The space where the Healing House is located, 303 Lathrop St., has always been a place of support and healing. First Congregational Church bought the building in 1953, and has rented it out for supportive services including a group home for boys, a hospice center, and an infant and toddler daycare center for single student parents.
Healing House now rents the space at a below market rate. It has nine rooms, which includes five bedrooms, a TV room upstairs, an office, a kitchen and both common and dining rooms on the first floor. There are also two-and-a-half bathrooms.
Ketcham said the staff is mindful that someone experiencing homelessness may have complicated levels of stress, well before they arrive at Healing House.
“I think one of the things that’s so hard is not only is there all that trauma when you’ve experienced homelessness,” Ketcham said, but “we've criminalized poverty so much in our country and in the community. People have all these other stressors.”
Those stressors can be emotional, financial or physical.
“They may have fines or tickets from being parked illegally because they were living in their car,” Ketcham said. “Or these other things that just add to that trauma. We're just really excited about the ability to add those supports, to really create a much more holistic approach to healing.”
Funds from the new grant will allow expansion in several areas. Healing House will be able to purchase new medical supplies and equipment, including light machines to help babies with jaundice.
Leaders intend to hire a new part-time nurse to help Terri Johnson, Healing House coordinator, with intake and discharge planning. The nurse will work with and educate those at Healing House about their medical concerns, as well as nutrition and child care.
In addition, Healing House plans to hire a full-time peer support specialist with the grant, one person with lived experience with homelessness and the challenges that come with it.
COVID changes
The COVID-19 pandemic began shortly after the Healing House opened, which required staff to make changes to their daily operations.
“When COVID surfaced, we had an outpouring of different people who would give us cleaning supplies,” Johnson said. “We'd had really stringent cleaning protocols every shift and every time somebody got up from the table. You can eat off the floor of the Healing House, it's so clean. We keep it disease-free.”
Healing House staff wear N95 masks in the house, Johnson said.
“We make guests wear masks if they're not eating,” she added. “They don’t wear their masks while they’re in their rooms. We haven’t allowed visitors in, but we’re thinking about allowing visitors again, especially now that it’s warmer out.”
A recent donation of wicker furniture means that soon, guests will be able to sit outside with visitors and enjoy the weather.
While volunteers are still able to drop off food, COVID has limited the number of volunteers able to support and help the Healing House team.
“We had so many great volunteers,” Johnson said. “But then we had to kind of limit that, we didn't allow volunteers to come. We're just now starting to initiate the volunteers back in. They helped with so many things. We had one volunteer, a retired nurse. She was so good with the kids.”
Motivation to heal
When Blacks arrived at Healing House after his accident, he was “very, very warmly received,” he said. He couldn’t walk three steps without a crutch or walker, and he couldn’t take care of his kids. Johnson challenged him to get better.
“Terri, one of the top dogs there, was a stickler,” Blacks said, describing her as “stern.” “But I viewed it as a motivator. She said, 'You're going to walk one day, but you're not going to walk one day if you keep sitting there with the shades pulled closed.’”
Guests at the Healing House are referred from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital or other UW Health hospitals.
Johnson and her team work closely with two to 11 guests at a time. The Healing House has an eight to 10 bed capacity, with some families with infants needing bassinets. Even though parents are there, staff do what they can to support families with young kids.
“We give relief,” Johnson said. “With a new mom who is tired, it's like, ‘Sure, you're going to be in the house and you need a nap — we've got your baby for a couple hours.’
“Babies can get fussy when they’re trying to eat dinner. We'll hold that baby and help them so they can enjoy a meal for a change.”
A typical stay for a guest of the Healing House is 28 days, though some leave sooner. They often move to more permanent housing, or stay with family after their most immediate medical needs have been met. Other guests have needed more time to recover and find permanent housing. The longest stay has been 72 days.
Guests at the Healing House receive three meals a day. Breakfast includes foods like fruit, bagels, cereal or eggs. Evening meals are provided by volunteers from local congregations and churches.
