The 2022 campaign to raise funds for The Capital Times Kids Fund gets underway today.
Donations made to the Kids Fund this fall will raise money that will be granted in 2023 to area nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people in the Dane County area.
Thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers last year, the Kids Fund was able to distribute $171,828 to 67 organizations that work with young people.
Those grants were awarded to nonprofits in three areas: those that work with children from birth through elementary school; those that help middle and high schoolers; and those that work with children who have developmental disabilities.
The volunteers on the Kids Fund board of directors, many of whom have had long experience dealing with the challenges facing children, serve on three committees that review and evaluate grant requests and then recommend which proposals are funded. An executive board then makes final decisions.
Representatives of the nonprofits that received Kids Fund grants during the past year, along with many of the children who benefited from their programs, came together last week at a special meeting at Madison College's south campus. They provided the Kids Fund board with examples of how they used the grants they received.
"It's always a heartwarming event where details are shared on how Kids Fund money has bolstered the lives of so many young people in our community," said Paul Yochum, who is starting his 16th year as president of the Kids Fund board.
“And it's all made possible by the donations the readers of the newspaper make to the annual drive," he added. "We're blessed with their generosity."
Yochum noted that the Kids Fund welcomes grant requests from nonprofits that deal with the challenges facing young people. Check the fund's website — thekidsfund.org — to get an application form and information on how to apply for a grant.
If you would like to contribute to this year's drive, you can mail a check to: The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708.
Or you can contribute online by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “Donate” button toward the bottom of the homepage and using a credit card. The website also contains further information about the Kids Fund’s work.
All donors, unless they request anonymity, are recognized in the Cap Times' Wednesday print editions as well as online.
Following is a list of donors who sent contributions after the end of last year’s drive, providing a healthy base as the new campaign begins:
