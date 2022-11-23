A 10-story mixed-use complex will open between North Park Street, Regent Street and East Campus Mall in Madison’s historic Greenbush neighborhood by the beginning of fall 2024.
Geared toward students, Chapter at Madison will house 165 furnished rental units — ranging from studios to five-bedrooms — and around 2,200 square-feet of commercial space. The 0.8-acre site spans from 802-826 Regent St. near the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Smith Residence Hall.
National development firm CRG will demolish five buildings to make room for the high-rise, including two rental houses; Buckingham’s Bar & Grill; Faith Community Bible Church and the former Fraboni’s Italian Specialties and Delicatessen. Findorff Construction will serve as the general contractor for the project, with construction slated to begin in December.
The development comes as UW-Madison students have cited struggles in securing housing near campus and amid the city’s proposed revitalization of the south campus neighborhood.
“We were definitely aware of all the struggles and stress that many students were facing finding housing and particularly have seen the university increase enrollment,” said Alison Mills, CRG’s vice president of design and development. “We felt very fortunate to be able to execute on this project, where we could bring much needed supply and much needed density so close to campus.”
While Mills said it’s too soon to project the cost of renting at Chapter, the added units could reduce pressure on the student rental housing market and “result in lower rental rates across the market as a whole.” Elias Tsarovsky, president of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association, said the organization is skeptical of that sentiment, but ultimately approved of the development after collaborating with CRG to identify ways to keep rents down.
“Throughout the whole process, we've been really focused on the levers that we can control to be able to keep costs down for students, understanding that it is a really highly inflationary environment that we're in,” Mills added.
Those looking to secure leases will be able to do so starting in early fall 2023. Amenities for residents include a fitness center, yoga studio, rooftop terrace and an underground parking garage.
Preserving Greenbush
The city’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the project in July, but some alders raised concerns about preserving the Buckingham’s location.
The Buckingham’s building at 802 Regent St., built in 1923, was originally the Ben DiSalvo and Sons Grocery Store. It’s one of the few buildings remaining from the original Greenbush neighborhood, which was once a vibrant immigrant community primarily comprising Italian residents. A national urban renewal effort led the city to raze and redevelop the area in 1962.
The structure, which underwent renovations in 2000, cannot be preserved because previous modifications “devastated its architectural integrity,” CRG said in a press release. An April evaluation found the Buckingham’s property also does not meet the criteria to qualify as a local or national historic landmark.
Upon recommendation from community groups, Mills said Chapter at Madison will honor the neighborhood’s past, including the Buckingham’s building. In a series of meetings, CRG received input on the development from students, Greenbush residents, District 8 Ald. Juliana Bennett, the Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison and the Campus Area Neighborhood Association.
"This was one of our most collaborative projects," Tsarovsky said. "Through this neighborhood process, we were able to connect with people who lived in the Greenbush neighborhood to talk about the immense culture and beauty of the neighborhood that existed at the old Bush and the struggles that these people went through during the urban renewal in the '60s."
The high-rise’s East Campus Mall entrance will feature a mural depicting people and events from Greenbush’s history. The first-floor corridor on Regent Street will also display a cultural exhibit detailing the history of the 800 block and Greenbush’s milestones.
The Italian Workmen’s Club, which aims to preserve Italian history, said it supports the development and urged alders to approve the project in a July letter to the Plan Commission. Some of the club’s members will share their experiences growing up in Greenbush to conceptualize the graphics shown throughout the building, the letter said.
“We've continued to learn about Greenbush in this engagement with the neighborhood and had some really great conversations and interviews with residents who have lived there for their entire lives,” Mills said. “Those who still live there today want to preserve a lot of that history and what's still remaining there.”
CRG has two similar student housing high-rises under construction at other college campuses: the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Those locations are called The Academy at Reno and The Standard at Columbia.