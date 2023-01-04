Without the efforts of Neka Allen, a piece of rock music history might have been drowned out by a wave of new development in Madison.
Allen bought the nondescript red brick building on East Washington and Baldwin Avenue, the one-time site of Smart Studios. In its heyday, the studio was home base for the band Garbage, where bands from Smashing Pumpkins to Nirvana recorded classic albums.
“I’ve done a lot of work to help ensure the building, which is such a big part of Madison and music history, will be standing for years and years to come,” the 35-year-old Kenosha native said. “I’ve spent the past year doing restoration work and making it brighter and more cheerful. Adding a combination of Smart Studio memorabilia plus my own design makes it feel like home.”
Allen lives in the upstairs apartment and plans to turn the first floor where the recording studios were into an AirBnB.
“There was a small performance a couple months ago in the studio space downstairs. Hearing music and getting to share the space with others made it really come back to life. For the first time, it felt like the vision I had when I did the first walk-through had finally come to fruition.”
The Smart Studios project was her focus for 2022. This year Allen plans to put energy into her new nonprofit, Over At My Place. The group’s mission is to aid single mothers moving into new spaces by providing furnishings, basic home necessities like kitchen basics and cleaning supplies, and decor.
“The home environment has such a huge impact on mental health and child learning and development,” Allen said. “When single moms are focused on essentials like food, safety and childcare, that leaves them with no time or additional resources to think about things like furnishings and decor.”