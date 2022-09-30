Dane County will allocate $1 million to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) in its 2023 budget, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.
Shannon Barry, executive director of DAIS, said the funds will be spent over the next three years and will help DAIS add staff to its crisis intervention program, as well as the group’s outreach and prevention programs. She is hoping these funds will help ensure consistent, compassionate, 24 hour responses to those in need.
“It will allow us to hire more staff in our prevention and outreach work to really help build awareness within the community about domestic violence, how to help people who are experiencing domestic violence, about how to make referrals to DAIS,” Barry said.
It will also fund “training for other providers on responding in a compassionate way to domestic violence victims,” she said. “And It will allow us to do more of our prevention work, which is within high schools, middle schools and community centers.”
This month, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (EDAW) released its 2021 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report, which found 80 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence that year, equivalent to about one death every 4.5 days. The number of deaths grew from the previous year, with 65 dying from domestic violence homicide, an increase from 58 in 2020. And 11 perpetrators of these homicides died by suicide, compared to eight in 2020.
“With domestic violence, the ability to move quickly and get support to individuals in a timely fashion can be the difference between a close call and a tragic outcome. These situations can quickly become emergencies,” Parisi said in a statement.
“It is critical that DAIS has the around the clock resources it needs, so when the window of opportunity presents to get people removed from danger, professional help is available. This $1 million investment will help DAIS expand essential services,” he added.
In addition, DAIS announced Thursday the launch of a 24/7 text line. The line (608-420-4638) provides a safer, confidential way for those living with abusers to reach out for assistance on safety planning and DAIS services.
“During the beginning of the pandemic, many people were sheltering at home with their abusers and were not able to call our 24-hour helpline,” Barry said. “Their abusers were in close proximity to them. That's where the idea of this text line came from. When people text that line, there is actually a live human being on the other side, an advocate here in our crisis intervention program, who is responding to them in real time.”
DAIS has served the Dane County community for 45 years and is currently the only domestic violence shelter in the county.
Barry said the cases DAIS has dealt with lately have been more intense.
“They aren't just reporting more domestic violence, but they're reporting more severe domestic violence,” she said. “Like strangulation, harming animals and stalking.
“Being able to add that infrastructure to our crisis intervention team, with the county executive's investment, (will) help us be more accessible and more responsive. So that when people do reach out for help, there's someone here.”
Parisi will introduce his full 2023 budget on Monday.