Faith and work
Chris Maloney, a member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church, has volunteered at the Healing House for two years. She and a team of church members collaborate to prepare meals during Lake Edge’s designated weeks.
“These people are homeless,” Maloney said. “Whether they're on the street or in some type of facility, it doesn't make any difference. They're hurting. How nice it would be for them to have a home-cooked meal when they get out of (the) hospital, after they have a baby or while their children are sick.”
Another Lake Edge member, Cheryl Jensen, helps Maloney cook seven hot meals and two desserts a few times a year for the guests at the Healing House.
Many other churches in Madison provide volunteers.
Geneva Cobb Moore, a member at First Baptist Church of Madison, volunteers with other members three to four times a year. Cobb Moore likes to cook rotisserie chicken and macaroni and cheese for Healing House residents.
“Because we are Christians, our faith has to be backed by work,” Cobb Moore said. “We are servants of the Lord. It's a privilege and an honor to be involved in these works where we can really help people.”
Jill Thomas, another member of First Baptist, volunteers because she thinks it’s important to help families with children who don’t have a safe place to stay.
“When I think about how rich this country is, there is absolutely no reason why we should have people who are homeless,” Thomas said. “Most of the people who are homeless want a permanent home. It just doesn't make sense that kids are not in a stable place.
“I don't see how they can study, how they can learn, or how they can feel safe,” she added. “Because I was always extremely fortunate to have a good home, it's just my way of giving back.”
A plan for permanence
As soon as they enter Healing House, guests work with a case manager from The Road Home, an organization in Dane County that assists homeless families in securing affordable, stable housing.
Melissa Mennig, program director at The Road Home, said the housing case managers work with the residents to make sure they are connected to homeless services, and that they have the required paperwork to complete housing applications to move from homelessness to housing.
The case manager “meets with them weekly, to work through a lot of that stuff,” Mennig said.
If someone can’t obtain permanent housing prior to their discharge, the housing case manager helps guests find options until permanent housing is available.
Kathy Eckenrod, development director at JustDane, works closely with Healing House. She said there is a lack of awareness around the need for recuperative shelter for people experiencing homelesness.
“Most people, when they give birth or are sick, have someplace to go,” Eckenrod said. “Doctors won't perform some medical procedures unless you have some place to recuperate. Most of us have that security.
“People just think that everybody has that, because that's their experience.”
Eckenrod said it’s key to respect Healing House guests through their adversities and challenges, instead of making suggestions and providing them with what they think is best.
“I think sometimes when you're just throwing solutions at people, you're making assumptions,” Eckenrod said. “They feel that. They feel like you're grouping everybody into the same life situation and everybody has a little different life situation.”
Healing House staff listens to guests and their needs, Ketcham said.
“It's not about us,” she said. “It's about what the families tell us they need. It's not our place to decide what somebody needs, because we don't know what someone else's needs are.
“It's about walking alongside somebody and just being there, and centering what they're telling us they would like to have happen and what their goals are.”
Time to move on
Healing House never asked Blacks to leave, but he knew when it was time. By February, he had healed enough, he said, to say, “Hey, it’s time for me to move on. It’s time for me to go.”
“I had housing leads, my job, all these features,” Blacks said. “It was time for me to pass the baton and leave so somebody else can experience and receive the wonderful accommodations they had to offer.
“They assured me that if I wasn't ready, that we all could have stayed. We never felt like we were pushed out or had to go.”
Blacks said Healing House had an aftercare plan in place for him, one that fit his vision for himself. He said he felt safe and heard by the staff, whom he described as supportive and realistic.
This encourages Johnson as she looks toward the years ahead.
“I've seen many things in my life, and been through some things myself,” Johnson said. “Some of my staff have lived experiences that make us just more compassionate and (want) to serve.
“Seeing a guest who came to us and was not doing well physically with no job, no house, and they leave feeling better and they’ve secured a job and they’re getting into housing — that is what it's all about. To be a part of that is really rewarding.”