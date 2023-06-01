This June, Madison is bustling with a wide variety of events celebrating Pride Month. From drag brunches to one-act plays, here is a roundup of local Pride events:
Make Art With Pride, June — Every Thursday in June, the Meadowridge Library, located at 5726 Raymond Road, will host a series of four Pride-themed art projects led by queer Madison illustrator Rita Salm. The event is geared for tweens and teens, and admission is free. Each of the events will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Delta Pride Celebration, Friday — Queer-owned breweries Delta Beer Lab and Giant Jones have teamed up to create a double IPA, and at the first annual Delta Pride Celebration, they will debut their new brew. The unveiling and celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road. It will also feature music from Madison bands Reaching Venus and LINE and food from the Walking Jerk food truck. Admission is free.
2023 Trek Pride Ride, Saturday — Forward Madison and Trek Bicycle partner for Madison’s second annual Trek Pride Ride 9-mile group bicycle ride. Riders will start at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Registration for the free, family-friendly event begins at 2:30 p.m., and the ride starts at 3:30 p.m. The ride also includes a free bike decorating station as well as music from DJ Jean Le Duke of FMFC.
Pride Drag Brunch, Garver Feed Mill, Sunday — Drag performers Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Malaiya Marvel, Jonny B and Kaprina Mirage will perform in a family-style drag brunch at noon at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Tickets for the event are $40, and doors open at 11 a.m.
Fabric Dyeing Rainbow Flags, June 6-7 — At this two-day workshop at the Pinney Library at 516 Cottage Grove Road, participants can design and dye their own unique rainbow flags in the form of small flags and large tapestries. Pinney Studios Artist-in-Residence Bernie Witzack will lead the workshop, and attendance at both days is required. Both sessions last from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event is open for participants aged 16 years or older.
Elliot Page for "Pageboy," June 12 — Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page shares his experiences discovering himself as a trans man under the scrutiny of worldwide fame. Page will discuss his memoir, "Pageboy," at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., and provide attendees with free, pre-signed copies of the book. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis when doors open at 6 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Pride Drag Brunch, Graduate Hotel, June 17 — The Graduate Hotel, 601 Langdon St., is hosting two drag brunch events featuring drag queen Bianca Lynn Breeze. The first show will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. In addition to the buffet-style brunch, the event will include raffles and drink deals. Admission for each of the shows costs $40.
"Wisconsin Pride" screening, June 17 — PBS Wisconsin’s documentary "Wisconsin Pride" explores the deep and often-untold history of LGBTQ+ Wisconsinites and their contributions to the state’s politics, history and culture. The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., in partnership with PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Historical Society, is hosting a special screening of the film at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are free, but they must be reserved in advance.
Pride Drag Bingo, June 17 — Join drag queen Kayos Mirage, Miss Gay Capital City of USofA 2023, for an afternoon of bingo at Twisted Grounds coffee shop at 6067 Gemini Drive. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., participants can enjoy drinks and a game of bingo hosted by Mirage. Tickets for the event cost $30 online.
Glamour, Rebellion and Bingo: Exploring the Legacy of Drag Shows, June 22 — Drag performance has a long and rich history, beginning as a way to fight back against restrictive gender norms and evolving into a respected art form of its own. In Glamour, Rebellion and Bingo, drag queens Biance Lynn Breeze, Cass Marie Domino, Wynter da Bratt and Mi Mi Sanchez share their own experiences with drag and explore the art form’s influence on society. This panel discussion will be followed by a performance and a round of bingo. The event is located at DreamBank, 821 E. Washington Ave., and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and available online.
CapitalQ Theatre Festival 2023, June 23-25 — StageQ celebrates Pride Month with new short plays written by queer playwrights. At the Bartell Theatre, 133 E. Mifflin St., playwrights will debut 10-minute shorts, one-act plays and play readings. Ticket prices range from $15 for a single-show pass to $30 for a four-show pass. The festival will also host a series of theater-related workshops and master classes available free of charge.