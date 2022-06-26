Dexter Patterson loves birding. A professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the Department of Life Sciences Communication, Patterson got into birdwatching after seeing a video of an osprey. He sometimes thinks of himself as an osprey — the Radical Osprey.
In 2021, Patterson co-founded the Madison-based BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin with Jeff Galligan. There’s now a Milwaukee chapter too, led by Rita Flores Wiskowski. The BIPOC Birding Club promotes birding activities and other outdoor experiences for people of color.
Patterson uses his Instagram account, @WiscoBirder, to share content of birds he finds and to spread some bird joy. He spoke to the Cap Times about why he loves Nine Springs and what a yellow-headed blackbird sounds like and creating a safe space for Black birders.
How did you get into birdwatching?
There was one particular moment that really sparked me, and it was the first time I’d seen an osprey. I saw this video and this osprey was just shooting towards the water. It was going so fast. I had no clue what I was looking at, all I saw was this big old bird.
And then all of a sudden, its talons lock. This thing is flying towards the water. And I was just stuck, I couldn’t move. I was just watching this bird and I had no clue what was gonna happen.
All of a sudden, it just comes out in the water with this huge fish. I was like, “Whoa.”
I found out you can find them in Wisconsin. These birds actually live here. I was a student at Madison College and my academic advisor, Dr. Jeff Galligan, is a Black birder. He was the first Black man I had ever met that was a birder.
Can you share more about how the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin was founded?
It started with an email to Jeff. He was kind of following the evolution of my birding and was really happy for me.
We looked at the calendar and Juneteenth was coming up, it was Black Birders Week. We decided to meet up at Nine Springs. (It’s) such a cool place to go birding, you don’t think about it because it’s like right next to a water treatment plant and it’s like all these little retention ponds. But some of the coolest birds are kind of passing through the area.
That was the birth of it because we were birding together … we ended up spending about three hours out there. I was like, “Jeff, we need to share this with more people.” He said he’s been wanting to do something like this for over 20 years. He rarely sees any birders of color.
I wasn’t sure if anyone was going to show up. A month later, we went back to Nine Springs. We had 15 birders show up. That was when we knew we had something and that we were filling a need.
It didn’t take too long either before people started asking us if we were coming to Milwaukee.
What would you say to people of color who are interested in joining the club?
Birding is for you. That’s what I would tell them.
I remember when I was first really starting to geek out about birds, I was nervous about how people were going to judge me. But when I’m out there, when I’m with the birds, when I’m in the woods, I’m freaking happy.
I remember saying I just want to share this joy, this bird joy, with as many people as possible. Don’t let fear keep you from exploring the outdoors. We provide that safety in numbers. That’s one thing that we do, is we provide that safe space.
People don’t understand how powerful and important that is for people of color, because some of them do not want to be outside, definitely not by themselves. I find myself even in some rural areas where I’m like, “Oh, I gotta be careful out here.” To be a member, all you gotta do is show up, show up as you are.
Do you have a favorite bird?
It’s like trying to pick a favorite kid. It’s so hard. The osprey is my spark bird. The spark bird is the bird that really makes you want to pay attention.
The yellow-headed blackbird is a close second. That bird did something to me, because I was traveling all over the state trying to find it. I ended up finding it just outside of De Forest, like 10-15 minutes away.
(The yellow-headed blackbird) is very tropical looking. It’s got this yellow head, this black body and it’s got these beautiful white spots on his wings. And the call is something out of a movie. It’s a very mechanical weird sound and you typically hear it before you see it. It sounds like this big rusty door opening in the background.
Is there anything you would like people of color to know about birdwatching, any misconceptions and benefits of it?
Birding isn’t always about the birds. I’ve lost a ton of weight walking and just birding. It’s kind of like creating this momentum for you. You see one bird and another bird and you start having this confidence about yourself.
A birder looks like you. You belong outside. This land is our land too. There are often times where I feel like that. This is what the land is supposed to be. It’s amazing what you see.